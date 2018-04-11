Gold Weekly: Yes, A U.S.-China Trade War Would Hurt My Thesis

Macro backdrop for gold likely to be sweeter for longer. But U.S.-China trade dispute constitutes a key risk.

Introduction

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut importantly their net long positions – the third time over the past four weeks - over the reporting period (March 27-April 3). During this time spot gold prices weakened 0.9% from $1,345 per oz to $1,333.

The net long fund position - at 359.02 tonnes as of April 3 – slumped 100.70 tonnes or 22% from the previous week (w/w). This was mainly driven by long liquidation (-77.93 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short accumulation (+22.77 tonnes w/w).

Gold’s net long fund position remains up 53.54 tonnes or 18% in the year to date, after surging by 182.55 tonnes or 149% in the whole of 2017.

Gold’s spec positioning is fairly neutral. The net spec length is slightly below 50% of its historical record and only 10% higher than its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

Encouragingly, gold prices have been more sensitive to speculative buying than speculative selling. In other words, the gold price response is strong when specs are buying but soft when specs are selling.

This suggests that there is a strong potential for gold prices to push higher in the near future.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors were net buyers of 20 tonnes of gold last week, during which spot gold prices edged up 0.6% from $1,325 per oz to $1,334.

This was the largest weekly increase in gold ETF holdings since January 12-19, 2018 (+22 tonnes).

Gold ETF inflows were the strongest on Monday 2 April (+6.19 tonnes) and Friday 6 April (+6.60 tonnes). No outflow was recorded over the past week. This is indicative of a bullish sentiment.

ETF investors were net buyers of ~19 tonnes of gold in March after liquidating 12 tonnes in February and buying 22 tonnes in January.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of ~29 tonnes, corresponding to an increase of 1.4% in total gold ETF holdings.

As of March April 20 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,172 tonnes, up 114 tonnes or 5.5% y/y.

Gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

Macro backdrop for gold

The trajectory of gold prices in the course of 2018 will be largely dependent on the direction of (1) the dollar (DXY as a proxy) and (2) US real rates (10Y US TIPS yield as a proxy).

Let’s have a look at these two key macro parameters:

Source: Bloomberg.

While the dollar has continued its downtrend since the start of 2018, US real rates have broken out to the upside, resulting in a mixed macro backdrop for gold. Against this, gold prices are only up 2.5% YTD (vs a rally of 9% in the corresponding period of 2017). Nonetheless, gold is the best performer across its complex, because (1) the yellow metal captures the most of safe-haven flows, and (2) the rest of its complex (silver and PGMs) tends to exhibit a stronger correlation with base metals (London Metals Exchange Index: +4% YTD) and equities (MSCI World: -1% YTD).

Looking ahead, my base-case scenario remains this: a continued weakness in the dollar and a renewed fall in US real rates due to (1) a dovish hiking cycle implemented by the Fed, (2) growing inflation pressure, (3) a ballooning deficit due to an expansionary fiscal stimulus.

That said, upside risks to my “lower dollar, lower US real rates” outlook have emerged of late, essentially reflecting the escalation in US-China trade tensions.

So far, the US-China trade dispute has played in the favor of my scenario because US President Trump took the initial actions and China did not respond aggressively.

Interestingly and worryingly, China has shown a more aggressive rhetoric since US President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on another $100 billion in Chinese goods last Thursday (April 5). China’s response was abundantly clear, with Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng saying:

China will retaliate immediately, intensively, without any hesitation if the U.S. releases a new list of tariffs on $100 billion in additional imports.

In addition to the more aggressive rhetoric, China has allegedly started to make some moves. According to SGH Macro Advisors, reported by ZeroHedge:

the Chinese government has halted its purchases of US Treasuries. Despite the direct encouragement, according to Chinese sources, by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for China to "stay put,” Beijing has apparently discontinued purchases of US Treasuries “for the past few weeks.”

Such an aggressive response from China would result in an appreciation in the dollar and a rise in US (nominal and real) rates. In turn, this would prompt the speculative community to sell gold and momentum-based investors to cut their gold ETF holdings. While this is not my base-case scenario (I remain of the view that a resolution between the US and China will be found eventually) this is a risk to bear in mind.

Trading positioning

I have turned constructive on gold since the summer of 2017. Initially, I built a long position in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) in June and lift it further in August 2017. While my long GLD trade moved in my favor in the second half of 2017, I decided to switch my ETF position and opt for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in January this year (for more details, please see Gold Weekly: Forget GLD, Go For IAU!, published January 30, 2018).

My Tweet below sumps up the parameters of my current trade.

The main reason I prefer IAU to GLD is its relatively lower cost, especially considering that the thesis I am submitting to the market is long term. In this regard, the expense ratio, which corresponds to the net total feel charged by the issuer, needs to be carefully taken into account. While GLD offers an expense ratio of 0.40%, IAU proposes a much more attractive expense ratio of 0.25%. For long-term investors, IAU may be therefore a more suitable play.

Let’s have a brief look at the IAU technical picture.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen above, IAU has remained in an uptrend since the start of the year, enjoying some support at its steady-rising 20 weekly moving average.

Given the positive momentum-based indicators, IAU should reach a fresh 2018 high in the course of Q2. A firm and sustained break above the 2016 high of $13.25 would trigger a powerful rally, in my view.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

