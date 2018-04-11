Kellogg: Strong Pass

However, in spite of many favorable investment considerations, Kellogg is plagued with rampant debt escalation. As a result of this, Kellogg is a strong pass.

Source: Kellogg Cereal Image

American multinational food manufacturer, the Kellogg Company (K) is among the world's most prominent food companies. K has 30,000 employees, boasts revenues of close to $15 billion, and owns a number of recognizable brands ranging from Kellogg's Cereal, Keebler, Rice Krispies, and Pringles. The company sells 1,600 foods in more than 180 countries. In spite of these characteristics, K has been devalued close to 25% from 2016 highs as the company has encountered growth challenges. This article seeks to identify relevant investment considerations and review company financials in order to render a buy or sell recommendation. Ultimately, although K demonstrates strong investor appeal, the stock is still a pass due to financial vulnerabilities.

Kellogg Favorable Investment Considerations

Defensive Stock Holding

One of K's most prominent business characteristics is the stock's ability to weather the vagaries of the economic cycle. K is a food manufacturer, but more specifically a manufacturer of integral and inexpensive food items ranging from cereals and snacks, making the demand for the company's products relatively inelastic. Companies that provide slow and stable growth, such as K, are priced at a much more reasonable valuation and are much less volatile than the broader market. Although during an economic boom, K will not deliver the rate of return of tech stocks or innovative companies, the stock has great appeal for the defensive investor or general investor who needs to park their money during a market downturn. Investors must reconcile that the enduring bull market will not last forever, and the recent market cool down, tech headwinds, and a potential trade war likely designate a forthcoming end to this unimpeded equity rise. This makes it prudent to readjust portfolios with more defensive, high-paying dividend stocks.

Dividend

Aside from K's industry-specific advantages, the company also displays strength from its dividend performance. Over the past ten years, K has displayed a solid dividend yield in the high 2-3% range, consistently out-surpassing the food industry's average 2.65% yield. Furthermore, K displays one of the longest track records of paying dividends to shareholders. K has paid dividends since 1925, issuing a total of 373 dividend payouts. The company has also engaged in at least 10 years of consecutive dividend increases. Something to keep in mind is that it is difficult to acquire more renown dividend payers such as Coca-Cola (KO), 3M (MMM), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at favorable valuations because they are so overbought and overvalued. This gives more investment appeal to undervalued stocks that provide a great margin of safety and sizable dividend yield.

Business Strength

K displays adaptiveness through continued product diversification. K for most of the 20th century was almost entirely centralized around the cereal business. However, the company has increased its revenue diversification through continued expansion in the snack food business. The graphical representation below demonstrates how over the span of 17 years K went from a 70% weighting in cereal to roughly a 40% weighting in cereal, 52% weighting in snacks, and 8 percent weighting in frozen/other foods. Additionally, K has nearly doubled total revenues and has increased global revenue diversification beyond its North American market and into Europe, Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific region.

K's broadened revenue diversification allows the company to pursue more revenue opportunities, mitigate revenue fluctuations from one segment, and increase the company's public brand recognition. Additionally, continued expansionary efforts into new markets allow for growth opportunities and greater defensiveness from domestic headwinds.

Source: Kellogg Cagny Conference Presentation

Source: Kellogg Cagny Conference Presentation

Furthermore, K benefits from the company's significant scale and plethora of food product brands (ex. Special K Cereal, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Corn Flakes, Apple Jacks, Froot Loops, Keebler, Pringles, Pop-Tarts, Kashi, Cheez-It, Eggo, Nutri-Grain, Morningstar Farms). K has strong brand recognition across its various product lines conferring positive consumer recognition. Also, the company capitalizes on various food markets through its vast assortment of brands ensuring diversified revenue streams from various demographics, ages, and taste preferences.

Growth Opportunities

K will benefit from future acquisitions and catering to consumer taste preferences. K has been confronted with a weakening American cereal market but has taken steps to mediate difficulties through giving customers exactly what they want. K has taken a multi-faceted approach to customer buying preferences. The company has instituted healthy product lines to accommodate nutritionally rich shopping proclivities. K has eliminated artificial flavors and coloring from its Eggo brand, incorporating more nutritionally rich food products such as nuts and berries into cereal as well as creating a number of special K cereal brands with substantial amounts of protein. However, at the same time, K has also catered to what tastes good, adding sugar enticing flavors and more frosting on various products. K is continuously reoptimizing their product offerings to remain relevant to consumers, extend customer outreach, and initiate growth.

Source: Kellogg Cagny Conference Presentation

K is also pursuing growth opportunities in smaller single serve portions in order to drive margins higher; K only derives a slight amount of revenue from single-serve products allowing for more revenue growth opportunities.

Besides product optimization, diversification, and higher margin product lines, K enjoys revenue opportunities from the company's enormous scale. K is able to spur organic growth through acquisitions, improve supply chain efficiencies, leverage large volume buying, as well as facilitate global expansion efforts.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

K exhibits a poor balance sheet. Although K has experienced slight asset appreciation as well as short-term liquidity improvements, the company has experienced substantial long-term debt escalation. From 2015-2017, K displayed a long-term debt increase of 50% from $5.28 billion to $7.84 billion in 2017. K is highly leveraged, K's most current debt levels of $8.6 billion supersede the company's net worth of $2.2 billion. Furthermore, debt is not well covered by operating cash flow (19.1%, less than 20% of total debt).

K's Total Long-Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Income Statement

K displays an adequate income statement. Although the company has exhibited moderate decreases in total revenues, K has sustained increasing net income, decreasing SGA expenses, relatively stable debt interest expenditures, as well as gross margin and profit margin expansion.

K's SG&A Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation

K is priced at a moderate valuation. The company's P/E ratio of 17.7 exceeds the moderate benchmark of below 15, K's PEG ratio of 2.8 is high (exceeds one); however, K's current share price of $64.48 is undervalued in comparison to the company's future cash flow value of $87.36.

Conclusion

Making a buy, sell, or avoid recommendation regarding K is a matter of tradeoffs and risk preference. The stock is significantly undervalued, a rare occurrence with a high dividend paying stock. However, although I appreciate the efforts of management to control SGA expenses, boost margins, and cut costs; K faces a significant debt problem. I anticipate K will experience continued debt escalation as the company performs acquisitions and undertakes expansionary efforts. Because K is highly leveraged and there have been no reductions in long-term debt levels, this reinforces a persistent debt problem. Although I am encouraged by K's business strengths, dividend, growth opportunities, and overall defensiveness, the company's fundamental weakness in substantial debt accumulation exceeds my risk tolerance. In the words of Warren Buffett:

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

