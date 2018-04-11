Wells Fargo Reports Earnings From Bear Market Territory

The bank is relatively cheap with a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Wells Fargo is the second largest of the four ‘too big to fail’ money center banks.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is the second largest of the four ‘too big to fail’ money center banks. This banking giant ended 2017 with assets of $1.772 trillion according to data from the FDIC. When a huge money center bank controls 10.2% of the total assets in the banking system, and has committed fraudulent activities against its customers, it should be broken up as the bank is not only ‘too big to fail’ but it’s also ‘too big to regulate’.

Analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn between $1.07 and $1.09 a share when they report their first quarter earnings before the opening bell on Friday, April 13. Wells Fargo faces additional fines relative to misleading customers and this bank has not been getting the remedies they deserve.

The most recent allocations seek a record fine against Wells Fargo for auto insurance and mortgage leading abuses. This penalty approaches a billion dollars and is the first issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau headed by President Trump’s appointee Mick Mulvaney.

Wells Fargo had a forced marriage when they purchased Wachovia during the 'Great Credit Crunch'. As soon as the sign changed on many Wachovia branchs, small business lines of credit were bumped from 200 basis points over the prime rate to 600 over.

One issue that baffles me is how the New York Federal Reserve allowed Wells Fargo to become a primary dealer during the height of their bank fraud. If the Fed’s Open Market Desk cannot find fraudulent activities during their rigorous vetting process, the banking regulators do not know how to do their job. Wells Fargo should have lost their primary dealer designation.

From The Federal Reserve: 'Primary dealers are trading counterparties of the New York Fed in its implementation of monetary policy. They are also expected to make markets for the New York Fed on behalf of its official account holders as needed, and to bid on a pro-rata basis in all Treasury auctions at reasonably competitive prices.' Primary dealers thus put their firm's capital at risk, which contradicts the "Volcker Rule'.

Wells Fargo closed Tuesday at $52.62 down 13.3% year to date and in bear market territory 20.6% below its 2018 high of $66.31 set on Jan. 29. The stock set its 2018 low of $50.42 on April 2.

The daily chart for Wells Fargo

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Wells Fargo is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average of $56.97 and $56.11 heading for what’s called a ‘death cross’. This occurs when the 50-day falls below the 200-day and indicates that lower prices lie ahead. The stock is below four horizontal lines which are my weekly pivot at $54.63, quarterly and monthly risky levels of $57.96 and $59.06, respectively, and my semiannual risky level at $65.08, which failed to hold as a ‘sell on strength’ opportunity between Jan. 24 and Feb. 2.

The weekly chart for Wells Fargo

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Wells Fargo is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $54.89 and below its 200-week simple moving average at $53.24 which is the “reversion to the mean”. The 12 x 3 x 3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 15.48 down from 17.17 on April 6 moving further below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Given these charts and analysis, investors should reduce holdings by ‘selling on strength’ to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $57.96 and $59.06, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.