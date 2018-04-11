Market Volatility Bulletin: Oil Volatility Makes A Full Recovery On Geopolitical Concerns

Vol shorts look to be trying to find their sea legs, but implied correlations are still quite high if such victories are to be sustainable.

Eurozone Economic Surprise Index is not doing well; the Treasury yield curve is basically as flat as it's been in over 10 years.

Most of the gains for stocks in the Tuesday session were generated before the open; oil trades near 40-month highs.

Market Intro

Virtually all of the gains from Tuesday (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were realized before the market open; the VIX held its own quite well in spite of the recovery, potentially indicating more jolting about over the near-term.

Implied volatility may be holding tight, not wanting to push too far away from more recent measured of realized vol.

Speaking of pre-market action, S&P futures sustained some bruises shortly after Tuesday's session close. The index is down about 1% from its Tuesday high.

True to form, oil (USO) is taking the saber rattling (rhetoric only at this point) regarding Syria by pushing to multi-year highs.

The “Oil VIX” took notice, and currently prints nearer to the top end of its one-year range. Like virtually every other asset class, mid December witnessed basically all-time lows for the asset class. Now crude implied volatility trades more in line with historical norms. A geopolitical event could easily send oil volatility – and generalized vol – swinging higher.

Thoughts On Volatility

Much has been made (including here in the Bulletin) of increased market volatility in contrast to improving fundamentals. By and large, this is a decent characterization of the environment we inhabit. But we don’t want to get too far out into a core narrative that we ignore any changes in the one or more underlying themes. The Eurozone taken as a whole appears to be falling short of recent expectations, which bears watching. This is especially so for those calling for outperformance of international stocks over US stocks.

Even in the US, flattening along the yield curve is increasingly the norm. Whether we’re looking at 10-Yr vs. short or 10-Yr vs long, Treasuries are behaving in a manner that they have not since 2007-08. Now those years aren’t thrown out as “trigger words” to insight foreboding; I merely mean that it has been a long time since we’ve seen the curve this flat. The fact that it is mostly coming from the short end rising faster than the long end insinuates less in the way of doom and gloom.

A lot of eyes are keyed in on the 200-day MA. Such attention can become self-fulfilling. For now, the line has been a very important source of support for equities. The graphic above also highlights just how rare it was to have gotten that far ahead as we did in January. We really have not spent any meaningful time below the average since early 2016.

Term Structure

Really, in light of all the activity in the S&P, VX futures both at the front and back have been remarkably staid. Day-to-day moves can be up or down at the front, but the back end is holding firmly to the long-run average for spot VIX.

The near-term (M1 through M3) has exhibited various pitches of backwardation, but in no case has it been severe. Furthermore, spot VIX has played on both the north and south sides of M1, and so roll decay has been generally modest and slightly in favor of VIX longs (VXX, UVXY, TVIX), but not to the harsh detriment of shorts (SVXY).

For those who believe that volatility influences stock returns (and not just the other way around), it may be promising to see SVXY looking to pattern out a bottom. Wednesday pre-market has not been too kind as of 3AM EST, but nothing too punishing. The very modest backwardation, together with almost a week until April expiration, leaves room for vol shorts to assert their case.

For any real improvement to hold, however, implied correlations need to come down. It’s hard to get to VIX at 12-15 without markedly lower correlation, as positions swing up and down in tandem. This reduces the diversification of owning a basket of stocks, making for a more jolty ride.

Conclusion

We’ve been having some productive discussion in the comments section regarding the “natural” state of the volatility term structure. Many posit that contango is the shape that the VX futures should take most of the time. Furthermore, contango-as-insurance is one of the major themes behind this argument.

Silent Trader added important points with respect to the concept of “free money” on one side of the VX trade.

He goes on to make four points as to why one might decide at any one time to be short volatility.

Anyhow, wherever you happen to fall on this issue, I’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter if you have more to share. Thank you to all who weighed in on this topic. It accounts for much of what makes the Bulletin worth writing.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.