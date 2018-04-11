Sydbank: An Under-Followed European Bank Yielding 5%

Sydbank (OTCPK:SYANY) is a good yield play within the European banking sector due to its sound business fundamentals and attractive capital return policy. The bank has a very good level of profitability and a superior capital position, allowing it to offer a dividend yield of 5% and perform share buybacks, a rare thing among European banks.

Business Overview

Sydbank is a small Danish bank, even though it operates nationwide and has nowadays more than 2,000 employees. It was founded in 1970, through the merger of four local Danish banks. Its main competitors are other Danish banks, such as Danske (OTCPK:DNKEY) or Jyske (OTCPK:JYSKY).

Sydbank has a market capitalization of about $2.5 billion, being one of the smallest banks in Europe. It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that it has much more liquidity in its primary listing in Denmark.

Sydbank operates in retail and commercial banking, with a significant presence in all parts of Denmark. Internationally, the bank has a small presence in Northern Germany. It has about 475,000 clients, but only 62 branches in Denmark and 3 in Germany, showing that a large part of its banking operations is already done through digital channels.

Sydbank has historically grown through small acquisitions in its domestic market, increasing its market share nowadays to around 6% on retail and 13% on the corporate segment. Sydbank's revenues come mainly from banking activities (close to 86% of revenue), but it also has some operations in asset management and capital markets that generate the rest of revenue.

Sydbank's growth strategy is based on delivering a good quality service for its clients, which should be reflected on good customer satisfaction. Its 3-year business plan for the period 2016-18, called the 'Blue Growth' plan, aims to improve profitability, be among the top 3 banks in Denmark regarding customer satisfaction, have a strong capitalization and return a significant part of its earnings to shareholders.

As the bank is heavily exposed to its domestic market and does not have ambitions to expand operations internationally, its growth should come from a supportive economic backdrop in Denmark and gain some market share to its competitors. This may lead to some growth in the next few years, but Sydbank shouldn't be a high-growth bank for the foreseeable future despite its small size.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Sydbank has improved a lot its profile over the past few years due to improved asset quality. This is justified by the economic recovery in Europe following the European debt crisis and a reduction of loan losses in its agriculture sector loan book, leading to growing earnings in the past four years.

However, Sydbank's top-line has been under pressure due to the negative interest rate environment and strong competition in Denmark. This is still a headwind for revenue growth and the situation is not expected to reverse soon.

As Sydbank is a retail bank, its revenues are significantly exposed to interest rates (net interest income - NII). Therefore, the level of interest rates in Denmark is an important factor for its top-line development, even though the weight of NII has decreased in recent years.

Source: Sydbank.

Interest rates in Denmark are currently negative because the Danish central bank has a currency peg to the Euro and had to protect it in 2015. Even though the Danish monetary policy is directly linked to what the European Central Bank (ECB) does, its currency peg was put in question in 2015 when the Swiss peg to the Euro was abolished.

To protect the currency peg (making it costly to bet against the currency), the Danish Central Bank lowered its key interest rate to -0.75% in 2015, while the ECB kept its main rate at 0%.

The Central Bank was successful on its defense and pressure on the currency peg decreased after a few months, allowing it to raise by 10 basis points its deposit rate to -0.65% in January 2016. Since then, its deposit rate has remained unchanged and further increases are unlikely until the ECB changes its monetary policy.

To offset to a certain extent pressure on the bank's top-line from negative interest rates, the Central Bank allows the Danish banks to hold some money at the current account with an interest rate of 0%.

Despite this, the negative interest rate environment in Denmark is clearly negative for Sydbank, which is reflected in its revenue decline of 0.8% in 2017, to DKK4,400 million. This was the second consecutive year of declining revenues and the bank's outlook is for flat revenues in the next few quarters.

Regarding its costs, Sydbank has reported a very good cost control over the past five years. However, as revenues have declined in the most recent years, its efficiency ratio has deteriorated to around 57-58%. This is not among the most efficient banks in the Nordic countries, which have efficiency ratios around 45%, and shows that Sydbank needs to be more ambitious regarding cost cutting in the future, as this could be a way to achieve earnings growth in the next few years.

An important factor for Sydbank's improving financial performance has been its asset quality, reflected in much lower impairment charges. Particularly, the bank's exposure to the agriculture sector (about 6% of loans) has resulted in higher than expected loan losses after the 2014 economic sanctions on Russia. This is an important market for the Danish agriculture industry and resulted on some defaults in this sector.

However, impairment charges related to agriculture declined to only DKK4 million in the past year, from more than DKK230 million in 2016. This clearly shows that this sector has recovered and further impairment charges are unlikely.

Beyond the agriculture sector, credit quality has improved across the board (both in corporate and retail loans), resulting in net write backs in the year (which increases its earnings).

Source: Sydbank.

Another boost to Sydbank's net profit in 2017 was the higher contribution of earnings from the investment portfolio, up by 75% during the year to DKK182 million. This is related to the good performance of capital markets in the past year, something that may not be achievable in the coming years and should be seen as a one-off gain.

Reflecting all this, Sydbank's bottom-line was up by 4% in 2017 to DKK1,531 million, while its earnings-per-share increased by 7.2% to DKK22.40 due to higher earnings and a lower number of shares outstanding.

Sydbank's return on equity [ROE], a key measure of profitability within the banking sector was 13.1%, stable from the previous year. This is a very good level of profitability, being among the highest in the European banking sector and above the bank's own target of over 12%.

Going forward, the bank expects to maintain a relatively good operating momentum supported by GDP growth in Denmark (expected to be about 2% in 2018), which should lead to good credit quality and record low levels of provisions and impairments.

On the other hand, the bank does not expect revenue growth in the next few quarters and extraordinary gains (related to the investment portfolio) booked in the past year should not be repeated, thus Sydbank's guidance is for a net profit between DKK1,200-1,400 for 2018.

This is somewhat lower than in 2017, which shows that Sydbank's growth prospects in the near future are quite muted and more reliant on external factors, like higher interest rates, which are naturally more uncertain over the long-term.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Sydbank is among the best capitalized banks in Europe measured by its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio of 17.3%, at the end of 2017. This is way above the regulatory capital requirement of 10.2% and also comfortably above its own target of 14%.

Therefore, Sydbank has a strong balance sheet due to its excess capital position, which enables it to return a good part of its earnings to shareholders. Indeed, Sydbank has returned to dividend payments in 2015 (related to 2014 earnings) after a hiatus between 2011-2014 and also has performed share buybacks in the most recent years.

Sydbank is one of the few European banks performing share buybacks, which is a strong sign that its management is more than comfortable with the capital position.

Related to 2017 earnings, its dividend was DKK11.31 per share, an increase of 8.1% from the previous year. The dividend payout ratio was 50%, in-line with its medium-term target. At Sydbank's current share price, it offers a high-dividend yield of around 5%. Like many European companies, Sydbank only pays one dividend per year and the most recent dividend was paid last March.

On top of dividends, Sydbank has performed a share buyback program of DKK664 million in 2017, increasing its total payout ratio to 83% and capital return to about 8%.

As the bank continues to hold an excess capital position, it has announced a new share buyback program of DKK500 million for 2018. This is a 25% reduction from the previous year, reflecting its caution over the implementation of Basel IV risk-weighted asset floors. This is expected to have a negative impact on its capitalization, but it should be manageable and shouldn't put in risk Sydbank's capital return policy in the future.

Conclusion

Sydbank is a quality bank in Europe due to its stable business, superior capitalization, and very attractive capital returns. However, despite its small size, its growth prospects are quite limited as the Danish banking industry is mature and competition is intense.

Reflecting these fundamentals, the bank's current valuation is at a premium to the European banking sector, but in-line with its Nordic peers. Sydbank is trading at 10.6x forward earnings and 1.25x book value, which seems fair given its profitability and low risk profile.

Therefore, Sydbank's most attractive factor seems to be its high capital return policy, which should act as an important support for its share price, being a good income investment right now. Nevertheless, income investors should be aware that its dividend frequency is not the same as for U.S. companies (annual vs. quarterly), reducing a little bit its income appeal.

