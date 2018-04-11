More broadly, I discuss why my system's universe includes levered ETFs such as NUGT, and I offer my system's current take on the ETF.

I address my correspondent's questions here, and explain why I applied that analysis to NUGT.

A correspondent recently sent me a spirited criticism of my last article on NUGT, objecting to my analysis of it with a 6-month time period in mind.

For NUGT, it all starts in the mines (Photo credit: James Hodgins)

NUGT: I Am An Idiot

That was the gist of a direct message I received recently about an article I wrote about the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares ETF (NUGT) in February, in which I shared Portfolio Armor's analysis of it and presented a way that longs could hedge it. I thought it would be useful to address my correspondent's questions here, as the answers shed light on my system's approach to security selection, which is a bit different than what's common on Seeking Alpha.

Don't I know That It's Meant For Short-Term Trading?

I'm aware that NUGT, and other levered products are usually thought of as short-term trading vehicles, but my system's universe includes all stocks and exchange-traded products that have options traded on them in the U.S.

Why The Focus On Six Month Periods?

Investors seem best able to conceptualize risk over that time frame. As Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained when I interviewed him for Seeking Alpha:

DP: You measure risk tolerance based on the drawdown investors are willing to risk over a six-month period. Why do you use a six-month period for that? AK: Great question! It's a bit counter-intuitive, because the goal is to get clients to think long-term. But clients blow up long-term goals and results by reacting emotionally to risk and making bad short-term decisions. In all of our research, a year was just too long for clients to "hang in there;" they need a shorter time frame to truly understand what is "normal" for their portfolio and stick to it during volatility.

It's also been an effective time period for security selection in Portfolio Armor's tests.

Why Include Levered ETFs In Your Universe?

Because my goal when developing the hedged portfolio method was to have an all-weather approach, one that offered the possibility of positive returns in all market environments. And in some market environments, levered ETFs (including bearish ones, like NUGT's opposite number, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF (DUST)), may be among the only ones that offer the possibility of positive returns. A discipline imposed by 6-month time frames is that it forces my system to look for securities with a likelihood of appreciating over that time frame. When stocks are in free fall, a levered ETF such as NUGT may offer that possibility.

But Don't You Know They're Risky?

Sure. That's why will only appear among my site's top names when, among other criteria, they are cost effective to hedge.

Why Should Anyone Care About Your Site's Top Names?

Because they tend to outperform the market over the next 6 months.

As I noted in my most recent performance update:

But Should You Hold Levered ETFs For 6 Months?

If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense in some cases: namely, I'd consider it only when Portfolio Armor is bullish on it. One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

Is Portfolio Armor Bullish On NUGT Now?

No. NUGT still fails the first of its two screens to avoid bad investments, which is for the mean of its short term return (most recent 6 months) and long term return (average 6-month return since inception) to be positive, as you can see in the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

In the case of NUGT, which has one of the worst since-inception returns of any security, it would require a huge short term return to get it in consideration.

Why Even Consider Something With A Chart That Ugly?

Because market conditions can change, and what did terribly in the past might do well for a 6 month stretch in the future. Perhaps during a multiyear bear market in stocks, NUGT will have one of those 6 month stretches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm friends with Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein, but have no business relationship with him or Riskalyze.