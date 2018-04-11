Will Opiant Pharma Solve The Biggest Crisis That The FDA Is Currently Facing?

We are long Opiant stock and are looking forward for the updates regarding its upcoming products that are currently in their early stages of trials.

Opiant Pharma is the only public company that has an FDA approved nasal spray NARCAN that is used for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that the opioid epidemic is still the biggest challenge that the FDA is currently facing. Last month, Trump administration announced a new plan to combat the epidemic by enacting harsh measures, such as instituting the death sentence for big-volume drug traffickers, along with a reduction of opioid prescriptions by 33% in the next 3 years. In addition, in February Congress allocated $6 billion to fight the epidemic, as opioid abuse has become one of the major causes of death in the last couple of years.

As opioid-related news started to get more attention from the mainstream media in the last year, a number of companies like Opiant Pharma (NASDAQ: OPNT) were at the center of attention. If we look closely at Opiant stock, we will see that since the beginning of July, it has experienced exponential growth in its price per share.

Chart: Google Finance

The reason behind such a growth is a nasal spray called NARCAN, which was developed by Opiant Pharma along with the Adapt Pharma and the National Institute of Drug Abuse. Currently, NARCAN is the only nasal spray that has gone through all 3 phases of trials and has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of opioid overdose.

While NARCAN can treat minor opioid overdoses, it is still inefficient against analgesics like Furanylfentanyl or U-47700 that are much stronger than morphine or heroin. Because of that, Opiant Pharma continues to develop new opioid-related drugs that can treat abuse of those substances, but most of them are still in the early stages of trials.

Source: Opiant Pharma

The reason the continuous use of opioids, painkillers and other analgesics is dangerous is that the human body then builds a tolerance to them and stops the creation of its own natural opioids, which results in addiction. If the person stops using them, the whole body goes through withdrawal and you’ll need the assistance of your doctor in deciding how to overcome that addiction and restore your body to its normal condition.

Currently, Opiant Pharma helps only with the overdose of opioids through NARCAN; it can’t cure the whole addiction and it is used solely for emergency treatments. However, there are a number of other competitors that are also trying to solve the opioid dilemma. For example, Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL); Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) subsidiary Hospira; and the independent Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) have their own naloxone injectable treatments. In addition, Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INSY), which had been selling its painkiller Subsys Fentanyl, also has a fast track from the FDA to develop a naloxone nasal spray that is currently in Phase 1 trials.

As the opioid related news continues to come out, those companies will remain on the radar of a lot of investors. So in order to understand how attractive an investment Opiant Pharma is against its peers, we decided to perform a comparable analysis that will show us how efficient its finances are against others.

The first table below shows that Opiant’s sales multiples for the previous and upcoming years are relatively close to the industry’s median, while its forecasted earnings per share are much lower than the average multiples of this peer group. On the bright side, Opiant has one of the best EBITDA margins in the industry and has no debt on its balance sheet. This is a good sign that shows the company has enough resources to stay afloat for a considerable amount of time.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

The second table, below, compares Opiant to its peers in terms of financial efficiency and how well the business is being run. The numbers below show that Opiant has one of the best margins among the selected companies, which are higher than the industry’s median.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

To summarize everything, Opiant Pharma is a well-run pharmaceutical business in the opioid related field. Most of its revenues come from royalties, as its NARCAN product is a joint development between the three parties, as described above. In our opinion, as the opioid related news continues to flow, Opiant will continue to have national coverage from the mainstream media and receive the high interest from the new investors who are interested in investing in a company that is battling the main crisis facing the FDA. Currently, we have a long position in Opiant Pharma, but it has a small interest in our overall portfolio of stocks. We will be looking for more updates regarding its upcoming products that are currently in the early stages of trials before we decide whether we should acquire more of its stock. For now, Opiant will remain one of our few long positions and we have no interest in selling it for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.