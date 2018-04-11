My Review Of 'Necessary Evil'

3 out of 5 stars...

First off, I have a problem with the author David Kinley calling finance an "evil." Sure, as the author describes, human rights are too often the casualty, but as has been said by many others, the arrow of history points forward. Specifically, world poverty has been minimized coincidental with finance, so, likely because of finance; human beings run finance and are neurologically wired overwhelmingly for justice.

That being said, I agree with the author that more can be done to further human rights, like with better regulation and redistribution, and the book does offer many ways to do this.

Throughout history, the wealthy have always had advantages; however excessive wealth doesn't always bring happiness. There, the author seems to ignore.

Anyway, I do recommend the book because finance is an important topic, especially since the Great Recession, and income inequality is perhaps the biggest casualty of the recovery.