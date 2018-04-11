I Bonds' Variable Rate Will Fall To 2.22% May 1

Seasonally adjusted inflation in March actually dropped 0.1%, which was below expectations. Core inflation came in at 0.2%.

The variable rate on U.S. Series I Savings Bonds will fall from 2.48% to 2.22% for I Bonds purchased after May 1, based on the March inflation numbers just released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The May 1 reset of the I Bond variable rate is based on non-seasonally adjusted inflation from September 2017 to March 2018. The BLS set the March inflation index at 249.554, an increase of 0.23% for the month. Over the six-month period, non-seasonally adjusted inflation rose 1.11%, which sets the I Bond's annualized variable rate at 2.22%. Here are the numbers:

I Bonds pay a composite interest rate based on a fixed rate (currently 0.1%) and the variable rate (currently 2.48%), meaning the current composite rate is 2.58%. The variable rate changes every six months for all I Bonds, but the fixed rate stays with an I Bond forever.

The U.S. Treasury will re-set the fixed rate on May 1, and it's possible that it could rise to 0.2%, so that sets up a decision for I Bond investors: Buy before May 1 to get the higher variable rate for six months, or wait until after May 1 to bet on the chance of a higher variable rate.

We've entered a two-week 'ideal' time to buy I Bonds. We know the future variable rate, so we can plot a course for the 2018 allocation. I Bond investors are limited to $10,000 per year per person, purchased in electronic form at TreasuryDirect.

My contention is: The slight change in the variable rate isn't going to make much of a difference. I'll be writing more about the 'before May 1 or after' dilemma later this week, along with some handicapping on the fixed rate probabilities.

The March inflation report

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) decreased 0.1% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 2.4% percent.

This was a 'miss' on the downside -- the consensus estimate for March inflation was 0.0%, but the annual inflation rate matched the highest number in a year. Core inflation - which removes food and energy - increased 0.2% in March and 2.1% over the last year. This was also a 'miss' because the consensus estimate for year-over-year core was 2.2%.

Here is the one-year trend for headline and core inflation, showing how core took a sharp rise higher in March, reaching its highest number of the year:

The slight deflation in March was primarily caused by falling energy prices. Gasoline prices dropped 4.9% in the month, for example. Also falling were prices for apparel (down 0.6%) and used cars and trucks (down 0.3%). Food prices rose a moderate 0.1% and shelter prices were up 0.4%.

Overall, even though the headline and core numbers came in slightly lower than expected, this report provides evidence of gradually rising inflation. At this point, both headline and core are up more than 2.0% for the year, exceeding or at least matching the Federal Reserve's inflation target.

Nothing in today's report should change the Federal Reserve's stated goal to increase short-term interest rates two more times in 2018. No more, no less.

What this means for TIPS

Non-seasonally adjusted inflation is used to adjust the principal balances of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. Today's report means that those balances will fall 0.1% in May (but will have increased 2.4% over a year). Here are the new May inflation indexes for all TIPS.

The Treasury will auction a new 5-year TIPS on Thursday, April 19. At this point, the real yield is trending above 0.60%, which is very attractive -- 50 basis points higher than the I Bond's current real return. I'll be advancing that auction on Monday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.