Why Einhorn Keeps Betting Big On General Motors

Greenlight Capital, lead by David Einhorn, had a terrible Q1 2018. The famous hedge fund lost 13.6%. Einhorn indicated in his letter to investors losses were broad but generally shallow. One of its bad performers being General Motors (GM). As the graph below shows it underperformed the market by around 6% in Q1.

Recently it bounced back a bit. Einhorn commented:

GM’s fundamentals appear favorable. Employment is strong, tax cuts are helping GM’s customers, used car values are performing well versus expectations and industry scrappage rates are increasing. GM has lean inventory and a product line-up that is gaining share with pricing power. We just don’t see what the market may be saying, and we believe that GM is more likely to exceed near and intermediate-term forecasts than to disappoint. Also, the company plans to return about 10% of its market capitalization to shareholders in dividends and buybacks in 2018. Time will tell whether the market is correctly sniffing out incrementally tougher prospects for GM to justify the multiple compression.

Obviously tax cuts are helping GM's customers. Not to mention the company's shareholders! You could argue the tax cuts have not been factored in to the extent they should have been. However, I find this is a somewhat weak argument because tax cuts are helping competitors customers as well. Maybe they will take some more sales away from used car dealers:

Used car values doing well is important because it allows GM to lease cars at better terms which improves demand for its products. At the same time projected U.S. vehicle scrappage rates from 2017-2019 are looking solid:

Which may indicate resale values to remain solid well.

A counterpoint to Einhorn's bullishness is auto sales in the U.S. are on the decline:

GM's revenue is also declining. If its next earnings report comes out looking good on sales we can conclusively say its gaining share.

Before you are concluding GM is selling off deservedly so given its sales trajectory be sure to check out its free cash flow per share profile:

The company is creating a tremendous amount of value quarter after quarter. At near $6 in free cash flow per share it is looking very attractive at around $40 per share or a 6.6x FCF multiple. If the company is buying back as much stock in 2018 as Einhorn contends it remains looking like a highly attractive buy. On a relative basis it is a dream come true given what you otherwise find in terms of cash flow among S&P 500 constituents.

