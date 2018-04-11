How Green Is The Model 3?

Many Tesla investors feel strongly about supporting "sustainable" and "green" companies, and use the company's commitment to the environment as part of their investment thesis.

EVs have been advertised as the green vehicles of the future that will wane us off of our dependence on fossil fuels. They've gone from being an afterthought for major automakers to being a major focus of their R&D expenditures. Furthermore, anyone who has spent much time on Seeking Alpha (or anywhere besides under a rock, for that matter) has seen not only Tesla's (TSLA) investments in the technology, but also the developments taking place inside Jaguar, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (TM), VW/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY), Porsche, GM (GM), Ford (F), Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), just to name a few.

Moreover, Tesla has led the way in making EVs "cool" and "trendy" in the Western World (especially the US) and a major part of Tesla's mission has been to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in order to reduce the carbon intensity of modern society. Furthermore, many Tesla investors have used this Tesla goal to help justify their long position in the company. However, are Tesla investors who have based their long thesis on the company's environmentally friendly goals off the mark?

EV Sales Growth

The chart below depicts quarterly global EV sales (including PHEVs) dating back to Q1 2012 along with annual year-over-year (YoY) sales growth.

Annual EV sales growth has generally been in the 50% each year since 2013. This statistic is nothing short of impressive, and shows that the market for Tesla's vehicles has grown substantially over the past five years. Still, EVs only accounted for ~1.3% of global vehicle sales in 2017, meaning that Tesla's growth story is dependent upon the continued growth of the greater EV market.

So the question is, if this growth trend continues, can we expect to see a large decrease in CO 2 emissions as a result? And, if said decreases in CO 2 emissions do not occur as expected, does it have an effect on future government policy and EV sales, potentially limiting the size of Tesla's targeted market further down the road?

Vehicle Comparison

To determine how green the Model 3 is, I've chosen to compare it to two competing traditional ICE vehicles (Toyota Corolla, BMW 330i), one hybrid (Toyota Prius 3), and one PHEV (Toyota Prius Prime). First, I'll detail some important assumptions. I used low, medium, and high electricity generation carbon intensity values of 200 lbs/MWH, 900 lbs/MWH, and 2,000 lbs/MWH, respectively. All places where "low," "mid," and "high" are referenced are using these numbers, respectively.

I've assumed the carbon intensity of gasoline to be 21.5 lbs CO 2 /gallon, including CO 2 emission associated with extraction, refining, and transportation. I assumed that vampire drain and extreme temperatures adversely affect EVs more so than ICEs. I've assumed that this decreases the Model 3's effective efficiency by 25%, and the Prius Prime's electric efficiency by 15%. I used a larger number for Model 3 due to the fact that it will have more vampire drain as a result of having a larger battery and therefore more energy intensive battery management and fire suppression systems. I've assumed Electricity transmission losses of 7% and a batter charging efficiency of 88%. I estimated the CO 2 intensity of manufacturing based on my research and judgment. If anyone can provide more insight in this area it would be much appreciated, as this is probably the most difficult piece to estimate.

I felt like being generous toward EVs and used a gasoline price of $3/gallon and an electricity price of $0.13/kWh. Remaining assumptions and results are detailed in the table below. The graph shows the summary of lifetime CO 2 emissions at the average electric carbon intensity (900 lbs/MWH) and the present value (PV) of the Actual purchase price and lifetime fuel costs. I chose not to include other costs (such as maintenance and insurance) in the analysis due to the fact that they are, at best, difficult to estimate. Note that I used prices for well-optioned versions of all vehicles (generally the highest level trim) and for the Model 3 included only the premium package and paint.

I notably excluded the long-range battery, enhanced autopilot, full self driving, and premium wheels. If one was to add at least some of these options to their Model 3, the purchase price could be considerably higher. I also assumed that all charging was done at home, not at higher cost superchargers. The long-range battery would also likely add a considerable amount (likely 3-4 tons) of CO 2 emissions associated with vehicle manufacturing.

The data shows that Prius 3 and Prius Prime are the least carbon intensive vehicles of the five at about 110,000 lbs CO 2 emitted over the life of the vehicles. The Model 3 is the next least carbon intensive at about 127,000 lbs CO 2 emitted over the life of the vehicle. The Corolla comes in fourth at just over 160,000 lbs, and the BMW 330i brings up the rear at 200,000 lbs CO 2 . Meanwhile, the Prius Prime, Prius 3, and Corolla would be the least expensive (in terms of Purchase price and fuel costs) at around $35,000 each. The Model 3 would be significantly more expensive at $49,380, while the BMW 330i would be the most expensive at $57,540.

Are EVs the Best Option to Reduce CO 2 Emissions?

Of course, according to the data just presented, economy hybrids and PHEVs (like the Prius and Prius Prime) are likely more cost effective means of reducing CO 2 emissions than are full BEVs. This is simple to understand given that the Prius and Prius Prime are both less expensive and generally have a lower carbon footprint than the Model 3. Additionally, a portion of the money saved by not instituting large EV subsidies could be put toward encouraging multi-modal transport (with an emphasis on walking, biking, and mass transit) as well as developing a cleaner electric grid.

To see how these two alternatives have worked in practice, we'll compare two Scandinavian countries: Norway and Denmark. Norway, as most already know, has by far the most generous EV subsidies in the world. Denmark, on the hand, has been phasing out EV subsidies since 2015. The graph below depicts annual Danish EV sales for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Denmark has put great effort into increasing the presence of bikes and mass transit in its major cities. These policies appear to have paid off. The percentage of commuters who commute by car in Oslo and Copenhagen is 38% and 27%, respectively. While both of these are low numbers by U.S. standards, the Copenhagen number is particularly impressive. Next, I believe the charts below, showing annual CO 2 emissions per capita and Oil consumption per capita in both Denmark and Norway, speak for themselves.

Also, keep in mind that Denmark does not have nearly the hydropower resources that Norway does (due to differing climate and topography between the two countries). But Denmark has made an effective effort at increasing electrical generation from wind. The first chart displays annual data for the 2000-2016 time period, while the second displays annual data for the 1965-2016 period.

Lastly, the chart below shows total Norwegian Petroleum consumption (not per capita) and EVs (including PHEVs) as a fraction of the total vehicle fleet. Notice that petroleum consumption in the country has grown since 2014, despite EVs growing from less than 1% of the total vehicle fleet to almost 5% of the total vehicle fleet.

If Denmark's success in reducing petroleum consumption and CO 2 emissions continues, despite a lack of EV sales, and if Norway continues to see a reduction in petroleum consumption despite growing EV sales, will Norway (and others) continue their pro-EV policies? Countries have, of course, predicated their current EV policies on the assumption that increased EV adoption will both decrease CO 2 emissions and petroleum consumption. If EV adoption continues to grow, yet progress is not made toward meeting these goals, one must assume that many of these pro-EV policies will eventually be reversed in favor of more effective policies. As shown in the Danish example, a reduction in EV subsidies will likely lead to a decrease in EV sales. This would disproportionately affect Tesla, relative to other auto manufacturers, due to Tesla's exclusive focus on the EV market.

Conclusion

While BEVs, including the Model 3, are likely less carbon intensive than most traditional ICE vehicles, they appear to provide little additional benefit over traditional hybrids and PHEVs. Moreover, the high costs of BEVs means there are likely more cost effective means of reducing CO 2 emissions than forcing a premature transition from ICE vehicles to EVs through the use of government subsidies. As a result, more governments may choose to follow Denmark's example and scrap (or drastically reduce) EV subsidies. This has the potential to drastically limit the size of Tesla's targeted market.

At the same time, competition in the EV market is coming from other auto manufacturers. This situation could make it difficult for Tesla to sustain, much less grow, sales in the future, ending the Tesla growth story and putting downward pressure on the share price as a result. Similarly, investors who have justified a long position Tesla based on premises of sustainable and/or responsible investing may want to reconsider their investment thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

