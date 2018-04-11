Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

The main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB), fell slightly over the past week. This decrease is not substantial in any way, because it remains within a tight two-month range.

Last week was turbulent for equities and usually when there is uncertainty in this market many investors prefer fixed income assets. Apparently, the wide intraday swings are not sufficient to direct market participants' attention to Municipal Bond CEFs.

Talking about fixed income, I will compare the municipal sector to U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The chart below proves the strong correlation between these major indices. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's database

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in Municipal Bonds is popular because it has the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, M/T ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net-worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal & Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Many of the funds declared their distribution amounts during the past week.

MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) commenced a cash tender offer for the common shares. The Fund is offering to purchase up to 7.5 percent of the CEF's outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98 percent of the Fund's net asset value per share.

Invesco Advisers, announced officer changes for their closed-end funds. Effective March 28, 2018, Jeffrey H. Kupor was appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of each municipal fund of this sponsor.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting the funds by the lowest Z-score, we find out that more of them are statistically undervalued. This is not surprising at all, considering the current pricing of the sector. This week, only BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) has a Z-score lower than -3. Other potential "Buys" are BFY and EIO, which provide us with a statistical edge and attractive Discounts.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniVest

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one outlier in our sample. We see a contraction of Managed Duration InvGrade Muni's (MZF) spread between price and net asset value. Consequently, this change has reflected on its Z-score. It is still difficult to talk about a "Short" position because it is still trading at a Discount.

The rest of the funds cannot be discussed as potential "Sells," due to their Z-score being between 0 and 1. This range is of no interest to us from a statistical perspective.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We see a slight change in values in comparison to last week. The leader here, once again, is Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (EVJ), even though its Discount has been shrinking on a weekly basis. The sample above highlights the current market environment.

CEV, NNC, NYH are also potential "Buys" due to the lower Z-score, respectively driven by their Discount.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Finding potential a "Sell" would be a possibility if we can find a CEF, which is trading at a Premium and has deviated from its mean.

The first criteria is met, nevertheless, Z-score does not indicate that any of these funds is overvalued. PIMCO funds seem like the most 'overpriced' ones, but the "Short" decision is difficult here because the market is consistently ready to pay more for them.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the last 5 years. Probably you noticed that most of them are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The raw data is just answering the question why mainly these funds are traded at a Premium.

EV Municipal Income (EVN) is leading the chart. This closed-end fund is trading at a Discount, so it may worth it to review it as a potential "Buy."

Source: CEFConnect.com, EV Municipal Income

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, here are the funds with the lowest return for the past 5 years. Of course, finding bargains among them is not out of question. Even when we are talking about Munis, it all depends on your risk tolerance. Most of the CEFs above have credit structures, which pretend to be "the safest ones" in the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com - Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC)

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still trading in a range and we have not seen any directional change over the past week. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, deeper analysis of potential trades can be found in my previous marketplace article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.