Myers Is Priced For Perfection

The current valuation assumes that MYE is on the verge of becoming a much more profitable company than it has been in the past.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is a small cap rubber and plastic products maker that currently trades at 2x its historical average price multiples. The valuation assumes that MYE, a historically low-margin company whose profits depend significantly on commodity price swings, will become a much more profitable company within the next couple years. Management’s targets might be achievable, but the stock is priced for perfection and there’s a lot that could go wrong. Investors should avoid MYE for now.

Business Description

Myers Industries manufactures a diverse range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The company is a leading manufacturer of plastic reusable material handling containers and pallets, and plastic fuel tanks. Other principal product lines include plastic storage and organization containers, rubber tire repair products, and custom plastic and rubber products. For a full list of the company’s products and markets click here .

Recent Performance & Objectives

Myers has made some notable changes in recent years. The company sold its Lawn and Garden business in 2015 and its Brazil operations (comprised of Myers do Brasil Embalagens Plasticas Ltda. and Plasticos Novel do Nordeste Ltda) last year as part of an ongoing effort to centralize focus around its core rubber and plastics operations. MYE also implemented a number of additional restructuring initiatives (from shutting down manufacturing facilities to cutting off volumes to certain customers), which management expects will save the company $10M annually starting in 2018 or so.

Despite these changes performance has largely underwhelmed, and the stock trades at about the same level it did three or four years ago, even after advancing 40% in the past year. The Scepter acquisition, recent divestitures, and FX exposure make it difficult to judge how well the business is really doing on an organic basis, and different data sources will show different results depending on whether they restate MYE’s financials. But we did the dirty work for you. Figure 1 shows MYE’s sales over the last four years, restated for acquisitions, divestitures, and FX impacts.

Figure 1: Organic Revenues

Source: Madison Investment Research

The y/y changes in these sales amounts purely reflect changes in volume and pricing, thereby providing a much clearer picture of the business environment. Lower volumes and pricing contributed to a 15% decline between 2014 and 2016, and while things picked up a bit last year, organic volumes are still about $55M lower than they were three years ago. The global macro environment has gone soft, and it’s important to be aware of this when formulating expectations for MYE.

Things haven’t been all bad for MYE, and management does deserve some credit for boosting margins against this backdrop. Gross profit has averaged 30% of sales over the past three years, compared to 25% between 2008 and 2014. But a lot of the improvement is the result of uncharacteristically low crude oil prices, which has lowered the cost of plastic resins, MYE’s key raw material.

Management is targeting adjusted operating margin of >8% and FCF conversion of >7% next year, and adjusted operating margin of >10% and FCF conversion of >9% by 2020 (Figure 2). The 2020 targets might be achievable, but they imply much higher levels of profitability than what MYE has generated historically (MYE has a 10-year average adjusted operating margin of 4.8% and FCF conversion rate of 5.3%), and management will really have to execute in order to hit them.

Figure 2: 2020 Goals

Source: Investor Presentation

Figure 3: Historical Results

Source: Madison Investment Research

At the same time, these estimates assume a lower average plastic resin price than what MYE incurred over the last ten years. Commodity price swings are outside management’s control, and just as low oil prices helped boost margins in recent years, things could just as easily reverse. Thus, there’s not as much margin flexibility as it might seem at first. Again, we’re not saying MYE’s goals can’t be met (management’s restructuring efforts have made MYE a more profitable company), but the anticipated $10M in annual cost savings should only translate to about 1.6% of margin expansion (based on MYE’s average level of sales over the past ten years).

That still leaves some additional upside to be captured, which will probably require fixed cost leveraging off higher volumes. Thus, you can see now why a focus on the macro environment is so important. Management expects low-mid single digit revenue growth next year, with all markets either flat or growing. This could happen, but we believe the recent growth mainly reflects a rebound after several years of weakness more than anything. Whether MYE can sustain mid-single digit organic growth for multiple years is another matter.

Valuation

MYE’s current valuation implies that the growth targets will be met, which means that there’s very little upside for investors, and a lot of margin for error, at this time. The stock trades at double its historical average price multiples on a P/B, P/S, and P/CF basis (Figure 4), and the valuation would take a hit if any of a number of events were to occur, including a prolonged stretch of weak global economic growth, a significant increase in raw materials costs, and execution hiccups.

Figure 4: Current vs. Historical Price Multiples

Source: Madison Investment Research

Conclusion

MYE’s valuation assumes Myers will become a much more profitable company than it has been in the past. The targets aren’t unreasonable, but a lot of it depends on macro conditions that are impossible to predict and are outside management’s control. There’s very little upside at the current valuation, and the stock would likely pull back sharply at the first signs of trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.