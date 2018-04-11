Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them - we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

The sector continues to suffer at its lows and it is difficult to find a statistical or fundamental reason for potential "Sell" in order to form a reasonable pair trade among the funds.

Consequently, the current market environment provides us with an opportunity to find potential "Buys." Of course, a mere Discount does not reveal the whole picture, but can serve as a stepping stone for additional analysis. Let us move forward and see which funds have caught our attention.

The first closed-end fund that I am going to review is Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX). It has the characteristics that I am looking for a Discount bigger than 10% and Z-score lower than -2. Ideally, , these two combined with a decent return. Usually, these specifics may lay the foundation of good timing to enter into a position.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NKX)

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NKX)

The chart above only proves that the current spread between price and net asset value is significantly widened. The price hit the bottom two weeks ago and since then there has not been a day which the fund did not finish in green territory.

Source: Tradingview.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NYSE:NKX)

For me it is always interesting to see how the price fluctuation can be explained by the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB):

Source: Author's database

The last factor which I am interested in is related to the credit structure of the CEF. Here we have mainly "AA" rating assets and I think there should not be much to worry about. Furthermore, all of the investments of the fund are by issuers located in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In:(NKX)

The second fund which caught my attention is BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni (BKN):

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni:(NYSE:BKN)

There are several key shifts in the past that you can see on the 5-year chart below. Of course, no one can predict whether this will happen again, but at least we know that the market does not let this CEF trade at a significant Discount consistently:

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni:(BKN)

The portfolio characteristics of the fund are something we should not neglect before making up our minds. Fundamentals have the power to justify statistical anomalies and defy technical analysis. What we know about the holdings of this closed-end fund is that they are comprised mainly of assets in the “Health” and “Transportation” sectors. Respectively all issuers are located in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni:(BKN)

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni:(BKN)

Conclusion

Municipal Bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. And there is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NKX and BKN can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKX, BKN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.