A Brief Look At PNC Ahead Of Earnings

Earnings season for community banks will start this week, when PNC Financial Services (PNC) reports the results of its first quarter of 2018 on Friday, ahead of the opening bell. The Street expects to see revenues reach $4.16 billion that is consistent with management's full year guidance of mid single-digit growth. Meanwhile, EPS of $2.43 would represent a robust YOY increase of 24% as both the top line and margins should climb higher, aided by a lower effective tax rate in the high teens.

Thoughts ahead of earnings

At a higher level, I see more tailwinds than challenges for PNC as earnings day approaches. Given the robust economy and consumer spending activity, I will be surprised to see a trend reversal in rising loan balances, which were up 5% last quarter on both the consumer and commercial sides combined. Management currently expects it to increase in the mid-single digits in 2018, and I believe the metric will fall roughly around this mark in 1Q18.

Importantly for management's goal of producing positive operating leverage in the year, I will keep an eye on how PNC performs on the cost side of the equation. Despite modest but steady growth in loan balances, interest and non-interest income, the bank has managed to keep non-interest expenses under check - 61% adjusted efficiency rate last year vs. 62% in 2016. Branch consolidation should play a role in keeping the lid on operating costs, and I will be curious to see how the metric trends in the quarter.

On the risk side, the progressive flattening of the yield curve might still cause some investors to worry about the trajectory of net interest margin. But PNC seems a bit more protected due to the bank's shorter balance sheet duration and mostly floating rate book. Secondly, I will remain very attentive to credit quality, as I have repeatedly stated my concerns over "record levels in consumer loan delinquency in the U.S. and the impact that bad debt may have on banks' bottom lines if the macro landscape deteriorates." For now, however, and as the graphs below seem to suggest, PNC has been doing well on the most important credit metrics.

On the stock

I believe smart investing begins with proper allocation across asset classes and, within stocks, a balance among the different sectors. I am not necessarily more heavily invested in financial services stocks because I fear the space could reach a valuation peak ahead of expected economic strength, following a robust stock price run that has lasted nearly two years at this point. But among bank shares, PNC looks to me like a relatively safe bet that, for this exact reason, calls for slightly richer multiples (see graph and table below).

Co./Ticker Fwd P/E Fwd PEG P/B Tang. FCF Yield PNC - PNC 14.3x 1.0x 2.0x 7.7% KeyCorp (KEY) 11.7x 0.7x 1.9x 8.0% SunTrust (STI) 13.5x 0.9x 2.2x 15.4% Fifth Third (FITB) 13.1x 1.7x 1.8x 5.0%

In the end and all taken into account, PNC will likely make its way to my list of favorite financial services stocks - alongside larger, diversified names like Bank of America (BAC). I see little risk to the company's upcoming earnings release bringing bearish sentiment to the stock, and believe PNC is well positioned to perform strongly over the long term, absent significant macro shocks.

