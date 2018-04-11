Thinking Of Buying Ventas Or Welltower? What You Need To Know First

If you have ever looked at the company presentations of Welltower (WELL) or Ventas (VTR) or read through transcripts of their conference calls you have possibly heard reference to RIDEA, an acronym that stands for REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007. This act introduced a new structure that REITs could utilize beyond traditional NNN leases to generate income from owned properties.

Instead of using the more traditional triple-net structure where the REIT simply collects a fixed amount check with annual escalators built in, RIDEA allows the REIT to benefit more from the operations of the property if rent goes up or occupancy improves. RIDEA opens up the upside for the landlord, though it requires more from them as well.

My intent today is to dig into some components of RIDEA, its advantages and disadvantages, and how those factors have borne out in the actual operations of two RIDEA heavy REITs, Welltower and Ventas. Then, for context and the sake of wise portfolio positioning, I compare WELL and VTR to another healthcare REIT that has stuck with the traditional triple-net model, National Health Investors (NHI). I hope this is of value to readers considering starting a position in any of these companies, as it is something I wish I would have known more about before I bought them.

How It Works

Traditionally, healthcare REITs simply rent out owned property to tenant operators who cut them a fixed amount check. The REIT has nothing to do with funding the operations of the property, and the relationship is rather simplistic. That check amount rises every year according to an agreed upon escalator, usually 2.5%-3.5% or in line with the CPI, whichever is higher. With RIDEA, the REIT is now financially involved in the operations. The REIT creates a taxable REIT subsidiary which involves a third-party manager who runs the place. The managers are paid an agreed upon amount, and the REIT is exposed to the success or failure of the operations that they now fund. Welltower's most recent 10K gives examples of some of the things they now fund (property-level operating expenses) to include "labor, food, utilities, marketing, and management" fees, among others.

Pros and Cons

An informative article from Morningstar lays out some of the advantages and disadvantages of RIDEA. I highly recommend you read it in its entirety. From that article, I put together this side-by-side to compare and contrast:

Good Bad Faster growth potential Lower initial yield Benefit from improving property fundamentals (rent and occupancy) CAPEX requirements Higher Potential Returns Cash flow variability Benefits more from demographic tailwinds Reliant on favorable conditions

To get the same side-by-side for the traditional triple-net structure, just state the opposite of each sentence. For example, triple-nets DO NOT bring benefits to the REIT from improving property fundamentals but they also do not have any CAPEX requirements. All told, it comes down risk and reward. RIDEA is riskier, but has the potential for higher reward. For me, those higher rewards are dependent on A LOT of variables, some of which are hard to control, which makes the RIDEA structure much less attractive.

RIDEA REITs

As mentioned, Welltower and Ventas are two players very involved in the RIDEA structure. To see whether or not the companies are executing well, thus making the increased risk worth it, I put together a table of how each company is doing in their operating vs. triple-net segments alongside a variety of other metrics for context:

WELL 2014 2015 2016 2017 SSNOI NNN % Change 2.6 3.3 2.8 2.8 NNN Occupancy (%) 87.7 87.2 86.5 85.8 Inflation 1.6 0.1 1.3 2.1 SSNOI RIDEA % change 7.3 3.3 3.4 2.5 RIDEA Occupancy 90.3 91 88.7 86.5 % Portfolio RIDEA (NOI) 32 31 34 40

VTR 2014 2015 2016 2017 SSNOI NNN % change 3.7 5.8 3.7 3.7 NNN Occupancy (%) 88.3 88.2 88.2 86.6 Inflation 1.6 0.1 1.3 2.1 SSNOI RIDEA % Change 4.5 2.3 2.3 1.3 RIDEA Occupancy 91.1 91.2 90.3 88.3 % portfolio RIDEA (NOI) 33 32 30 28

*Tables compiled by author from company earnings call transcripts and 10Ks

Notable observations:

- While Welltower's SSNOI growth in their operating assets did outpace inflation in each year, there was one year where the NNN portfolio beat the RIDEA and one year where they are tied.

- VTR had only one year where their operating portfolio grew more than its NNN portfolio. Furthermore, 2017 was particularly poor where their RIDEA assets didn't even outpace inflation.

Both of these observations beg the question: Considering the extra work and money involved in RIDEA, if those assets aren't outperforming the hands-off, easy money NNN properties every year, why bother? The expectation is that between 2025 and 2030 when the retired population explodes, the RIDEA assets will really be able to take-off as a result of much better occupancy. However, this is no guarantee. There are many factors and nuances involved in the entire baby boomer 'megatrend', and whatever returns that might be achieved in the future have to be considered in context of time and money spent NOW on any RIDEA investments that lag NNN. As was mentioned in the first table, RIDEA assets start out at a lower initial yield, meaning that it will take time to catch up to what has been earned on the NNN. But that catch up is assuming the RIDEA assets grow at a predicted steady rate, but this hasn't been the case. There have been years where RIDEA has lagged, which means it will take even longer to achieve cash flow parity between the two. RIDEA just has so much more risk involved, there is no guarantee it will pay out over the long term considering all the known and unknown variables that can't be controlled. Is the risk worth it?

Recent Performance

The Healthcare REIT sector has had the wind knocked out of it recently. As measured by the Janus Henderson Long-Term Care ETF (OLD), TTM returns are almost down 10%. This is in context of a wider sell-off among REITs generally:

OLD data by YCharts

Gauging the performance of our focus REITs in context of these benchmarks is informative:

WELL data by YCharts

WELL and VTR have performed particularly poorly. Excruciatingly so. NHI, our exclusively NNN operator, has held up better than its peers and the benchmarks. Am I implying that this is solely a result of the RIDEA discussion above? No. Do I think that is part of the picture? Absolutely. The increased risk involved with the operating portfolios and lackluster performance in recent years has big money spooked, and rightly so in my opinion. As has been explained, the operating portfolios are HUGE parts of WELL and VTR. If the outsized risk involved in those properties is not resulting in outsized returns, that represents problems that put the entire company at risk. Savvy institutions and funds are jittery about RIDEA.

Active Vs. Passive Investing

This whole situation has some similarities to the whole active vs. passive investing argument that is ongoing in the investment world. It has been proven that beating the market by actively hand-picking winning stocks (or hiring the right 'helper' to do so) is fantastically hard to do, and few achieve it. Even fewer achieve it consistently. A hands-off, index driven investment style produces satisfactory returns, and requires A LOT less time. Using the traditional NNN structure for healthcare REITs bears many similarities to the hands-off, indexing approach. There is a lot less to worry about and analyze. You pick a credit worthy tenant and lease out your property. The check comes rolling in. Their occupancy or rent can fluctuate considerably without endangering your cut. Your returns might not be explosive, but they are predictable and reliable. On the RIDEA side however, not only do you have to conduct considerable analysis about the property and its location, but you also have to select a third-party manager who you believe to be competent and who you trust will stay aligned with your interests and objectives. They are your investment manager, as it were. They must be relied on to boost occupancy and rent while keeping expenses low, to the point that the NOI earned exceeds that of what could have been earned on a NNN basis. As is verified by the numbers, this has proven challenging to achieve. Why go with the greater risk where the returns are not predictable when you can stick with something that will bring satisfactory results?

Conclusion

I don't think that investing in REITs is as simple as some SeekingAlpha authors make it seem. Following some 'four pillar' approach is not a surefire way to pick out-performers, or even average performers. If we are to extend that imagery of the pillars, think of that MANY structures throughout history that have crumbled and now serve no useful purpose (apart from sightseeing), yet their pillars still stand:

Cost of capital, diversification, management, and valuation "pillars" notwithstanding, there are other aspects to REIT performance that can bring the house down. There is a reason that Warren Buffett reads years and in some instances DECADES worth of annual reports before buying a company. He knows that following simple principles undergirds the process, but understanding nuances protects the downside. Even if the cost of capital is low, plowing that capital into risky, unproven assets (RIDEA) may not bring an advantage. Diversification is no guarantee of safety. Even if you are well diversified, but that diversification consists of a bunch of pathetic asset classes (or even just a few under-performers), your returns are going to be dismal in spite of the diversification. You can have management that has performed well in the past, but the future landscape might look different and they might not have the skillset to navigate it. In the case of RIDEA, maybe the REIT CEO is awesome at managing a REIT but is NOT awesome at selecting good third-party managers to operate properties. And in terms of valuation, there is so much that is relative and so many unknown and/or uncontrollable variables involved in valuation calculations that often it becomes a crapshoot. There is nothing about a 'cheap' stock that will prevent it from getting even cheaper. Am I saying that WELL and VTR are terrible companies with bad management? No. Am I suggesting that their stock is going to drop further? No. They very well may perform fine. They may even outperform. I am making no prediction here. What I am saying is that I that I don't think RIDEA will be better than NNN in the long run, and that therefore WELL and VTR will have problems to deal with in the future that NHI won't. Or at very least, NHI will be a better total return. Ultimately, the healthcare landscape is nuanced. It is far more vast than some 'indisputable demographic wave'. I understand that short term aberrations in the stock market are normal and that I shouldn't be drawing any conclusion from current swoons. However, the cause of those swoons must be analyzed (it's always for a reason), and the dips must be considered in context of opportunity cost. What better opportunities were lost as that capital was tied up in an investment made on overly simplistic premises? I am learning to slow down my decision making in the stock market, and not trust anyone else's recommendations regardless of their reputation or prolific publishing. I do my own research, and that research has led me to believe that NHI is best suited to benefit from and navigate successfully the shifting demographics. Their NNN structure, impressive FFO growth, low G&A costs, and low payout ratio make them a safe choice. From now on I hope to take the time to learn everything I can before pulling the trigger on a stock, even if that means missing out on what others are calling a bargain. Was VTR a BUY or STRONG BUY at $67? Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.