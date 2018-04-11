3M: Solid Dividend Growth Potential

3M (MMM) is often referred to in the business world as one of the most innovative companies. Many point to the story of Post-It notes as one of the greatest "accidents" of all time, but one that reveals the company's ingenuity, even if it took years for the idea of a Post-It note to be taken to market. But while the Post-It story is one to be told time and time again, the core of 3M's reputation for innovation may be most evident by the 100,000+ patents it holds. 3M is a treasure of a company that started out as a small mining venture in the early 1900s, and it now has sprawling operations in a wide variety of end markets from healthcare to highway safety to office products and abrasives and adhesives.

3M's fundamental momentum has been on display for decades now, and management has a knack for keeping the company moving in the right direction. During 2017, 3M drove revenue more than 5% higher, thanks almost entirely to organic local-currency sales growth across all of its businesses and geographic areas. We expect the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to have a nice positive free cash flow impact at 3M in coming years, but it did negatively impact the 2017 bottom line by ~$1.25 per share due to incremental net tax expense. Adjusting for tax reform, however, earnings per share at 3M leapt more than 12% versus last year's mark, and 3M's operating cash flow drove healthy free cash flow generation. Management remains very shareholder friendly, too, returning $4.9 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks for the year.

3M's Dividend Growth Story

Image Source: 3M's 2017 Annual Report (page 5)

The two most important considerations of any dividend growth "story," in our view, are capacity and willingness for management to raise the dividend. We look at measuring capacity on a forward-looking, cash-flow basis, and we pay very close attention to the relationship between a company's future cash flow and cash dividends paid as well as the relationship between a company's cash position versus its debt position. All else equal, a company that generates significantly more free cash flow relative to cash dividends paid is better off than one that can't cover dividend obligations with free cash flow, and a company with a net cash position has more flexibility to meet the dividend payout than a company with a net debt position, all else equal.

When we look at 3M's financial performance during the past several years, let's make a few observations (see image above). Though reported revenue has largely held the line, operating income has expanded considerably, driving the company's operating margin in 2017 significantly higher than levels of just a few years ago. We can see that most of the operating-margin improvement has come from the reduction of overhead, generally referred to as SG&A expenses, as the company has remained true to its quest for ongoing innovation. Research and development expenses, for example, have increased in recent years, and we think an upward march in that line item is not only necessary, but may also pave the way to the next big driver behind 3M's operations. Though 3M's debt has ballooned during the past five years, it has also become less capital-intensive, with capital expenditures now less than depreciation.

The significant improvement in 3M's operating margin and capital spending coming in lower than depreciation in the recent past (the latter unsustainable over extended periods of time in our view) are in part why 3M's free cash flow has been phenomenal in recent years. During each the past several years, the company generated roughly $5 billion in free cash flow, as measured by cash flow from operations less capital spending. In 2017, net cash provided by operating activities of ~$6.2 billion less purchases of property, plant and equipment (PP&E) was ~$4.9 billion. By comparison, the company paid out to shareholders as cash $2.8 billion during 2017, meaning 3M can cover cash dividends paid with relatively consistent free cash flow generation by a little less than 2 times. There's a lot of wiggle room for dividend growth.

Image Source: 3M's 2017 Annual Report (page 50)

We like to take a look at a company's balance sheet position because there could be significant cushion if an entity has a large cash balance that could be used to support the dividend in case operations head south. In 3M's case, its balance sheet is certainly healthy, as supported by a nice free cash flow stream, but it does hold a net debt position, as of the end of 2017. Total debt of $13.9 billion less cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) came in at $4.2 billion, translating into net debt of ~$9.8 billion. If it wanted to, however, we think management could shift its priorities toward neutralizing its balance sheet as the company has been buying back stock rather aggressively in recent years. In 2017, it repurchased $2.1 billion of its own stock, which followed $3.8 billion and $5.2 billion in buybacks in 2016 and 2015. Had it not spent all that money buying back shares, its net debt position might even be a net cash position today.

Image Source: 3M's 2017 Annual Report (page 44)

The next consideration we want to look at with respect to 3M is management's willingness to keep raising the dividend. We think this one is a little easier than the financial analysis behind free cash flow generation and balance-sheet health, but it is no less important. 3M makes the cut of being part of S&P's Dividend Aristocrat index, which means it has raised its dividend each and every year for a very long time. However, it has really stepped up the pace of dividend increases in recent years. On a per-share annualized basis, 3M's dividends per share have advanced to $5.44 (as of the first quarter of 2018) from $2.54 in 2013, implying a more-than-doubling of the dividend over that time. We think the board is committed to keep raising the dividend every year, and it has the cushion and financial flexibility to do so. We don't think there is much to threaten 3M's streak of 60 consecutive years raising the dividend, and it has paid the dividend without interruption for more than 100 years!

Image Source: Valuentum

The Dividend Cushion Ratio Deconstruction in the image above reveals the numerator and denominator of the Dividend Cushion ratio. At the core, the larger the numerator, or the healthier a company's balance sheet and future free cash flow generation, relative to the denominator, or a company's cash dividend obligations, the more durable the dividend. In the context of the Dividend Cushion ratio, 3M's numerator is larger than its denominator suggesting strong dividend coverage in the future. The Dividend Cushion Ratio Deconstruction image puts sources of free cash in the context of financial obligations next to expected cash dividend payments over the next 5 years on a side-by-side comparison. Because the Dividend Cushion ratio and many of its components are forward-looking, our dividend evaluation may change upon subsequent updates as future forecasts are altered to reflect new information. However, as it stands now, 3M's Dividend Cushion ratio of 1.8 is quite solid.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

There's a lot to be excited about 3M. The company recently raised its 2018 outlook in January, now expecting earnings per share in the range of $10.20-$10.70 versus prior expectations of $9.60-$10. The buybacks have been helping, but so has the company's organic sales and operating-margin performance. In 2018, 3M will benefit from a reduction in its cash tax rate to 20%-22% from 26%-27% thanks to tax reform, and the company continues to expect free cash flow conversion of 90%-100% of net income. We think it is more likely, however, that management exceeds that range, as it has done during the past several years. 3M has some very high-quality earnings.

3M generates a tremendous amount of free cash flow in excess of cash dividends paid, and it has the financial flexibility to slow share repurchases if it wants to further cushion the payout or improve its net debt position. Management has also demonstrated a consistent willingness to keep raising the payout, something that investors are expecting to continue for a very long time yet. Still, we have to point out that shares of 3M aren't as cheap as we would like them to be. Our discounted cash-flow derived fair value estimate comes in at $184 per share, and even the high end of our fair value range ($230) is just a few percentage points higher than where shares are currently trading. We love the dividend growth potential, but hope there may be a more attractive price to consider shares in coming years. Shares yield ~2.5% at the time of this writing.

