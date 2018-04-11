Brunch, Craft Beer, And Investing: A Turning Point

Welcome! If this is your first time here, allow me to introduce the Brunch, Craft Beer, and Investing Portfolio. It's named after a few hobbies of mine, but has nothing to do with brunch or craft beer. Let me offer my sincerest regrets if that's what you sought.

My Roth IRA turns three years old after next quarter. If you want a more detailed history of me or the portfolio, check out my first article: Brunch, Craft Beer, and Investing: A Millennial's Portfolio. I want to accomplish three goals in writing about my investments:

Encourage other millennials to invest. Engage curiosity for due diligence and keep up with the market. Keep me grounded in strategies and active in my management.

My Portfolio

If you've been following along, it's probably apparent that I have used many strategies in selecting stocks, and that my strategies keep evolving. This is a reflection of learning about others' strategies, and it has helped me refine my own. Below is a chart of the current portfolio composition:

Performance YTD was -2.6% and 9.31% over a year. Both are under index returns. I'm not incredibly concerned by this given the market's volatility. FANG stocks have been hit recently, McKesson (MCK) returned to 52-week lows, and my lithium exposure is held down by oversupply concerns. Finisar has become increasingly subdued after production issues and the loss of its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) contract. I expect the company to make an acquisition following Lumentum (LITE) and Oclaro (OCLR).

Buys

Texas Instruments (TXN) was purchased on the post-earnings dip. It's a long-term stable player in the tech space. Its products capitalize on trends in automation and are crucial in our increasingly digital and info-centric society. I like its fundamentals, too. Net Margin of 40%, long-term sales and EPS growth, and an attractive dividend. It has comfortable cash and leverage positions. Although its PEG is a little high and its P/E is higher than historical, strong stocks command some premium, and I didn't want to miss any continued run. This will be a long-term hold that I'll look to buy on future dips and a normalized P/E.

Clorox (CLX) was also purchased on its post-earnings dip. It's a consumer products giant with a healthy dividend. It's also a brand that I use and dutifully remain loyal to. In picking recession-resistant stocks, I always ask what I would consider cutting. You'll still need your cleaning products, your cat litter, your trash bags, your chap stick, and your ranch dressing. These are sorts of products that I will remain loyal to because of years of entrusted reliability. Its PEG is also higher than where I want it, but its P/E is around its 5-year average.

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) is a lithium miner that I had been watching since it was $2.50. Then, it had not been in full production, so I was skeptical to increase my lithium exposure more than my Albemarle holding. I believe lithium will be an essential material position going forward, as rechargeable batteries and energy storage products are being expanded into industries we haven't seen before.

Additionally, many developed countries have set guidelines for widespread conversion to EVs. Since I began watching OROCF, it announced a supply agreement with Toyota (NYSE:TM). This gave me some additional confidence in Orocobre's long-term viability. I took advantage of the recent sell-off caused by concerns of oversupply beyond 2020. I aim to hold lithium exposure to below 10%.

Aetna (AET) was purchased in light of the CVS (CVS) deal. Ten7Suited presented the arbitrage opportunity through Aetna, which ultimately influenced my decision. My followers will note my article on the investment case for CVS. The merger predicated my investment thesis, so the risk/reward with Aetna was more attractive. Aetna offers substantial efficiencies and diversified revenue to CVS. The merger announcement confirms that CVS management is committed to innovation and growth, a requirement to combat any perceived threat by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Facebook (FB) is taking it on the chin for improperly monitoring customers' data years ago; although it was reactive c.2014. Perhaps some ad transparency, advertiser validation, and third-party data use regulation is necessary. Appropriate treatment of this situation is essential to making Facebook a tool for a healthy democracy and advertiser accountability.

Regardless, its overall ability to collect and make data useful won't change if people find benefits in sharing personal data. Punitive changes against Facebook fundamentally change how all websites and people will interact, so I won't dismiss it as a concern. However, its fundamentals are great, and no amount of added self-regulation or additional expenses has slowed down its earnings growth.

Sells

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) was sold out of impatience. Despite a favorable yield, the growth rate was undesirable. Its pipeline might restore some long-awaited growth, but I felt my capital was better served elsewhere.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) was sold at a loss after my own research revealed negative evidence that countered my original investment thesis. Others' research supported my skepticism, and I became more cautious approaching February's ER. While the dividend is nice, its freezing indicated awareness of continued problems and more to come. I have lost confidence in a return to growth, and I don't want my long-term investments to hinge on government preference. I decided that my allocated capital would be more likely to grow elsewhere.

HIVE Blockchain (OTCPK:HVBTF) was a speculative buy and a tiny position I decided to close to be mindful of risk.

Strategy Change

I have been aggressively buying stocks that I would be comfortable holding in a downturn. I waited for ~10% sell-offs in order to buy each. They have strong fundamentals and/or long-term prospects that extend beyond a recession. The change in strategy began after my previous article, and will continue going forward.

The market has been quite responsive to political headlines, and understandably vexed by the amount of uncertainty. I have three objectives for the next couple of years.

Reduce downside risk Build a cash position Focus on fundamentals

To accomplish part one, I've toyed with the idea of allocating a percentage of my holdings to an inverse ETF or a minimum volatility fund. A combination strategy revealed by Jonathan Cooper intrigued me. Some plays I'm looking to limit volatility are Fidelity Select Medical Tech & Devices Fund (FSMEX) and Fidelity Select Health Care Fund (FSPHX).

An easier way to accomplish this goal would be to favor dividend stocks with healthy payout ratios and reinvest those dividends. The Schwab US Dividend Equity Fund (SCHD) would be a good choice. Reducing risk also means exiting positions that I feel are more speculative or that have subdued upside potential in the short term.

Part two is easy. By selling speculative positions, I'm prioritizing capital conservation. I can also build cash by putting more money into this account.

Part three may imply that I'm eager and willing to buy. While I'm not hesitant to buy, I'm hesitant to pay too much. I've got a watchlist of recession-resistant names and those I'd pick up in a downturn. Stocks I believe fit this category provide necessities or perceived necessities, have manageable leverage, and offer value.

I'm paying attention to historical P/E and PEG ratios for value. Some stocks I'm looking at here are Rollins (ROL), Estee Lauder (EL), Danaher (DHR), American Tower (AMT), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Amgen (AMGN), Newell Brands (NWL), Paychex (PAYX), Eastman Chemical (EMN), Vail Resorts (MTN), Outfront Media (OUT), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), and Adobe (ADBE). Given my interest in the CVS deal, I am also looking at Express Scripts (ESRX) as an arbitrage opportunity.

Am I prepping for a downturn?

There are a number of situations I'm nervous about.

First and foremost, I believe the Fed is in a dangerous position. Juggling inflationary policies with political uncertainty will be a difficult task, and patience (hesitation) maybe be just as damning as raising rates in the face of all this:

Tariffs

NAFTA Renegotiation

Increasing job openings with low unemployment

Declining dollar

Crude & Steel Prices

Personal debt

Second, the political theater is becoming increasingly uncertain. It's unpredictable. People are getting mixed messages from top officials. It's stressing powerful, foreign relationships. Other concerns are:

Legislation intending to affect large, internet companies is receiving priority.

Britain and its trade deal (or not).

Russian sanctions and Syria.

Lawsuits, arrests, accusations, and departures in and around the white house.

This all comes with the knowledge that mid-terms are on the horizon. Hurried legislation to avoid consequences of a lame duck situation may result in poor crafting. An unproductive Congress may result in a more tumultuous, unpredictable president. Evident from the last few months, the last consequence could induce even more volatility.

While earnings expectations are high for the coming quarter, the economy has a lot of things going for it. I'm maintaining confidence in the short term, but am looking to reduce risk and build some cash as the business cycle lengthens. The 200-day SMA has been strong support the past few months, but earnings upsets could prove dangerous on the backdrop of all the hot air.

Thanks for reading! Don't forget to click that Follow button. Good luck!

