Facebook Stock Soars And Congress Concludes Yet Another Pointless 'Hearing' (Podcast)

Thus concludes yet another Congressional hearing that will yield nothing. QTR discusses on his most recent podcast.

He knew the subject matter better than almost all of the Congresspeople asking him questions combined.

Zuckerberg didn't even seem to break a sweat - and why should he have?

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (FB), spent most of the day on the hill on Tuesday fielding questions from lawmakers who didn't seem to have one tenth of the grasp on the Internet and technology that he has.

It was an interesting spectacle, namely because Zuckerberg didn't really even seem to break a sweat throughout the duration of the hearing. He was able to apologize, stay on narrative, hold his own and, all in all, put in a great performance that will likely go down in history with many other congressional hearings as both pointless and inconsequential.

Facebook stock was bothered so much by this hearing that it ripped about $6 higher throughout the course of the day Tuesday.

Of course, one can't expect there to be an overwhelming environment of accountability when the person testifying isn't even under oath, but rather has just "an obligation to tell the truth," whatever that means.

These congressional hearings happen all the time and very rarely seem to get anything accomplished. Congress has held "hearings" over things like Valeant (VRX) and Equifax (EFX) - none of which seem to hold anyone accountable to any degree other than allowing them to be verbally berated by congresspeople who may or may not actually understand the subject matter of what they're talking about.

In this podcast, I talk about why I think these congressional hearings are mostly pointless and a waste of time. I review some of the congressional hearings of past and talk about what the impact is going to be for Facebook going forward based on Mark Zuckerberg's congressional hearing.

Quoth the Raven #17 - Facebook Stock Soars as Yet Another Stupid and Pointless Congressional Hearing Comes and Goes Like a Fart in the Wind

