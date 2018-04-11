Transocean: Presenting A Rare Buying Opportunity

Transocean (RIG) is breaking out higher on a strengthening fundamental backdrop. Its share price has fallen significantly in recent years due to both equity market volatility and a collapse in the price of oil. As oil prices stabilize however, investors are beginning to reallocate to RIG. Its fundamentals are improving as the company enhanced its fleet, and looks primed to capitalize on increasing demand for offshore drilling. I am buying stock in the name with a tight stop-loss level due to the volatility possible in a bottoming process.

Price Action

RIG's price has fallen significantly in recent years as equity market volatility, and the subsequent collapse of the oil market weighed on offshore drilling and investor sentiment. The company's share price has been in long-term trend lower, and now resides at levels not seen since the early 1990s. Although there has been a lot of carnage created due to the collapse in the price of oil, RIG's ability to be flexible and enhance its fleet has leveraged it to rising oil prices.

As we have seen an increase in the price of oil over the last two years, RIG similarly looks to be forming a bottoming pattern. I am buying shares in the name as the breakout above $10 looks to be significant. My stop-loss level is $9.50, should its share price reverse lower. The bottom in commodity related names will be volatile, even as investors begin to flock to the sector, as is seen this week. This makes a stop-loss important for limiting potential losses should the investment thesis be proven incorrect, or too early.

Fundamental Narrative

RIG is presenting an attractive opportunity at the current time as it continues to enhance its fleet, while the broader macro environment similarly improves. Over the last year, RIG added two ultra-deepwater newbuild drillships to its fleet, the Deepwater Pontus and the Deepwater Poseidon, both of which are among the most technically capable rigs in the world, and both are in 10-year contracts with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), according to management.

Furthermore, the company agreed with Jurong Shipyard to enhance its two remaining newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacities to an industry-best 3 million pounds. This makes them the only rigs in the industry capable of running the heaviest drill strings while maintaining spare over-pull capacity, according to its earnings call.

The company's acquisition of Songa Offshore also adds four new contracted harsh environment high-specification Cat-D semi-submersibles to its fleet. When considering the divestitures, the retirements, and the additions of Songa and the two newbuild ultra-deepwater ships at Jurong, RIG's combined fleet now stands at 49 floaters, 84% of which comprises ultra-deepwater and harsh environment assets. This repositioning of assets for where management sees future demand should lead to market-share capture and revenue growth as the underlying offshore drilling market improves.

Despite intense competition in 2017, the company was able to win 25 new floater awards, which represent 10 more fixtures and five more rig years awarded than its nearest competitor, according to management. Of the 25 new awards, six were with new customers for RIG. Excluding Songa, RIG added $873 million in backlog on its existing fleet, almost a 70% increase over 2016. Of this total, $652 million was secured in the fourth quarter, validating the company's view that the offshore market is improving.

RIG is uniquely positioned as it improves its fleet amid an improving oil price environment. Oil prices have been steadily climbing since late 2017, with Brent recently reaching a three-year high above $70 per barrel. This upward price momentum has provided some needed confidence among RIG's customers, according to management. As a testament to this, new 2018 offshore project commitments are forecasted to rise approximately 140% as compared with 2017, according to the company's earnings call.

Management sees a handful of near-term opportunities in the Gulf, primarily driven by the independents. They are also encouraged to see recent ultra-deepwater tenders for some of the majors and regions around the world, indicating long-term sentiment is shifting in favor of offshore drilling.

For example, Brazil is a bright spot for increased offshore activity, as several IOCs have made significant capital investments in the area and are now awaiting regulatory approval to proceed, according to management. RIG believes growing interest in this part of the Golden Triangle will drive an increase in tendering activity in 2018 and 2019 for projects commencing in late 2019 and 2020.

Rising oil prices are leading to tightness of supply and demand for mid-water and harsh environment assets, which is leading to ongoing dayrate improvements. Management has also stated that it is encouraged by some of the opportunities that are surfacing in Australia and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Rising oil prices, as well as improvements in harsh environment utilization and dayrates, signal RIG's operating environment is in the early stages of a recovery. And although there has yet to be an inflection in the ultra-deepwater market, the increase in tendering activity bodes well for the future. Investor sentiment should improve amid an improving fundamental environment, ultimately leading to share price gains.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.