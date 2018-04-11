While positive domestic economic developments are a drag to precious metals, other relevant developments are becoming increasingly harder to look away from. As a result, gold and silver have optionality. In other words, they could provide significant value to portfolios if those other developments progress to drive gold and silver to gain greater capital support. Meanwhile, risk alone has helped precious metals to hold ground even despite U.S. economic gains.

I have not written much about gold and silver this year or last because I identified better upside opportunity elsewhere - namely, in stocks. This is because of the important developments for the U.S. economy that I have expected, and still do expect, to serve stronger economic growth, consumer spending, corporate earnings expansion, and stock price appreciation. We are looking to tax reform, complementary international economic expansion, full employment in the U.S., and capital spending of businesses to serve corporate America.

Those same characteristics serve U.S. dollar strength, all else held equal, where "all else" refers to factors influencing other relative currency values (like euro gains on European developments). U.S. dollar strength tends to cost U.S. holders of gold and silver. Still, I maintain my view that the precious metals alternative asset class deserves a place in all long-term portfolios for diversification and wealth preservation purposes. Into U.S. tax reform stimulus, though, I was willing to stray a bit from that long-term philosophy and overweight equities.

Optionality

Still, it's been getting harder to look away from precious metals lately. Developments leading to heightened volatility in equity markets have the potential to also significantly serve gold and silver. For instance, if China were to reduce its holdings and/or purchases of U.S. Treasuries as a counter to recent U.S. tariff policy, as rumored, that would likely harm the U.S. dollar and serve gold. At the same time, such action would also harm the value of China's U.S. Treasury security holdings. Because of the economic interdependence of the United States and China, I expect current trade tensions to be resolved with reasonable dealing. Still, we cannot be certain of a favorable result.

Current Catalyst for Gold & Silver

A fresh positive for gold and silver might develop in coming days as well. The U.S. seems poised to strike Syria after a reported chemical attack in the country perpetrated by its government. Russia has responded to that possibility with a threat of "grave repercussions" if Syria is attacked.

If the U.S. and Russia were to tangle in Syria, gold should gain. The U.S. can confront almost any nation globally without danger to its economy, assets, or currency. But Russia is another animal, as is China, and as are a handful of other nuclear nations. These threaten the value of the U.S. dollar and demand for it, and so such confrontations can serve well the value of gold and silver.

Though I have stated why many times before, I remind investors that precious metals are both commodity and currency, in my opinion. As commodities, precious metals gain value in dollar terms when the value of the dollar declines. As currency, gold and silver gain as the relative value of the dollar depreciates, and especially if threats like those discussed develop.

Gold Gained with Stocks on US Dollar Weakness

Precious metal relative shares gained in value Tuesday on dollar softness, even as U.S. stocks were rising. I believe the reason is tied to Syria developments and relative uncertainty.

Relative Securities 04-10-18 SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) +1.6% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) -0.3% SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) +0.2% iShares Silver Trust (SLV) +0.4% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) +1.3% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) +0.8% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NUGT) +3.1%

In conclusion, while I remain positive about the prospects for U.S. stocks this year, it's getting harder to look away from precious metals. Their optionality in bad scenarios for U.S. assets can serve as a hedge against relative risk. For my regular coverage of securities markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.