AxoGen Offers An Exciting Story At Nosebleed Prices

AxoGen could see brisk adoption and a strong ramp in profitability, but the valuation all but demands that already.

Getting surgeons comfortable with the grafts is the biggest challenge; AxoGen's products can actually save time and money while improving outcomes, but they require surgeons to change their approach.

When the stocks of real companies go up more than 250% in a year, it’s a safe bet that there are at least two factors in play – the company has a great growth story and institutions have caught wind of it. And so it would seem with AxoGen (AXGN), where the company’s products for peripheral nerve repair are legitimately exciting, but where the growth expectations are already quite robust.

AxoGen shares seem to be pricing in a scenario where the company holds close to one-third of its addressable market in 2027 with FCF margins in the mid-20%s. That’s achievable, but it doesn’t leave much room for stumbles or disappointments. I can’t make a value case for AxoGen, but I know there are investors who care more about story and growth, and maybe there’s still some appeal here for that group.

AxoGen is a biologics/tissue products company with a suite of products designed to offer better options for surgical nerve repair. The core product, generating a little more than half of revenue, is Avance – an allograft (that is, human tissue from someone other than the patient) that is specially processed and then used to reconnect severed nerves. Avance is kept frozen but can be prepped quickly and is available in a range of sizes.

Axogen’s other products include AxoGuard Nerve Connector, Nerve Protector, and Nerve Cap, all made from processed porcine submucosa, and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed umbilical cord membrane that is used to reduce the occurrence of inflammation and adhesions.

The most straightforward growth opportunity for AxoGen today is to get more of its grafts into the hands of more surgeons more often. Of the roughly 900,000 relevant procedures done in the U.S. every year, AxoGen products are used in only around 3% of them, suggesting a huge untapped opportunity. Importantly, that untapped opportunity doesn’t consist of driving new procedures, but rather getting surgeons to use these products in those procedures they’re already doing.

Why bother with Avance? The simplest answer is that it’s better than the alternatives. Most large-gap nerve reconnection procedures are done with autografts, with the surgeon taking nerve tissue from the patient’s own body (typically the back of the leg). That takes time and money, and it risks a host of complications – a 27% complication rate that includes intra-op complications and post-op infection, pain, numbness, etc. (our bodies don’t come with spare nerves, so taking one and moving it has consequences).

Avance is a rare product, then, in that it saves a surgeon time, money, and hassle – a procedure done with Avance may take 30-90 minutes less and save well over $3,000 even with a graft ASP close to $4,000. Better still, this comes without sacrificing performance. In the RANGER registry study, the Avance graft has been shown to work much better than conduits and better than autografts (though not at a statistically significant level).

AxoGen’s other products likewise offer better options to surgeons. Nerve Connector helps protect nerves, aiding in nerve repair and in cases where surgeons aren’t trying to fix large gaps. Nerve Protector is a competitive entrant in the market for conduits, essentially small tubes that give severed nerves a sheltered environment in which to regrow and reattach.

AxoGen has more competition here, as Integra (NASDAQ:IART), Baxter (NYSE:BAX), and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) have various conduit products. Interestingly, many surgeons try to use these conduits to repair longer gaps, but typically not successfully – conduits work well up to 5mm and okay out to 20mm (about a 50/50 success rate), but the efficacy falls off quickly beyond that point.

Although these products aren’t as lucrative (ASPs in the $1,000 to $2,000 range, generally), they’re important in expanding the addressable market and giving surgeons a bigger toolbox – management has reported that surgeons/accounts who use all of these products generate about 6x more revenue than those who just use one or two of these products.

Expand The Market

AxoGen has a sizable opportunity already – roughly 900,000 procedures in the U.S. each year, representing around $2.2 billion in potential revenue. The bulk of this opportunity is in repairing large-gap nerve damage (the core application for Avance), but nerve protection (Nerve Protector) is a greater than $500 million/year opportunity, and small-gap repair (Nerve Connector) represents more than $200 million in addressable revenue. In addition, there are sizable opportunities in maxillo-facial repair and carpal tunnel procedures.

Management has also been active in expanding is addressable opportunities, albeit not always with success. A few years ago, investors were excited about the opportunity to use Avance to repair severed nerves after prostate surgeries. While the pilot study supported the technical feasibility of the approach (it helped to reduce post-op ED and incontinence), the increased adoption of nerve-sparing surgery (particularly robot-assisted) has shrunk the addressable market to around $100 million/year (roughly 26,000 procedures).

Recently, though, management announced it would seek to drive adoption in certain breast reconstruction procedures (particularly autologous flap reconstructions). Nerve damage, and resulting issues like numbness, is a significant side-effect with these procedure and use of Avance and Nerve Protector grafts should lead to better outcomes. AxoGen is working with a small number of centers initially (25 hospitals) and starting an outcomes study (Sensation-NOW), but this could be a $250 million addressable opportunity.

Expanding and penetrating markets takes time and resources. AxoGen ended the year with 60 sales reps (and a 32% increase in rep productivity in Q4’17) and is looking to add at least another 15 in 2018. AxoGen also ended the year with over 30% growth in active accounts (a site where at least one surgeon has ordered six or more times in the past year), with just under 600. That’s a little more than 10% of the addressable market in the U.S., but please note that not all sites are equal (some sites do FAR more procedures).

At this point, one of the biggest barriers to adoption is lack of familiarity and comfort. While some surgeons embrace new approaches, many stick with what they know (often what they learned in med school/residency) and only reluctantly try new things. Even those willing to try often conduct what I refer to as “mini clinical trials” – they’ll use the grafts on a couple of patients and then wait to see how those cases turn out. As it can take many months (and sometimes over a year) for nerves to heal, there can be a significant time lag in scaling up new surgeons.

Even so, I believe AxoGen has over 50% of the market now among those procedures involving allografts. Better still, there’s no real competition out there. The aforementioned companies do sell competing conduits (and surgeons sometimes try to use these for longer repairs), but there’s really nothing like Avance on the market. What’s more, the FDA regulatory process is not simple.

The FDA has changed its policy on regulating products like Avance, and is having the company conduct a Phase III pivotal study to support a Biologics License Application (or BLA), though the company is allowed to sell the product in the meantime. This study, RECON, should finish in late 2018 and data should be available in 2020, after which the company will file its BLA (assuming a positive outcome).

As I understand it, Avance will then be the reference product and enjoy 12 years of exclusivity before any biosimilar products could launch, while competing differentiated products would face a set of clinical trial requirements that would take about eight years to complete.

A Possible Part Of The Solution To The Opioid Problem

In conjunction with expanding and penetrating the addressable nerve repair market opportunities, AxoGen may become part of the solution (or a partial solution) to the opioid problem. There are many causes of serious chronic pain and not all of them can/could be treated surgically, but there are some that could. Certain neuropathies may lend themselves to intervention (most likely with Nerve Protector or Avive) and likewise surgical treatment of neuromas.

Neuromas can form when nerves are cut during a surgery but not repaired – the nerves try (unsuccessfully) to regenerate and create tangled masses of nerve fibers and other tissue. This is more common in some surgeries than others (very common in amputations and bypasses, not so common in dental surgery), but it could create new opportunities. Those opportunities include more emphasis on nerve repair during the initial surgery (there are 1M hip and knee replacements in the U.S. each year, for instance) and revision surgeries after the fact to deal with the neuromas (which could use AxoGen’s new Nerve Cap graft).

How big of an opportunity this could actually be is hard to say. There are millions of people with diabetic neuropathy in the U.S. and around 2 million who have had an amputation. Even if only a small percentage of these people are eligible for surgical intervention (even just 5%), it could still meaningfully expand the market. Likewise, a greater focus on the role of untreated/unrepaired nerve severing during surgery could lead to more repair (or capping) procedures and a larger addressable market for AxoGen.

The Opportunity

The market already clearly expects AxoGen to deliver robust growth from this small starting position. I’m comfortable with the idea that AxoGen could generate 30%-plus or higher annual growth for several years. I’d likewise note that the gross margin is quite high; a don’t see much scope for it going higher, but I likewise don’t think there’s large risk that it will significantly shrink. With that, AxoGen should generate attractive operating leverage once it gets past $150 million to $250 million in revenue (something I expect in 2020-2022).

Making the numbers work from a valuation perspective isn’t easy, though. Allowing for the likelihood that AxoGen could generate 20%-plus free cash flow margins at $500M+ in revenue, AxoGen would still have to get to about one-third U.S. market penetration in 2027 to really support a higher share price. Possible? Sure. But it’s not a low bar. Likewise, the shares trade at robust multiples to 2018 and 2019 revenue – even allowing that great med-tech growth stocks get big multiples, AxoGen’s valuation is still demanding.

The Bottom Line

I like AxoGen’s products and I like the addressable market opportunity. Driving adoption is going to be a challenge, but I believe the company has a good plan in place, and I’d note about two-thirds of new fellows in hand surgery and microsurgery are getting trained on AxoGen grafts now. The company may need to do a “midair refueling” to boost its cash position ahead of FCF breakeven, but there could be other financing options and even an equity raise wouldn’t be too dilutive at these levels.

But “these levels” is also my issue with the stock – the 40%-plus revenue growth and mid-80%s gross margins are great, as is that large available market, but I think only valuation-insensitive growth investors are likely to be able to get comfortable with today’s price tag for all of that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.