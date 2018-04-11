Analogic Gives Away The Store

It seems that only a hostile bid at a higher price could bail out shareholders now, but that's not likely.

Management was caught flatfooted. It watched the stock rally significantly higher before the board could approve the deal and announce it.

With the stock suddenly rallying in early March for no apparent reason, it appears that news of the deal must have leaked before the announcement.

But the only stockholders that actually benefit are the new ones - the buyers. Existing stockholders are taking a hit.

Management agrees to sell the company for 12% LESS than the market price, arguing that this maximizes stockholder value.

Right after the market closed on Tuesday, I got an alert stating that Analogic (ALOG), the maker of medical imaging and security systems, agreed to sell itself to Altaris Capital Partners, LLC for $84 per share in cash.

Ordinarily, this kind of announcement is good news. After all, when a company is sold, it usually goes for more than the market price.

But there was no good news here. You see, Analogic closed the day at more than $96. Could it be that management actually agreed to sell the company for 12% less than the market price? I was convinced that the stated price had to be a typo. Turns out there was no mistake. Management was indeed giving away the store. In all my years of investing (more than I'd like to admit), I've never seen anything like this.

To top it all off, management actually wrote in the press release and stated in the conference call that it "has always sought to maximize stockholder value." Oh yeah? Which stockholders are they talking about? Clearly, it's not the existing ones. The only owners that will actually benefit from this transaction are the buyers. Altaris is getting a steal.

Furthermore, management suggested that stockholders should be pleased because the price represents a premium to what the stock price was MORE THAN TEN MONTHS AGO! Imagine that. For that matter, the price is higher than what the stock was selling for five years ago, and 10 years ago, and 15 years ago. So what?

In their defense, they picked that particular date because that was when they announced plans to seek strategic alternatives. Yet that's no consolation to shareholders who watched the stock sink 12% in after-hours trading.

This situation is so unusual that one news service initially announced that the stock was up 12% in after-hours trading. No doubt they couldn't believe that a stock would actually fall 12% in reaction to a buyout agreement.

I suspect what really happened here was the leakage of inside information. Except for one brief dip, since the start of the year, the stock has been hovering around $85 per share. But on March 6, it surged 10% for no apparent reason. I would bet that news got out that the company was close to an agreement to sell itself. No doubt somebody who had access to that information (and who possessed a willingness to break the law) bid up the stock price hoping to make a killing.

Nonetheless, management was caught flatfooted. They reached an agreement to sell the company at $84 only to watch the stock go significantly higher before the news was disclosed.

As usual, the deal is subject to shareholder approval. According to last November's proxy, about 37% of the stock was owned by the top five institutional investors. That did not include Altaris. The ownership structure could be quite different now. In any case, if management has the support of its institutional shareholders, the deal will be very hard to stop. One hope is that another potential acquirer comes along with a better and hostile bid, but I don't assign a high probability to that happening. Regardless of what happens. I think one thing is certain. We'll soon see a bunch of law firms filing lawsuits and seeking class action status.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own ALOG in my personal account and in the accounts of some portfolios I manage for clients.