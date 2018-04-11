Kenya: Money Flows And Investment Markets Weakening

Kenya under pressure to follow neoliberal economic policies in return for loans from the IMF and World Bank that could leave it like Greece.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is essential, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Kenya has a favorable macro environment within which to invest.

This report provides a balance of sectoral flow model after the work of British economist Professor Wynne Godley using the national accounts.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The report goes forward on a sector-by-sector basis.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart is a negative in that it shows a deficit. Money is flowing out of the economy in return for imported goods and services.

The longer-term picture shown in the chart above indicates the current account deficit is now much smaller than it was in 2012-2014 and has been improving since 2014.

The near-term trend over the last year and present year shows the current account widening again. The current account balance is -8.2% of GDP for 2017

A large current account deficit is deflationary, as it drains the economy of money. The role of taxation in a monetarily sovereign country like Kenya is to control inflation by removing spending power, which then reduces aggregate demand. Tax is also a removal of money and is deflationary.

What would one rather have?

High imports of real goods and services for schilling credits, low taxes, and high employment; or Exports of real goods and services, high taxes, and lower employment.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the charts below:

The longer-term trend shown above indicates years of government spending into the private sector, which adds funds to the private sector and allows it to have a surplus and also offsets the drain from the external sector.

The near-term trend over this year and last indicates growing government support for the private sector. The 2017 result is the same for 2016 at 7.8% of GDP. In absolute terms, the amount is larger because GDP is more from one year to the next.

Kenya has 11% (2016 number) labor unemployment and 4.18% (2018 member )inflation, trending down from a high of 11.7% in June 2017.

One cannot discuss an emerging nation without mentioning corruption, which stands at a high ranking of 154. Switzerland has the lowest ranking at 5. Inflation would be lower if corruption were not so high, and given the high corruption ranking, it is remarkable that inflation is as low as it is. Similarly, the exchange rate, shown in the chart below, would be less volatile if there were less corruption and more confidence in the currency, government, and rule of law.

The Kenyan government has the opportunity to employ the idle labor the private sector has no use for and advance the public purpose by enhancing public infrastructure and sparing them the privations of unemployment in a developing land.

Private Sector

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget balance less the current account balance is equal, by definition, to the private sector balance.

You will not see the private sector balance on any official economic measure of the economy by any government. Though 100% correct as an accounting identity the information is withheld as it shows that most economies have a weak to negative private sectoral balance because the government is not spending enough and needs too. The neoliberal politics practiced since the start of the 1980's favor money creation by private banks at interest rather than the government at no interest.

Having won world wars with massive government fiscal spending, we are now losing the peace to the financial sector and usury lending.

The table below shows countries with very poor private sector balances.

Keeping the private sector weak is a good way of keeping it docile and uneducated and less likely to challenge authority, and of course, needing to borrow money at interest from the financial sector.

The Sectoral Balances for Kenya are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 -5.2% 7.8% 2.6% 2017* -5.9% 7.8% 1.9% 2018# -6% 7.8% 1.8%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

* Estimate as some data is not finalized.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

That table above shows that year over year the private sector surplus is diminishing. The current account is worsening each year however the government has not increased its spending to offset the loss. If the trend continues, the private sector balance will turn negative which means that it will have to reduce its stock or savings and go into debt to maintain spending. A negative private sector balance is recessionary.

This is not a good trend and I doubt the government is wise enough to see the problem as no other land in the world is either. One can see why when one reads articles like this.

The article describes how the IMF and World Bank, both Washington based banks and who work as intermediaries for the large American banks, recommends government spending cutbacks and private loans as the solution to Kenya's future prosperity. If one understands the sectoral balances one knows that this is the opposite of what is required. The advice comes from a respected and authoritarian source and who could blame weak politicians taking it?

The big predatory banks then work their standard playbook:

1. Issue loans in a foreign currency (usually USD) to the target land through the IMF with conditions attached such as austerity, free markets, freely floating exchange rates, privatization of public assets such as water, power, gas, bridges and highways, healthcare and education.

2. Attack the exchange rate to make the loans impossible to repay in USD.

3. Take proxy control of the government and enforce strict IMF loan and interest repayment strategies that involve selling off State assets at knockdown prices to foreign creditors, cuts to government spending with the aim of allocating as much of the national income to debt and loan repayment as possible.

It is what is going on in Greece at the moment.

I hope the Kenyan government is strong enough to say thanks but no thanks to the IMF and World Bank and goes on with its fiscal spending programme using its sovereign currency creation powers. It cannot go broke as it is the issuer of the currency.

The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans (credit money). Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost (overseas credit and state money). Government spending - More is spent than taxed (State money).

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing, income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The chart below shows M3 money, which I am using as a proxy for private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks. A proxy is necessary, as there is no data available for private credit creation in Kenya.

The charts show that over the last year, fiscal flows in M3 have increased the stock of M3 in through to 2018. The chart does show now a flattening, and this reflects the reduction in government spending in absolute terms and the worsening current account balance. Overall less money is being created, and more money is being drained out on imports.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

British economist Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector flow model framework.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government, through its Treasury, sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction, as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and true by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and the external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, And Recommendation

The chart above shows GDP which is consistently on the rise year after year. Though the last reported figure is 2016 and I am looking forward to an update.

Kenya's private sectoral balance is positive however diminishing year over year. This is not a good sign.

Stocks

There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to rise, given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds. Kenya does not have an ETF that mirrors its stock exchange, and investors wishing for some exposure to the country's stock market can make use of the following ETFs:

(AFK) VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (FRN) Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF (FM) iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (BBRC) Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (EMFM) Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF

Alternatively, one could build a portfolio of single stocks with a dual listing in Kenya and the U.S.A, or wherever in the world you live. Examples are Barclays Bank (NYSE:BCS), Standard and Chartered Bank (OTCPK:SCBFF, DRSTAN), Portland Cement (APCL), British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI).

There are only 64 listed securities on the Nairobi Stock Exchange to choose from.

To get an idea of how one might fare with an investment in Africa, one can look at the 1-year performance of the VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF shown in the chart below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While trading well through most of 2017, it appears to have hit a flat spot now and is trading sideways and matching the longer term trend shown below.

The long-term picture shown in the chart below is less dynamic and can at best be described as a flat performance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While Kenya has a positive investment environment given the private sector balance is positive there are much stronger candidates such as those shown in the table below.

(Source: Author calculations based on data from the national accounts)

Bonds

One can get a strong risk free return on 10-year government bonds as the chart above shows. These bonds are backed by a monetary currency sovereign, so there is no default risk other than a voluntary one.

