Comcast: Too Much Bullish Sentiment

Last week, I read an article by a fellow author who said it was hard to find a better dividend growth stock than Comcast (CMCSA). After some research, I came to the conclusion that Comcast looks like it could be on the precipice of becoming a value trap. Right now, it appears there are too many bullish authors for Comcast. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 8 articles on Comcast and every one of them took a bullish stance. Even with the stock down over 20%, that evidently hasn't been a large enough decline to bring out any bears, which to me says there is more potential downside risk.

There are plenty of stocks that are better dividend growth stocks than Comcast; however, those stocks are not down over 20%. In my next article, I will provide my choice of a dividend growth stock that is also down 20% and I believe is a better choice than Comcast. Everyone is well aware of the fact that traditional TV is in a secular decline because of cord cutting. Now, with the rollout of 5G and other wireless internet technologies, wired internet service could be the next "cord cutting" trend.

Comcast Value

Comcast has fallen just over 21% since its closing high on January 24th. What is interesting is the author I am responding to, pointed out the 20% dividend increase for Comcast that was announced. The dividend increase was announced on January 24th - the same day as the closing high for the year and has gone straight down ever since. I believe Comcast is a value trap long-term, however, in the short to intermediate term, Comcast could see a bounce.

I looked at pre-tax earnings multiples because 2017 was impacted by tax changes in Q4, which skewed net income. I compared the current multiple to the multiple that Comcast had, using the price on April 10th (or closest trading day) in previous years. As you can see, the average multiple for the previous 4 years was 12.19x pre-tax EPS. Currently, shares are trading at a discount to that multiple, and when I applied the average multiple to the current pre-tax EPS, I arrived at a target price of $39.25, which is 15.92% above the current price.

Pre-Tax Earnings Shares (Billions) PT Earn/Sh Price on this date Price to PT/EPS 2017 $15,136.00 4.7 3.22 $33.86 10.51 2016 $14,003.00 4.8 2.92 $37.67 12.91 2015 $13,122.00 4.9 2.68 $30.80 11.5 2014 $12,253.00 5.2 2.36 $29.91 12.69 2013 $10,796.00 5.2 2.08 $24.21 11.66 Average (2013-2016) 12.19 Target $39.25 Current Price $33.86 Upside 15.92%

Table data from stockrow.com

Technology Change

Comcast is most susceptible to changing technologies in the television and internet markets. For television, there are millions of customers cutting the cord and switching to lower cost over-the-top streaming services. Right now, Comcast has a large base of internet users, so that risk is mitigated because over-the-top services need an internet connection. However, going forward, there are a number of technologies that could supplant traditional internet services, which 5G is the greatest threat for Comcast. The following statement from the CEO of Verizon (VZ) gives a glimpse into the technological challenges for Comcast. This statement is from September 2017 when there were rumors about Verizon buying Comcast.

McAdam argued it would focus on fiber and 5G deployment rather than getting into bed with a company that had a huge coaxial network that would need to be reconfigured or replaced. ~Seeking Alpha News

One great thing about Seeking Alpha is the comments section is often a source of valuable information for authors and readers. In a recent article, I wrote about American Tower (AMT) and a user shared information on project AirGig by AT&T (T). The technology uses traditional power lines to transmit wireless signals rather than cell towers or internet cables in the ground.

Image Source: TelecomTV.com

Given the potential for 5G transmitted through cell towers & small cells, internet from satellite-based services or internet over power lines, it is likely Comcast could see a deterioration in internet subscribers. In 5-10 years (maybe less), internet through current technologies employed by Comcast & other internet services providers could face its own version of "cord cutting", by which customers switch to wireless options for internet service.

Customer Satisfaction

The first table from the American Customers Satisfaction Index shows Comcast is consistently near the bottom of their customer satisfaction index for subscription TV. The second table shows the rankings for internet service providers and Comcast is near the bottom in those rankings as well. The problem with this is it makes it easier for consumers to cut the cord and switch to a competing service or switch to an over-the-top service. For 2017, Comcast noted that they lost 151 thousand video subscribers during the year but gained 1.2 million internet subscribers. As new wireless internet technologies are implemented, I expect that internet subscriber growth will slow for Comcast. During the next recession, I would expect high priced cable TV would be one of the first items on the chopping block. During the last recession, there were not all the over-the-top services there are now, and thus, if a recession were to occur now, consumers can easily switch to other services to save money. This goes hand-in-hand with customer satisfaction because if there is a recession and consumers are looking to save money, what better place to look than an expensive product with a history of low ratings on customer service?

American Customers Satisfaction Index - Subscription TV

American Customers Satisfaction Index - Internet Service Providers

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Comcast is on the cusp of becoming a value trap due to the continued decline in traditional TV and the incoming threat of new wireless technologies. There is still some value in Comcast, and I expect that shares could see a bounce in the short term, however, over the long term, I believe shares will continue to drift lower unless they make acquisitions in content (Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) acquisition) or through acquisitions acquiring wireless internet providers. Adding content could be difficult given news in February that Comcast could be on the radar of the DOJ later this year. Stay tuned... In my next article, I will cover an undervalued, beaten down dividend growth company that I believe is a better choice than Comcast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.