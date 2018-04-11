Intel's Real Performance Is Lacklustre

Investment Thesis

Back in September 2017, I wrote an article about Intel (INTC) titled, Intel's Management Is Failing On Its Number 1 Priority - which, with the benefit of hindsight (always helpful in the stock market), was the wrong call to make. Nevertheless, in spite of solid evidence in Intel's operations, I still do not see enough of bargain opportunity to be had at present prices.

The Cloud Opportunity Ignited

I had previously noted,

The cloud business could be just the opportunity that Intel needs to reignite its growth and reward its shareholders. However, so far, this opportunity has not delivered any meaningful fruit.

Fast forward two quarters to Q4 2017, and a different picture is evident. Intel's Data Center Group (DCG), its platform for enterprise and cloud businesses, leads Intel's pathway towards sustainable growth. With Intel's most recent results (Q4 2017), proving to doubters, such as myself, that Intel's DCG can indeed lead Intel's operations.

In more detail, Intel's DCG ended Q4 2017 accounting for roughly a 33% of its consolidated revenue, and importantly, it was not only up 19.6% YoY, it was also able to do grow without compromising on its profitability, with its operating margin standing strongly at 54%.

Cloud SP Momentum

Furthermore, within its DCG segment, it was nice to see, that one of the primary drivers of its growth, was Intel's ability to get exposure to the industry's secular growth, demonstrated by Intel's investor presentation disclosure that its cloud service provider business line delivered 35% YoY revenue growth, significantly outpacing its FY 2017 growth of 28%.

Although Intel does not offer much in the way of granularity in terms of absolute dollar amounts that its Cloud Service Provider (Cloud SP) business line generates, we can still pick some information from its 10-K; where Intel highlights qualitative descriptions which offer analysts a sense of its progress. However, it still remains difficult to fully ascertain the significance that Intel's other business line, its Enterprise and Government business, has on the DCG segment. Nevertheless, enough detail can be discerned for us to see that the margins which Intel derives from its cloud business must be quite substantial and actually picking up strong momentum.

Source: SEC filings

Recent results from its peers, with exposure to the cloud's nascent industry echo these finds, with Microsoft (MSFT) (still free to read my findings (here)) and Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) (here). In fact, as I recently reported, Amazon's AWS being the only real profitable aspect to Amazon (AMZN) (here).

Declining PC-centric Business Line

Furthermore, the main area where I underestimated Intel's opportunity was in its PC-centric operations. Although the PC-market has been widely reported to be declining, Intel managed to somewhat stabilize these operations, with its operating income not faring too badly in Q4 2017 and was down 7%. With Intel's strongest headwinds, within its Client Computing Group (CCG) in Q4 2017, coming from its notebook platform, with volumes being down 3%. Having said that, overall, its CCG did not actually perform too badly, particularly considering this is Intel's legacy business segment.

Outlook

Intel will be a clear beneficiary of the U.S. Tax Reform, with its reduced effective tax rate set to hover around 14% clearly offering Intel a strong boost to underlying EPS and FCF. Moreover, given that Intel's 2018 adj. mid-point EPS is forecast to be around $3.55, and that Intel's FY 2017 adj. EPS was $3.46, it reinforces that while Intel continues to grow steadily, investors are paying close to fair value for the stock, to slightly overpriced. In fact, it is worth bearing in mind that the tax reform is driving approximately $0.28 in EPS in 2018; thus once again showing that Intel's legacy business is too big a portion of Intel as a whole, and that the gains that Intel experiences from secular growth winds in the cloud are just not enough, at this moment to offset the largest portion of Intel's pie, which is it PC-centric business lines.

Valuation

While I'll be the first to admit that I clearly made a mistake, 6 months ago - which caused me to miss out on more than 35% of gains in a very short period of time. Having said, I still stubbornly refuse to agree that there is a bargain opportunity by investing in Intel's stock.

As the table above highlights, when all is said and done, Intel remains by stands slightly overpriced, given that no less than 61% of its consolidated operating income line, is derived from a business which is falling, in a contracting market and that while Intel is doing everything in its power to squeeze out any inefficiencies, there is only so much a business can do with negative operating leverage.

Takeaway

Intel is in a difficult spot. It is not growing anywhere fast enough to be rewarded with a higher multiple; in fact, I argue that at its current multiple Intel's stock is already being priced at a slightly punchy price relative to its real long-term potential.

Moreover, Intel's cloud service provider business, as part of its DCG continues to perform remarkably well; however, its cloud SP is small for Intel as a whole (undisclosed operating income).

Additionally, however fast Intel's cloud SP appears to be growing (I estimate it to be roughly 25% YoY), it is not enough to offset the decline in Intel's PC-centric business. Furthermore, while Intel continues to do a fabulous job of squeezing working capital from its legacy business, there is a limit to just how much can be squeezed. For now, its legacy business continues to reward Intel with a significant source of operating income. However, given that just over 60% of Intel's operating income is derived from a business that it is declining, and that Intel has already been very effective and managed to bring down its total spend as a percentage of revenue to 30% - together, this implies that most of the low fruit has already been picked over, and that it will be difficult for Intel to continue to offer strong enough operating income from its PC-centric business to allow its DCG to fully impress investors.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

