CVS, The Right Prescription For A Trade War?

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is one of the nation's leading integrated healthcare services providers, and it is the United States' largest pharmacy chain. Through 9700 locations, CVS fills more than one billion prescriptions per year in 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Concerns about the integration costs of their (likely to be approved) purchase of Aetna (AET), combined with margin contraction in the retail and long-term care units, and slowing same store comparisons seem to be adding to the decline of the stock. The company is currently trading at levels that are more than 43% below the July 2015 all-time high of $113.65 and more than 23% below the 52-week high of $84 (September 2017). Shares look to be well-positioned for the next 3 to 5 years, and affordable with a current P/E of 9.88 (which is far below the average annual P/E ratios for the last 10 years). This combined with a dividend yield of 3.13%, and yearly dividend increases (for the last 14 years) only adds to the attractiveness of this equity.

Financials

Let's start with the numbers. As stated, the share price is down substantially in the last three years. However, a look at the fundamentals should ease concerns. CVS' size and presence in the market seems to give them the ability to consistently grow revenue and earnings. Since 2008 their revenues have more than tripled, growing from 60.8 billion to 185.76 billion dollars in 2017. This rise has featured year over year gains in all years but one. In that same period EPS has risen each and every year, moving from $2.44 per share in 2008 to $5.90 per share in 2017. Earnings are predicted to be between $6.20 and $6.30 per share in 2018, and around $6.80 per share in 2019.

Other numbers look good as well. Dividends per share have increased year after year for 14 years. Even more interestingly, the dividend yield has continued to increase. The average annual dividend yield in 2008 was .7% and by 2017 it was 2.6%. Today's yield of 3.13% marks a unique buying opportunity. The low price has pushed this company up into the realm of what Jim Cramer likes to call an "unintentionally high yielder". This allows the purchaser to have more income than would normally be the case for this issue. The fact that the company is selling at such a low valuation, puts the shares up the yield range of a company like Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores (CBRL) that has recently become an increasing favorite of dividend investors. (I analyzed CBRL last fall, and was very impressed by the company.)

For more than a decade, CVS Health has had consistently strong rates of Return on Shareholder Equity, a popular measure of management's effectiveness. This figure has been above 9.8% the entire time and has averaged 16.26% in the last 3 years. This effectiveness of management, also explains the consistent growth in Book Value per share. Book Value has grown by more than 56% from its 2008 level of $23.90, to $37.44 in 2017.

Common shares outstanding also continue to move in the right direction. The current number sits at just over 1.061 billion, which is more than 29% lower than the number trading in 2008. This is a positive indication that management is willing to support share price and earnings, through repurchasing shares of their own stock.

Area of Concern

While I feel good about most of this company's fundamentals, I do have one area of concern. The company is dramatically expanding their long-term debt, to finance the purchase of Aetna insurance. Management will add more than 40 billion dollars in bonds to finance the expansion into the insurance industry. This will take the long-term debt from 22.181 billion dollars to roughly 62 billion dollars in 2018. While I do believe that the acquisition of Aetna will (with time) be accretive to earnings in the coming years, this level of debt falls outside of my normal investing guidelines.

Many investors look to the ratio of debt to equity as a measurement of company health regarding debt levels. I do not prefer this measurement, as companies will rarely use equity to pay down debt obligations. I have always used a guideline of a company being able to pay off the debt load with Net Profits (Earnings) in 5 years or less. The debt load that CVS is taking on, would take an estimate 10 years to pay off with the 2017 Net Profits of 6.042 billion dollars. This does make me a bit nervous.

Positioning For a Possible Trade War

This is not a political analysis, but the possibility of a trade war with China (and possibly much of the rest of the world) seems increasingly likely, and this worry has been rattling U.S. markets for the last several weeks. It is hard for companies to predict costs and to decide on spending when they are unsure about the geopolitical and economic realities they will be forced to deal with. Companies such as Boeing (BA) could face dramatic increases in costs, assuming that the President's proposed steel tariffs go into effect. Likewise, companies that sell a large percentage of their products overseas (especially in China) face uncertainty about how possible retaliatory tariffs could drive down demand (and thus prices) for their products. These factors are making it more difficult to make investing decisions, especially by companies with large foreign exposure.

Investment advisers such as Goldman Sachs (GS) are advising their clients about the possibility of a trade war leading to a market correction.

One potential risk to our central case is that global growth slows, or profits are hit, by increased US tariffs on trade and the possibility of an escalating global trade war," Goldman's chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note to clients in July.

The fact that 100 percent of CVS Health's stores are in the United States means that they should be largely insulated from rising global economic tensions. Their profits are generated in the United States, and thus the demand for their products will not be driven down by other countries retaliatory tariffs. While it is possible that some of the items they sell, could be affected by in the event that the United States continues to add tariffs on imports, the company is well protected due to the fact that (according to Valueline) roughly 75% of their sales come from their pharmacy division. These sales should be largely unaffected. They are likely insulated due to the moat they possess. People are going to purchase their needed prescriptions.

Future Prospects

In addition to their America-centered business model, management continues to look for opportunities to use their size to expand into additional health-related businesses. Their MinuteClinic retail health service started in 2000 and is now in more than 1100 stores in 33 states. MinuteClinic has become the largest provider of retail health clinics in the country, and claims more 20 million patients and a 95% satisfaction rating.

Other successful expansions are sure to follow. CNBC recently reported that CVS is now looking to expand into kidney care. While details remain allusive, the company is developing ways to help identify kidney disease in earlier stages, and to then provide nurses to coach patients and provide nutritional advice. If the Aetna merger goes through, that could definitely help the new insurance division to control costs for these patients.

The company is also working through its Coram division (and with an unnamed partner) to develop a device that will allow for in-home dialysis for kidney failure patients. They state that they will begin clinical trials later this year. I believe such a device and service should prove extremely profitable. Patients with kidney disease are now faced with regular and time-consuming trips to dialysis centers. The ability to be treated at home would dramatically expand their quality of life, and would likely be a service with a great deal of demand (at a possibly premium price).

Conclusion

CVS Healthcare is a company ripe for the picking. More recent weakness in some of its numbers, and concerns about the integration of the Aetna merger, seem to have driven down the stock price fairly dramatically in the last year, and even more dramatically in the last 3 years. However, I believe that the fundamentals of the company bode well. All of the major fundamentals are moving in the right direction.

Management continues to build a company that not only dominates the pharmacy business, but that uses that profit to expand into more and more supportive businesses in the healthcare realm.

The fact that the company is entirely U.S facing also bodes well in the event that trade tensions continue to expand.

Finally, the low valuations at which the shares are currently trading, allows investors to create a position that yields over 3% and is likely to increase dividend payouts each and every year.

While it is possible (if not likely) that it will take 3-5 years to fully realize the value that is encapsulated in this company, buying now allows investors to receive handsome payments to wait. The company is currently too cheap to pass up. A P/E valuation under 10 is ridiculously low for their history. If they simply returned to their average P/E from 2017 (of 13.2) the shares would trade at more than $77. And that valuation is on the lower end of their historic range.

I believe this company is well positioned for the current environment, and will continue to see growth in their fundamentals, and thus their share price in the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.