Doubling-Down On Cloudera And Holding My Nose While Adding Stinky Sin Stock Facebook

Last week, Cloudera beat expectations but slashed their near-term guidance to ~ 20% growth in key top-line metrics for fiscal 2019. Normally plus twenty percent has nice ring, but it was a dramatic downshift (if not perceived as an outright stumble) against lofty expectations and a history that includes > 40% revenue growth, including 50+% in subscriptions:

Geez the stock market is nothing if not expectations. And this is the definition of an expectations hangover. The violent reaction sent shares plummeting 40.2%. Yikes. This is the first such crash I've experienced in my public equities portfolio, but I was aware of the risk as CLDR is among my higher-risk holdings: Cloudera is a recently public, unprofitable, software as a service (SaaS) provider. I recommend Virginia Backaitis' overview of the big data space: Big Data Is Hot But Some Investors Carry More Risk Than Others. Plus, the company already posed for me a specific governance concern in its overly aggressive dilution practices. Despite my own history as a data scientist, when I sought big data exposure, I did not (and still do not) feel any confidence that I could (or can) discern the long-term winner(s) in the space. So I purchased the data science cluster of CLDR + AYX + HDP. Consequently, I evaluate the performance of my "Data Science Sub-Portfolio" as more relevant than any of the three individually; see my portfolio at bottom.

But after reviewing the transcript and the 10K filing, I do not find compelling evidence that erases my medium- to long-term optimism. Quite the contrary. I seem prone to often agree with Gary Alexander and his valuation-based perspectives, and I agree with him when he writes Cloudera: Incredibly Cheap After Sinking Further. If we just neglect lofty expectations for a moment, it's maybe worth reflecting on the strong fundamentals of a growing, big data company whose market capitalization is now below $2.0 billion: 40% to 50% revenue growth in each of the last three years; they grew Global 8000 customers +132 in 2017 (to 698) of which 60 generate >$1.0 mm annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR); a brilliant net expansion rate of 136%; and plans to be operating cash flow positive by Q1 2020, plans that have not changed since the IPO.

So why the guidance deceleration? What they said is that soft Q4 bookings caused them to realize they need to re-organize their sales organization effort against better long-term expansion customers and specific use-case targets ("machine learning, analytics and the public cloud"). Specifically, on the call Tom Reilly the CEO said "in late Q4 some softness in expansion bookings as well as we look at the changes that we are putting into the first half of next year, we expect that to impact our bookings for the first half which will eventually reflect in billings and revenue for the year."

Then, later in the call's Q&A, the moment of truth arrived with the following smart question. I highlight this question because I believe it accurately summarizes the consensus skepticism (emphasis mine):

"Karl Keirstead: Thank you very much. Maybe one for Tom and one for Jim, so Tom I think one question that some on the line might have is what is [sic] this actually isn’t the sales issue, what if this isn’t about a lack of focus but your end market demand deteriorated, so I am wondering if you could address that are there emergence of any new rivals or old Cloudera use cases becoming less relevant, maybe you could just talk about maybe the end market shifts that prompted this beyond your own sales focus … "

The CEO gave a long answer to this question--including a factoid that Cloudera Data Science "is the fastest growing product that we have ever introduced"--but he articulated not a smidgen, whiff or hint of any fundamental demand weakness or, more importantly from my perspective, new competitive threats. In this space where reports suggest the IT spend is strong, the key issue is competitive. Switching costs are not incredibly high, and machine learning is a competency basically all large companies would prefer to bake organically, if they could. (Whereas currently most CEOs want to view themselves in the software business, in the near future they will all want to view themselves as somewhat natively in the machine learning business). So the tendency toward do it yourself (DIY) is a natural aspiration, but this is much easier said than done in a very high- and rare-talent competency.

It's pretty obvious that analysts following the company do not wholly believe (hook-link-and-sinker as they say) Tom's answer to this question. In any case, the CEO admitted no such deeper market problems:

"... So what we are seeing the move to the cloud takes shape unlike it did 2 years ago. So I see nothing that gives me concern about the market. I do think we need there is high expectation for us to be a high growth company. And for us we just have to be very facile on how we attack that market. No changes in this competitive landscape or end market demand." -- Tom Reilly

I'm old enough to realize that CEO's, you know, they sell. I didn't just fall off the turnip truck. But if he's roughly speaking truth here, the whole thing is just smart adaptation on their part.

Given its role in my portfolio, I doubled-down. An SA member elsewhere commented that CLDR will now be "dead money," and for a couple of quarters at least, and I do not disagree. But this is not a short-term holding. CLDR is part of my data science cluster and the fundamentals continue to be strong. Management will need to do something worse than revise near-term guidance down to +20%, while suggesting said guidance is decidedly conservative and supportive of efforts to more smartly target monster future markets, in order to get me to abandon my idea.

Facebook

I also added two positions that I never expected to own (because, being essentially value-oriented, I have limits on price-to-intrinsic value): Facebook and Alphabet. Much great content on SA has already been written about Facebook, so I will just summarize.

I think FB would need to really (and further) screw things up in order to avoid their ongoing, compelling growth trajectory, which will witness the shares rebounding to at least $200.00. Incremental expenses associated with renewed privacy efforts are unlikely to change this trajectory. As countless research pieces have demonstrated, Facebook uniquely dominates the social space. Nobody else has nearly their demographic (including older people, importantly! They tend to have the money that advertisers seek) and geographic reach.

I do not perceive meaningful downside risk to this week's congressional testimony. So far, few media professionals seem qualified to ask the correct tough (and technical) questions. Kara Swisher is a rare example of a journalist who knows well their history of abuses and can ask tough follow-up questions; if she were conducting the inquiry, I'd be worried for Facebook. But politicians just don't understand. I predict they will basically ask Zuckerberg for his recommendations about what he should do, and for his recommendations about what they should do (after grandstanding).

The legislation however that is imminently relevant is the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which already informs many of Facebook changes. As Ben Thompson of Stratechery has carefully and expertly explained, GDPR actually serves to further entrench Facebook and Google

With Facebook, I think it's important to distinguish between the short-, medium- and long-run. Most of my holdings only require two time frame perspectives, short versus long. But in Facebook's case, I have opposing views of their medium versus long-term prospects. In the short-run, I don't have a clue what will happen.

Long-term I am pessimistic about FB. I never trusted Facebook to protect my data nor do I think it has a strong management team. It's obvious to active users (including my company which has been a monthly ad buyer on FB for several years) that Facebook's only true priority was growth at any cost with a recurring disregard for security. In fifty years, I'd wager that Amazon, Apple and Alphabet will still be thriving or at least chugging along, but I don't imagine Facebook will be around in a big way. Facebook was mostly a historical accident of good timing, our first global social network, infinitely easier to build than, say, Amazon or Apple. In fifty years, people will fully understand the immense value of their own social (and affinity) graph and consequently will insist on owning it themselves. As Bryan Johnson writes, "Your data should be your personal Property, like a house or car. You have the Right to own your own value." I don't sense the youngsters care about privacy, but they will care about the value of their social graph. Facebook's real threat is existential: it cannot sincerely pursue Zuckerberg's oft-stated soft mission to help users "stay connected to the people they love, make their voices heard, and build communities and businesses" under anything resembling its current business model. This is an interesting difference between Bezos and Zuckerberg: whereas Facebook has always been forced to live a little bit of a lie about what it essentially does, Bezos' business model(s) has always liberated him to be sincere about his intentions. But that's the long term and my distaste for their ethics is irrelevant …

In the medium term, I don't see how Facebook can avoid further growth and get back to at least $200.00. Then I will exit (specifically, I will exit after a +25% gain, and then take a shower). Until then, I'll hold my nose and buy the discount that is offering itself because it's okay to have one "sin stock" on a less-than-forever horizon in your portfolio.

My portfolio

For accountability and fun, I publish my portfolio. My style is something like "tech bias, value with patience." The CAGR column is simply to add the time dimension to the price change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR, FB, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the bottom of the article I disclose my entire public equities portfolio (as of 4/10/18).