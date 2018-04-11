Ares Capital: Better Times Lie Ahead

High dividend yield of 9.5%, which we project will be well covered by net investment income and core earnings in FY2018 and beyond.

Performance in FY2017 has been weaker than expected on a per share basis, partly due to the dilution caused by the American Capital acquisitions.

Ares Capital (Nasdaq:ARCC) is a leading Business Development Corporation (NYSE:BDC) offering debt and equity capital to large and medium enterprises in a variety of sectors across the US. The company acquired the American Capital portfolio at the start of 2017, with the resulting increase in share count causing weaker than expected financial performance on a per share basis. All key financial metrics have improved over the course of 2017, which we project will continue in coming quarters supported by increasing interest rates, decreasing non-accruals (i.e. non-perforning loans) and funding optimizations.

Company Overview

ARCC is one of the largest BDCs by market capitalization, with a total portfolio of $11.8bn (at fair value) with 300+ portfolio companies. As of Dec-2017, the company’s portfolio is composed of senior loans (48%), subordinated loans (40%) equity investments (11%), and CLO investments (1%).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

ARCC generally targets middle market companies with EBITDA below $100m. ARCC’s lending offering is very broad, including senior loans, subordinated loans, uni-tranche loans, and equity-like capital. The company has 150+ investment professionals operating across 6 offices with full coverage of the US market.

ARCC benefits from a diversified funding structure whilst maintaining a conservative leverage and a staggered maturity profile, with only $1bn maturing in 2018, and an additional $900m through 2020. The company is managed by Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), one of the largest US-based alternative asset managers with $100bn+ assets under management across Credit, Private Equity, and Real Estate segments.

Financial Performance & Dividends

ARCC has experienced growth in recent years, partly supported by its acquisition of American Capital at the beginning of 2017.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

ARCC pays flat quarterly dividends of $0.38 per share, which has not been increased since 2012. The dividend has experienced mixed coverage performance, with an average coverage ratio below 1.0x over the course of FY2017, as shown in the graph below. The drop in financial metrics per share at the start of 2017 is mainly attributable to the American Capital acquisition, in particular the large increase in share count (34% increase vs. Q4 2016) to part finance the purchase.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The book value per share has remained fairly stable over the course of FY2017 despite the lower than expected net investment income thanks to the positive realized/unrealized gains recorded on its portfolio (mostly on the equity-like investments).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

We project ARCC’s financial performance to improve over the course of FY18 thanks to increasing interest rates (see next section), decreasing non-accruals (partly through working through the acquired American Capital portfolio), and funding structure optimizations.

Interest Rates Upside

ARCC is projected to benefit from the Federal Reserve’s gradual increase in interest rates, and the resulting increase in Libor rates. As of Dec-2017, 90% of ARCC’s debt investments have floating-rate interest, whilst only 13% of ARCC’s borrowing facilities are floating-rate (87% are fixed-rate), resulting in a positive exposure to higher index rates. Management estimate that a 1.0% increase in Libor would result in a$0.17 increase in EPS (after accounting for incentive fees), equivalent to 12% of ARCC’s FY2017 Core EPS.

Source: Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation, Pandora Capital

Since 31-Dec-2017, the 3-month Libor has increased by 0.64%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect Libor to increase by a further 0.5%-1.0% by the end of 2018.

Valuation Considerations & Conclusion

ARCC currently offers a very attractive dividend yield of 9.5%, in line with the peer average of 9.4%. ARCC trades at 11.5x Core Earnings, higher than the peers average of 10.6x (adjusted NII as a proxy), and trades at 0.96x book value, lower than the peers average of 1.04x.

Source: Earnings Reports, Pandora Capital

Based on the above valuation metrics, we do not view ARCC as very cheap, but it compares very favorably to most of its peers and will benefit from a recovering financial performance in the coming months . We still rate ARCC a BUY and suggest looking for opportunistic additions created from volatility in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.