Carter's Is Reasonably Priced; Rated Buy

Carter's (CRI) has taken a bit of heat from investors after its declaring its fourth-quarter results last month. But after considering its moat and pricing, I think the company makes for a decent accumulate at the CMP. I, therefore, have a Buy rating on the stock with a year-end target of $130.

Economic Moat

If you’ve been around women who have a closet full of clothes with nothing to wear, you probably understand the curse of choice or the indecision created by too many choices. Back in the ‘50s, consumers were facing a similar problem. Markets were becoming overcrowded with producers, and consumers were overwhelmed with the thought of picking from so many similar looking products. Some companies recognized this problem and the Mad Men era began. Brands that typified quality without necessarily being different from their peers became recipients of consumer loyalty and trust. They justified their premium pricing by reducing “search costs” for consumers. The brand let people know that any product carrying a particular name or the brand name was reliable and relatable. Fast forward to the Internet age, the rise of eCommerce has become a chink in the armor of established brands in many industries by reducing the search cost to almost nothing. Word-of-mouth publicity after-all takes a few keystrokes on the Internet.

OK, so what does Carter’s have to do with this history lesson?

Well, Carter’s is a brand with a history spanning decades and is an established player in kids’ apparel. The company is among the market leaders in the industry with 18% market share according to their 10-K. I’m implying that brand recognition is their economic moat, of course, but is it secure?

I think so. If you look at some of the reviews, they are associated with offering great quality at an affordable price. Tired parents hardly have any bargaining power when there is convenience offered on the table. The company's decade-long pricing gain is a testimony to the fact that people are willing to pay more in return for reducing their search costs.

Chart by Author; Data source - Company filings.



The company's activities in keeping their moat also further the case for the durability of the moat. For instance, it has invested significantly in consumer convenience recently, making it possible to pick up online purchases in nearby stores. About 30% of such transactions have also resulted in additional in-store purchases.

Valuation

The pricing-valuation discrepancy is the make or break condition that decides all of my rating decisions. A great company isn't a great investment if it isn't priced reasonably. And a struggling company can be a great pick if it trades at depressed valuations. Cato (CATO) which has been my best rating this year is a case in point. When I rated Cato a buy, it had posted its 23rd consecutive quarter of negative comps, a sign that the company was really struggling. But it was trading at a price below the retained earnings/ per share of the firm. No wonder the stock is up ~45%.

To find if a pricing valuation discrepancy exists in the case of Carter's, I projected its free cash flows based on the estimates provided in the fourth-quarter earnings call.

We're forecasting double-digit earnings per share growth annually over the next five years, driven by top line growth, operating margin improvement, an effective tax rate of approximately 23%, and continued share repurchase activity. CapEx is expected to increase to approximately $115 million, compared to $69 million last year. 2017's level of spending was somewhat lower than usual, in part due to the timing of project spend. (Transcript)

As seen above, the statements are scant on operating margin and sales projections. But I divided the 10% (minimum double-digit figure) CAGR in earnings per share into 5% CAGR from sales, a 200 basis point operating margin expansion and 10% share reduction over the next five years. Capex was assumed at 3% of sales, higher than last year's 2% level. At a 95% free cash flow conversion and 6.5% cost of capital, the stock was valued at $130.

The assumption for the cost of capital was based on a risk-free rate of 2.79% and equity risk premium of 5.15%.

Source

Conclusion

Maintain Buy rating with a $130 target by December-end.

Coming Soon

A marketplace service that looks at companies which could be at the receiving end of tech disruption in a decade, finds alpha rich companies in the volatile retail sector and offers bespoke research for your portfolio needs. Hit the follow button to be in the loop for more insights on the free site and to be alerted about the launch of our marketplace service for your premium research needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.