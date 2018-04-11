Market Should Rebound During Earnings Season

Stocks leaped on Tuesday following remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping which helped ease fears of a global trade war. The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 1.67% for the day while the NASDAQ added over 2%. As we talked about in Tuesday’s report, an exceptionally oversold technical condition has made it easier for short-covering rallies to kick off on even the slightest improvement on the news front. In today’s comments we’ll see that while the market remains subject to volatility, the commencement of the latest quarterly earnings season – coupled with an improvement in broad market internals – has the potential to finally push the stock market out of its doldrums.

On Tuesday, President Xi helped alleviate fears that the U.S. and China are headed for a trade war in an overnight speech at the Boao Forum. Xi stated that he plans to significantly cut tariffs on imported automobiles, reduce duties on other imported goods, and improve the intellectual property rights of foreign firms. President Trump praised Mr. Xi for his comments, asserting that he and Xi will “make great progress together.”

Turning our attention to the broad market, in the next few days business will pick up on Wall Street as a slew of earnings reports - including from the heavily weighted financial sector - will be released. Three major banks, Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), are due to release earnings on Friday. The March retail sales report will also be released next Monday.

Analysts expect companies to continue benefiting from the corporate tax rate cut of 2017 during the latest earnings season. S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow by 17.5% in the quarter, according to FactSet. This represents an increase from the 11.4% forecast of December and is the biggest revision of the last 15 years, according to the company. Earnings-per-share (EPS) growth for Q1 2018 is expected to be the fastest since 2011, according to Goldman Sachs. The financial and tech sectors are expected to lead the way with earnings growth of 24% and 23%, respectively.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Between financial earnings reports and economic releases, the market will likely see wider swings next week as traders react to the headlines. While the potential for wide swings in the coming days is significant, there are reasons for believing that traders will focus more heavily on earnings beats than on misses. Indeed, the coming weeks could serve to pave the way for higher equity prices as we head further into the spring.

Tuesday’s trading session served as a microcosm for this potential earnings-led bounce back. After a nail-biting last few days which saw a threatened breakdown below the February low, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose vigorously on Tuesday along with the other major indices. The rally was attributed to a calming of trade-related tensions between the U.S. and China, but whatever the reason the stock market is clearly benefiting from being in an extraordinarily “oversold” technical condition as discussed in Tuesday’s commentary. In fact, the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P had fallen to one of its most sold out readings since the 2015 market correction (below).

Source: WSJ

A technically (and psychologically) oversold market condition makes it easier for a short-covering rally to ignite and serves as a type of tinder for the fire. The bulls have clearly taken advantage of this fortuitous condition and have taken control of the micro-term (3-5 day) trend. Most major averages also managed to close above the 15-day moving average on Tuesday, yet there hasn’t been a 2-day higher close above this important trend line yet. This is the minimum requirement to confirm a reversal of the stock market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. So the stock market hasn’t yet confirmed a bottom yet per the rules of my trading discipline. However, if we have two or three more days like Tuesday then the bulls will have a much easier time controlling the market during the heat of earnings season.

Source: BigCharts

One of the most impressive performances of Tuesday’s trading session was the 3% gain in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI). We’ve discussed this important China-tracking ETF in recent commentaries and right now I consider it one of the most important barometers of the immediate trend for U.S. equities due to its sensitivity to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. FXI managed to significantly close above its 15-day moving average Tuesday and is close to confirming an immediate-term low. Doing so would have bullish implications for the U.S. stock market heading into earnings season.

Source: BigCharts

Aside from continued improvement of the U.S.-listed China stocks, one of the most important potential developments of the coming days will be the return of incremental demand for equities. This of course is measured by the ratio of stocks making new highs versus new lows. An ideal ratio for a normal, healthy market characterized by strong demand for stocks is a new high/new low ratio of at least 3:1. We saw that ratio return to almost 2:1 on Tuesday - one of the few times of the last month the ratio was positive - but this isn’t enough. We need to see a few consecutive days of a positive new high-new low differential as well as continued improvement in the high/low ratio. Tuesday was a start in the right direction, but the burden of proof remains on the bulls to show that they’ve definitely taken control of the immediate-term trend.

For now investors should keep a significant amount of their powder dry as we wait for the internal selling pressure which has plagued the market in recent weeks to dissipate. To reiterate, when we see the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ stay below 40 for several days we’ll have the first strong indication that internal health is being restored to the market. This in turn will allow us to initiate new long positions as the stock market’s fundamental position remains strong and its longer-term technical trend is still positive. At this point it’s simply a matter of waiting for incremental demand to return as measured by the new highs and lows, which I anticipate will occur as the latest earnings season heats up. Until then, a defensive position is still advised.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.