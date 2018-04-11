China Rapid Finance: Is It Close To Making A Profit?

Despite of the short term concerns, operating efficiency has significantly improved in 2017, which makes the profitability outlook of the firm very positive.

China Rapid Finance (XRF) has experienced a business shift from lifestyle loans (larger in size) to consumption loans (smaller size), which will lead to bigger impact from regulatory hammer;

Business Overview

China Rapid Finance (XRF) went public on NYSE on April 28, 2017, as the beginning of the IPO wave for China P2P companies in 2017. The company focuses their business on meeting the credit demand for EMMAs (Emerging Middle-class Mobile Active consumer) in China.

The company targets EMMAs with quality career and growing credit demand, who especially are not covered by traditional commercial banking system. As I mentioned in my previous article, nearly 500 million Chinese people are not covered by the official credit system. And for the 870 million people who can be found in the credit system, more than 50% of them don't have sufficient credit histories to borrow from banks. This leaves a huge space for China’s online lenders such as XRF to grow. In fact, the company has experienced boosting in borrowers number, as well as loan volume and revenue.

Q4 Earnings Summary

XRF had their Q4 earnings call on April 03, 2018. Although delivering a solid year 2017, the company still reported Q4 net loss at $3.9 million (and $36.6 million for full year 2017), representing an earnings per share of $ -0.06.

Apparently, the investors were not happy about the numbers, XRF closed at $4.25 on Thursday April 5th, representing nearly 15% drop from the price prior to the earnings call.

I know it has missed the estimate, but is the selloff over-reacting? There are some points in their Q4 results made me feel that XRF is on track of making a profit. But before that, let me start with their short-term pain first.

Short-term: pain from regulations on the cash loans

XRF’s business includes two major parts:

Lifestyle loans, and

Consumption loans

Lifestyle loans refer to the loans credited to more qualified borrowers with larger loan sizes, while consumption loans refer to the loans with smaller sizes and higher frequencies.

From the following chart on Gross Billings from each product, you can tell that the company has experienced a shift of business focus from life style loans to consumption loans. Gross billings on consumption loans grew nearly 800% from 2016 to 2017, while decreased 14.3% for lifestyle loans. According to the Q4 ER, the average loan sizes for the two are $131 and $12,080 respectively.

I am not 100% sure why they made the shift, but my guess is that they have seen industry-wise burst of demand for this small amount consumption loans, and also they can grow their customer base more rapidly with this product.

Unfortunately, this consumption loan, or defined as “cash loan” by the regulators, was the focus of this round of regulatory scrutiny since November 2017.

The impact has already shown up. The number of new borrowers decreased more than 30% on a QoQ basis in 2017 Q4.

In the short term (at least before the regulation wave passes), I would assume continuing slow-down of their business expansion. According to a public speech from XRF’s Chief Strategy Office Jun Wang, the peak period of the impact from compliance regulation would appear in April to June this year, where most of the unqualified platforms will be forced to exit the market. Mr. Wang seems to be confident that XRF will get the required license and settle all compliance issues on time.

Long-term: when will XRF start to be profitable?

If you follow my other articles on China’s P2P, you would know that I am cautious for their short term performances. In the long run, however, I am quite optimistic for the industry, due to the huge credit demand from people who can't get loans from commercial banks. For XRF specifically, I saw some shining points from their Q4 ER that can lead to sooner profitability.

According to XRF’s IPO prospectus, and confirmed by their CEO Dr. Zane Wang on Q4 ER call as well, XRF’s average Customer Acquisition Cost (NASDAQ:CAC) is $17 dollars. This has been pretty stable through the past two years.

With this CAC number, as well as average loan amount, and average fee rate for each loan, we can calculate what the breakeven point is for a new customer.

I produced the following table to calculate this:

If we set average fee rate at 1.6% (for consumption loans), which is the number reported as the number for 2016. With $130 as average loan size, we can see that a borrower has to borrow 9 times on the platform for the firm to start making a profit.

However, the Q4 ER showed that the average fee rate increased to 3.1% for 2017, based on their improved pricing strategy. With this fee rate, we can see from the table below that the breakeven point becomes 5 times.

This result was also confirmed by their Q4 ER, where they showed that their breakeven point in 2017 reduced to half of the 2016 level:

Another point that’s worth noticing is that the “repeat borrow rate” increased from 67% in 2016 to 76% in 2017, which will add on to the increasing operating efficiency, i.e. shorter time to break even for new customers.

The company is still growing at a high speed, where over two thirds of the borrowers on the platform now were from 2017 (based on the Q4 ER), which means the firm hasn’t passed the break-even point with them yet. If the firm is still growing at such a high speed as 2017, we would still expect high CAC and thus less likely a profit from the firm.

But once the customer base starts to stabilize, and if the company can maintain its fee level as well as repeat borrower rate, we should be able to see profit coming out quickly (look at the story of Yirendai (NYSE: YRD) in 2015).

Risk Factors

There are of course risk factors, especially given the recent regulatory turmoil in the industry:

- Regulatory impact is still No.1 concern at this stage. I would expect the impact to clear out / stabilize in Mid-2018. Although highly unlikely, it's still possible that the firm will get further shock from the regulation.

- Also, as witnessed from other peer companies (didn't see in XRF's ER), the delinquency from borrowers will likely to increase after the regulatory hammer, and show the impact on XRF's financials in the following ERs.

Summary and Investment Thesis

In the short term, I will monitor closely on the regulatory impact on the firm. In the long run, the company will be a great long opportunity once the regulatory impact clears out. The best action time should be around next earnings release.

