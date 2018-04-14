Missed A Hot IPO? Subscriptions Soar Towards 5 Million At This Startup

We'll discuss an opportunity to dip your toes into the warming waters of a new entertainment technology company, growing like a weed.

Have you missed out on some of the most successful IPOs of our era?

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda. How many times have we said this to ourselves? In the context of our investing, I'm guessing we could all admit to several of those missed opportunities.

Who wouldn't be happy to have thrown caution to the wind and invested a few bucks in the IPOs of what turned into some of today's most successful businesses? I'm referring to names like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Even a small investment had the potential of making us millionaires, several times over.

Today, there exists a very small company, with a market cap of just $128 million. Though speculative today, like those mentioned above, it has the potential to blossom into a very successful investment as well.

Not too long ago, a data and analytics company called Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (HMNY) bought a controlling stake in MoviePass.

The company describes itself as America's #1 movie subscription service.

Here's how it works:

Source: MoviePass site

Sound familiar? Netflix charges a monthly subscription fee to watch as many movies as you like in your home or on the go.

MoviePass, on the other hand, also charges a very reasonable monthly fee to watch movies. Only in this case, it is to watch one movie per day, on the big screen, at almost every movie theater in the country.

Another Peter Lynch Opportunity

In a recent article, I sang the praises of Peter Lynch, a highly revered investor who led the Magellan Fund to eye-popping gains for over 18 years. It was his principle of "buy what you know" that led me to the purchase of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) recently, discussed in depth in "Retirement Security: What's This Growth Stock Doing In A Retirement Portfolio?".

Because we are running the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and our subscriber portfolio primarily as a dividend growth vehicle, we purchased a small position in Roku and have done the same with our recent purchase of Helios and Matheson. Both are small-cap stocks, and neither pays a dividend, but both offer the possibility of outsize capital appreciation if management handles growth properly and everything falls into place.

Majority owned by HMNY, MoviePass is currently the fastest growing subscription service in the U.S. The company's subscription base has grown rapidly over the past six months to 2 million, and the CEO believes, at the rapid pace of new sign-ups they've been experiencing, that subscribers will reach the 5 million mark by the end of this year.

HMNY's market cap is currently $128 million. Should subs reach the projected level, MoviePass revenues from subscriptions alone will reach approximately $600 million.

Business Model

The average movie ticket across the country costs about $8.00. The consumer who becomes a subscriber pays $9.95 per month. After seeing their first movie of the month, they are almost even. After seeing the second movie, they're already ahead, having saved $6.05. See thirty movies per month, and you'll save $230.00 per month.

MoviePass pays the theater full price for your ticket. So, if the average moviegoer attends one movie per week, the cost to the company is $32.00. Since they have only collected $9.95 from you, they would appear to be in the hole by about $22 per month.

Is This Any Way To Run A Business?

If you ran a lemonade stand like this when you were a kid, your folks might encourage you to close up shop as soon as your first pitcher was consumed. After all, how can you give away the store like this and stay in business?

Method To Their Madness

As MoviePass's growth has picked up steam, they have begun to negotiate revenue sharing arrangements with film distributors and movie theaters. In the movie business, there are already revenue-splitting arrangements between the film studios, the distributors and the exhibitors (movie theaters).

MoviePass has already begun to succeed in negotiations to share 25% of ticket sales, and 25% of concessions sales. That popcorn, soda, and candy you buy at the concession stand represent 25% of the revenues generated at theaters today. These revenue-sharing agreements are just the beginning for MoviePass. They believe that as subscriptions grow by the millions they will gain far greater leverage to negotiate higher shares for themselves. Everything will grow as it scales its business relationships.

Revenue From Sales Of Data

Helios and Matheson, at bottom, is a data analytics firm. Their purchase of MoviePass was conceived as a method to gain valuable consumer data that can be monetized. And, they're already succeeding in this sphere.

Using the location and time data that comes through the use of the MoviePass app, they are gathering valuable information that they sell to the movie theaters. This data feeds the theaters information telling them what time of day moviegoers are coming to their theaters, what day of the week, how many are coming, how many are choosing specific movies, and how often these consumers are using the services. This information can be used by the theaters to determine if they need to open more theaters per movie if a big hit is forming, when to schedule their movies, how to most effectively market particular movies, etc.

Helios is also making money on advertising. They partner with movie makers and theater owners to advertise chosen movies by sending emails to MoviePass subscribers, recommending these particular movies. Their research has already revealed that this approach drives traffic to the theaters that would otherwise not have gone. This is a boon to theater revenue that didn't exist before.

In a recent research study, Helios asked MoviePass subscribers if they would have attended the movies on a recent holiday weekend had they not been subscribers and had to pay for the movies out of pocket. The answer was a resounding "no". In other words, because the movies were "free", they went out to the movies and the service drove large amounts of revenues to theaters which they otherwise would not have earned.

Recent Developments

Helios announced last Thursday it acquired Moviefone from Oath, Verizon Communication Inc.'s (VZ) digital unit for about $8.6 million.

The complete transaction involves $1 million in cash, about 2.6 million shares, and warrants for 2.6 million additional shares priced at $5.50; the stake has a one-year lock-up period, meaning there will be no imminent selling of shares to put downward pressure on the price. Even so, the share price would have to almost double from here to make selling those shares a profitable proposition.

The Moviefone website, which aggregates information on new film and TV content, is seen as a complement to Helios and Matheson's majority-owned MoviePass.

Moviefone's website offers moviegoers trailers on all the latest movies and DVD's, information about the cast and crew, a synopsis on each movie and click through to buy tickets at your local movie house and even choose your seat.

MoviePass's purchase of Moviefone is another strategy to cross-sell MoviePass subscriptions to Moviefone's 7 million subscribers. It is also another way for HMNY to earn advertising dollars and revenue share on tickets sold, DVD's purchased, as well as advertising on the site itself (notice the ad for GiGi on the upper right of that screenshot above). Not to mention all of the data HMNY will aggregate from all of the Moviefone customer's movie choices, ticket sale, etc.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow said,

We believe this deal gives MoviePass the opportunity to convert a large number of users into subscribers and provides a platform for enhanced studio marketing and user engagement.

There is minimal overlap between MoviePass's user base and Moviefone's. Adding Moviefone to the stable will expand MoviePass's ability to market to a wider base.

Moldow said,

Owning the property will also increase the amount of ad inventory MoviePass can sell.

Moviefone is the largest brand of movie entertainment sites. Although it historically reported solid 20 percent year-over-year traffic growth in 2016, last year saw a decline.

The site averaged 7.2 million monthly views in 2016, but that number fell in 2017.

Canaccord believes,

the brand will get the attention and focus from MoviePass that will reinvigorate the brand and grow the audience back to, if not above, prior levels".

MoviePass And Flix Brewhouse Announce Partnership

On April 6th, MoviePass announced a partnership with Flix Brewhouse, the nation's only cinema circuit that pairs full service in-theater dining with an award-winning craft brewery at every location. Started in 2011, Flix Brewhouse is based in Round Rock, Texas and operates locations there as well as in Iowa, Indiana, New Mexico, and the DFW metroplex, which is expected to open in April 2018.

As of the time of the announcement of the partnership, MoviePass was fully integrated into the point of sale ticketing systems at all Flix Brewhouse theaters. MoviePass members can now use the service at Flix Brewhouses for additional benefits and features, including e-ticketing, in-app reserved seat selection, advance screening booking. The announcement comes as MoviePass continues to expand its exhibitor presence by focusing on partnering with exciting and innovative exhibitors around the country.

In reaction to this new partnership, Bernadette McCabe, Senior Vice President of Exhibitor Relations & Business Strategy at MoviePass said,

We love the in-house brewery and dining model they've pioneered, as it perfectly aligns with our mission to revamp the conventional approach of going to the movies.

Flix CEO Allan Reagan had this to say:

Flix Brewhouse is bullish on the long-term future of experiential out-of-home entertainment, and we're excited to work with the like-minded professionals at MoviePass to add more value to movie-going.

As discussed earlier, MoviePass currently boasts over two million members nationwide. With additional Flix theaters opening in Madison, Wisconsin and suburban Phoenix later this year, Flix Brewhouse expects total 2018 attendance of approximately 2 million, including MoviePass members. Flix recently announced a $26M equity investment, which it expects will fuel growth to 11 locations and 95 screens by the end of 2019, with a robust pipeline beyond.

Financials

Revenues and Earnings

Both revenues and earnings have exhibited steady declines for the last three years. It is assumed that, with rapid growth of subs from MoviePass and those brought onboard via Moviefone, both of these metrics will begin to show improvement in the not too distant future.

Dividends

The company last paid dividends of $.08 per share in 2014. There is always the possibility that dividends may be resumed if earnings going forward allow for it.

Income Statement

Along with decreasing total revenue, the cost of that revenue has also been decreasing, in concert with gross profit, except for a blip upwards in 2015.

Financials courtesy of Nasdaq

Net income has decreased from $383,000 in 2013 to a loss of $7,381,000 in 2016.

Admittedly, this is a speculative investment in a company that has been struggling the last few years. However, HMNY is making very aggressive moves, buying large majority interests in movie entertainment companies with which it can exercise its expertise, aggregating data and selling that valuable information to companies that demand it. In a way, it is creating its own market for a product in demand.

The 52-week range for this stock has been $2.20 on the low and $38.86 on the high. We began a very small opening position of 1,000 shares at $3.04 in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio. We believe that in coming months, the company will begin to report robust growth in revenues coming from all of the sources we've discussed. Once the company reaches scale, like Netflix, it will begin to exercise greater degrees of leverage with its many partners and wring out a larger revenue stream which will go to the bottom line as profit eventually.

Helios wants MoviePass to be the vehicle that turns around movie theater revenue which has been falling for several years with all of the at-home competition coming from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others. It seeks to re-energize the movie-going experience and bring consumers out again, to enjoy an evening outside of the home on the big screen. If MoviePass is successful in disrupting the digital disrupters, it has a shot at becoming the Netflix of the out-of-home, big-screen experience.

Anecdotally

Before sharing this research with readers, I did a few months of on-the-ground research of my own. The sign-up experience had only one drawback. It took the company about 2 weeks to send the credit-card-like pass in the mail that the user swipes at the theater ticket counter or kiosk to obtain his ticket. The monthly charge, however, does not begin till the user sees their first movie.

Once received, we quickly learned that the experience was seamless and easy. The user opens the free app on their phone or tablet and chooses either a movie they're interested in seeing, or a list of theaters nearby (the app reads your location via location services on your device).

The user then goes to their theater of choice, chooses the movie they wish to see on the app, and checks in by clicking "check in". Finally, they present their MoviePass card at the ticket counter to obtain the ticket. Some theaters accept an e-ticket that pops up on the phone after the check-in.

*caveat - you must have an internet connection within 150 feet of the theater in order to use the app. Most users have mobile phones with data connections, so this is never a problem.

It's a really simple app to use and a great way for movie buffs to see a great deal of movies for just $9.95 per month. We've seen about 10 so far!

See you at the movies!

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

Aside from two technology/entertainment companies recently purchased, the FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks, as does our subscriber portfolio. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this defensive strategy and volatile, extreme stock market environments that have become the norm since February 26 of this year.

Three years ago, on Dec. 24, 2014, I began writing a series of articles to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was titled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on Dec. 24, 2014, this portfolio now consists of 23 companies, including AT&T Inc. (T), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), British American Tobacco (BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), EPR Properties (EPR), Realty Income Corporation (O), Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), The GEO Group (GEO), The RMR Group (RMR), Southern Company (SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) and Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Helios and Matheson (HMNY).

Continuing the see-saw we've all been on since the February correction began, on Tuesday, the market was given a gift by China's president, Xi. At an Asian summit meeting, he made a speech that appeared to offer concessions to Mr. Trump in his quest for fairness in international trade. Xi offered to further open up the Chinese economy to foreign investment, make it easier for international companies to do business, and offered to reduce the tariffs on cars and other products he had recently threatened to impose in retaliation to Mr. Trump's tariffs. In response, the market celebrated, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) up 429 points, or 1.79%. The S&P 500 Index (SPY) had a similar gain on the day.

Dividend growth investors continue to inhabit a happy place, insulated from the daily anxieties and fears that constantly weigh on price-focused investors. This holds true, especially during extreme volatility that we are experiencing. Gone are the days, it seems, when the Dow rose or fell some 20 or so points. If a move is fewer than 200 points in either direction, it doesn't even feel normal any longer with the "new normal" in volatility that we are living with.

I continue to encourage readers to look at the following table whenever their stock market nerve is being tested by this ongoing volatility. We have enjoyed nine very recent dividend raises in the FTG Portfolio.

Source: Author

Takeaway

From tariff wars to tariff concessions, we seem to be moving in a more conciliatory manner (at least from the Chinese side).

Dividend growth stocks, along with U.S. Treasuries, are some of the places where investors can find consistency and solace. Calm and stability can be purchased for a price. Since the correction began, that price has decreased considerably and given income investors an opportunity to grow their income at higher yields and lower prices.

While we gain the stability we seek from our dividends, we think it is appropriate, on occasion, to branch out with small investments in pure growth stocks that present great potential for capital gains in the future.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) were pure growth stocks when they IPO'd. Neither paid dividends for many years. Today, with years of growth and maturity under their belts, Microsoft pays a dividend with a 1.82% yield, just below the S&P 500 yield of about 2%, while Apple shares carry a 1.46% dividend yield. Both Roku and Helios may also join the parade of dividend growth stocks, down the road.

