Can You Invest In Russia? (Video)

The U.S. recently slammed some new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the respective stocks tanked. This might make them a bargain but if you are a U.S. citizen, the biggest risk comes from the potential prohibition of owning Russian stocks (ERUS), as is the case with EN+ Group PLC, GAZ Group and Rusal PLC (OTC:RUALF). In case there is more legal pressure, U.S. institutional and individual holders might be forced to sell their Russian assets. This is a big risk, as it would mean the price would tank.
In the video, I discuss what has happened recently, what can happen, and how to best approach investing in Russia if you are legally allowed to do it. Enjoy the video.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NILSY.