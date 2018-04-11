Basic Guide For Successful Investing - Part VII

Back to the beginning: Part I

In Part VI I explained what my preference was in how I hold my cash. I want to begin this installment by explaining another option.

Fixed Income Ladders

One of my favorite ways (normally when interest rates are slightly higher) is to use a ladder of either bonds (usually Treasury bills and bonds or corporate bonds) or CDs (certificates of deposit). Using ladders helps to keep investors from trying to time the markets while also providing a slightly higher rising yield over time.

A little explanation of this process may prove useful to those investors new the ladder concept. A ladder of fixed income securities with maturities that span a period of time can be expanded or contracted in both size and duration so it can be used in almost any environment. I’ll get into the flexibility aspects shortly but first let’s look at an example and the basic mechanics.

If safety is the key then the best place to put your cash is in Treasury bills and notes. You can buy Treasuries of varying maturities in increments of as little as $100 using treasurydirect.gov. Bills have maturities of up to one year. To include longer maturities you would need to add some treasury notes. At the link shown above you will find the recent auction results. You can construct a ladder reaching out to five years with an aggregate yield of about 2.24% by purchasing equal amounts of 6-month, 1-year, 2-year, 3-year and 5-year instruments.

You notice I did not include 4 years. Treasuries don’t come with a 4-year maturity directly from the Treasury. You could fill that hole through the after market but that would require paying a commission. What I would suggest is using the proceeds from your 6-month bills to buy a second batch of 6 month bills when those instruments first mature. Then you will have two fifths of your ladder all maturing in one year, at which time you could use half of those proceeds to purchase 5-year notes and the remaining half to buy 3-year notes. Then you will have a completed ladder of five maturities one year apart, from one year to five years (since at that time the original 5-year notes would mature in four years). Alternatively you could just buy a double allotment of the 1-year bills at the start which would enhance your return ever so slightly, to about 2.277%. My preference would be to use the 6-month bills so that I would have some cash coming available sooner in case there is a correction during that time frame.

While I am talking about time frames, let’s be clear that none of us can predict with any certainty the timing of the next correction, recession or crash. Somebody might get lucky and guess it right once or twice but such feats are generally not repeated in the real world. Most of us will be either early or late, and often by a matter of years. So, that is the beauty of having cash coming available from varying maturities over time. We can choose to reinvest that cash in whatever asset offers the best value at the time. And if the market were to crash before all our money is available we could always sell our remaining treasuries before maturity in the open market, at a discount to a broker if necessary, if we decide that the bargains are just too good to pass up. Giving up a few dollars in commissions and discount is a small price to pay if you can get something of high quality at 50% off from what we believe is the true value.

Another nice aspect of treasury securities is that due to the implied risk-free status, when a crisis strikes often times treasuries will rise in value as panicky investors flock toward safety. So, we may not need to sell at a discount and could actually receive more than face value on some of our treasuries when/if we sell.

Another vehicle that is often used in the same way for laddering is the bank CD (certificates of deposit). Looking at online CD offerings I came across Marcus by Goldman Sachs which offers both the highest rates (at the time I checked) and the lowest minimum investment of $500. Using CDs one can purchase the complete set of five annual maturities (one-year through 5-year) from the start and just replace the maturing one-year with another five-year when the each one-year CD matures. Using Marcus, the average yield of a ladder of this nature works out to be 2.36%. The one-year CD rate is 2.1% and the 5-year is 2.75%.

There are a myriad of instruments out there that you can find if you use the Google search function. One other such instrument that comes with a little higher yield but also more risk is a target maturity ETF (exchange traded fund). These are offered by multiple firms and use either treasuries or corporate bond issues. The corporate bond ETFs provide tend to provide more diversity but also higher risk. Why is that? It is because the bonds included in the fund will vary in quality (or credit rating) using high yield bonds to enhance the yield. The yields are usually a few tenths of a percent higher, thus producing an overall higher yield. But if any one of the bonds included in the fund defaults the yield takes a hit as does the principal value. The diversification helps but in a recession these ETFs may not be where investors flock to for safety. In some cases it may be the reverse. So be careful and take the time to review at least the top holdings to make sure the quality and safety match your risk profile.

Equity Investing Styles

Allow me to now introduce the investment style box. You can get another description of this at investopedia.com or by using a search query.

Source: Investopedia.com

It is a relatively simple concept but sometimes gets confusing and blurred for many investors. Investors need not limit themselves completely to one box. The idea is where you concentrate your investing. As you can see, the vertical axis is defined by market capitalization and the horizontal axis show the investor style, or focus.

Many investors will determine that they are most comfortable with a company within a range of market capitalization. Generally speaking (I use this to mean: in the majority of cases, but not always), large cap (capitalization) stocks provide less volatility than do small caps. Volatility also varies greatly by industry, so the rule is not so hard and fast as perhaps it might seem it should be.

Over a long period (such as a generation or more), small caps usually outperform large and mid cap stocks. But larger companies can outperform smaller ones under certain circumstances and at a certain part of each market cycle.

Investing versus Trading

You may notice that I have not mentioned micro caps, momentum, or scalping. These are, by definition, style that apply to trading, not investing. I realize that this statement will anger a group of people who have been successfully trading the markets for several years but I also know that seasoned investors understand the difference.

Using technical analysis can fall into either camp, investing or trading, depending on how it is used. I use technical analysis, in addition to my fundamental analysis, primarily to identify major trends. Others may use to determine a good entry or exit point for a specific stock. That usually falls into the trading side of things.

When I was younger I traded in and out of stocks after holding for a year or less. I might get a nice gain and get nervous and take the profits; or I might have initiated my position right before bad news hit the street and sold quickly because the stock had gone down. This is just a matter of letting emotions drive investment decision-making. It does not result in market-beating returns.

Before I attained my CFA charter I had my favorite ratios and listened to others. After that point I started doing my own analysis (called due diligence) in a more depth and on a broader scale. It was very time consuming. I have since cut my analysis time by at least 80-90% by using the Friedrich algorithm (full disclosure: I am a sponsor and content provider for Friedrich Global Research). I only bring that up because I still need to do the due diligence and feel that the proper use of the right tool(s) can free investors’ time for the more important things in life.

Investing requires a deeper understanding of the business, its model, its management, its history and its future potential. In short, investing requires conviction. Trading does not. Like Warren Buffett I invest in a company that I would like to own. Unlike WB I can only buy a small piece of the company. But the principle is the same. When I buy a company I do so only after I have done my homework and am ready to make a long-term commitment. Of course, I also generally wait for the stock to sell at what I deem to be a bargain of at least 25% below what I believe to be its intrinsic value. Thus, also like the Oracle of Omaha, I often find myself sitting on a relatively large percentage of cash in my portfolio while I wait until I identify the next bargain. Good things come to those who wait. Unlike Warren Buffett my pile of cash could fit into a briefcase (or a small safe), neither of which is where I stash it.

Trading = short-term commitment, less due diligence and no real conviction. Investing = long-term commitment, deep dive due diligence and strong conviction. At least, that is how I define it.

To those traders out there making big gains on a consistent basis my hat goes off to you. We all have our strengths and weaknesses. More power to those who can win by trading. Most of us mere mortals need a different plan and it is called investing.

Should you follow the trend or remain faithful to your chosen style?

Of course, this is up to every individual investor to determine for themselves but my preference is to stick with a style that I am comfortable with for the long term. Styles can and will go out of favor at times. Over the very long term, value investing is the big winner. If you don’t believe me, take a look at the backtest over a 60-year period, from 1950 to 2009 (notice he did not pick the top of the market as an endpoint), by Mycroft Friedrich. The results will knock your sock off!

The study pitted the Dow Jones Industrials index (DIA) against a selection method based upon free cash flow analysis and only owning those companies that met a single, stringent criteria. The free cash flow method outperformed the Dow in 55 out of the 60 years studied. The annual compound annual return over the full period was three times higher. That means that, on average, the free cash flow selection method beat the Dow by 200% per year; 6.77% (for the Dow) versus 21.02%. That is a powerful outcome. It is also one of the primary foundational selection criteria used by the Friedrich algorithm.

I have found that with patience and the right tools an investor can be very successful. Without either, s/he is just winging it. And that is where I believe the majority of people fall. Relying on others who may or may not know what they are doing is also a gamble, in my humble opinion.

