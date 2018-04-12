Ampio Pharmaceuticals: Cash Critically Low, Pattern Of Exaggerated Claims Continues

Recent company communications are cause for concern and do not indicate a company on the verge of an attractive deal.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) stock is trading near its highest levels of the year with an enterprise value of approximately $330m despite poor prospects of its sole drug in development and a very low probability of an economically attractive partnership or buyout. The last reported net cash on its balance sheet will be depleted within the next two quarters. This will necessitate a dilutive financing in the near term either via an existing $25m at-the-market facility or follow-on offering. Our ultimate price target remains $0.30/share or lower.

Ampio is developing Ampion, an injection for severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK). We wrote about the company in February, expressing our skepticism regarding Ampion's chances of FDA approval. We also highlighted management's history of exaggerated claims with respect to regulatory progress and dealmaking. Since then the company has announced several news items, all of which add to our concern.

In December, Ampio announced results from the fifth and most recent Phase 3 trial of Ampion (AP-003-C). Results of these trials are summarized in Figure 1. Several features of the trial's design led us to conclude the FDA would be unlikely to consider its data as adequate for even a BLA filing let alone approval. These include inadequate size and blinding, lack of comparator arm, and an arbitrary measure of success. As a reminder, the FDA gave Ampio nine trial design options and AP-003-C wasn't one of them.

We also discussed how CEO Michael Macaluso has been claiming since 2012 that Ampio was near a BLA filing, partnership, or buyout. You can review our report or Adam Feuerstein's recent articles on Ampio and Macaluso's record here and here.

It's been almost four months since Macaluso said he'd have news on a partnership or buyout within "30 to 60 days." Meanwhile, Ampio is fast running out of cash, recently filing a 10-K with a going concern opinion attached to it. So why is the stock trading near its 2018 highs? Let's take a look at each news item released since our report.

BLA: Change in Guidance?

Ampio hosted a conference call in March that served as a chance for CFO Tom Chilcott to update investors on cash burn and financing options. It also allowed Macaluso to continue to dangle the promise of ongoing deal negotiations in front of investors. Little of it was of substance but there were a few noteworthy comments.

Early in the call Chilcott said "we will file our BLA sometime during 2018." Really? In December, Macaluso said preparations for a BLA filing were being postponed because an acquirer might want to file it themselves. Why the sudden change in guidance? Chilcott also said the cash burn would increase from $700k/month to $830k/month due to added expenses associated with preparing a BLA. On April 3 Ampio announced it hired PAREXEL "to assist the company in the preparation and presentation of the BLA to the FDA."

So it appears Ampio management is attempting to re-introduce the idea of Ampio filing a BLA themselves. Of course we believe the plan has always been to attempt a BLA filing or, more likely, additional Ampion trials themselves while touting "ongoing negotiations" to support the stock price and subsequent financings. We believe Macaluso's comment in December was nothing more than a delay tactic.

Midway through the call Macaluso reiterated the fact that Ampio hired a consulting firm to conduct a valuation analysis because they didn't want to be valued on their current market cap. We cannot stress enough that reputable companies don't announce such things.

Macaluso also said they were working hard to prepare their BLA filing (again a change in guidance). He then provided excuses for how long it would take, noting the "massive" amount of work required for a small company that was also busy with "negotiations" all around the world. This is curious since Ampio management has known for years how much work was involved in filing a BLA. In a July 2017 conference call Macaluso said a BLA would be ready soon after the Phase 3 data announced in December. Now, nearly four months after those results, he says he hopes it will be ready sometime in the third quarter (around the same time a current open label study will finish).

Macaluso ended the call without taking questions, claiming he was bound by recently signed NDAs, some of which have taken months to complete. We're not sure why these NDAs would take months to get signed and he doesn't explain what these supposed NDAs are related to, but he's clearly implying that a deal is close. Any experienced and impartial investor will acknowledge that transparent and trustworthy CEOs don't make such statements.

Abusing "Statistical Significance"

On March 26, Ampio announced it found evidence that Ampion delays total knee replacements (TKR) in severe osteoarthritis patients. This seems promising until one examines the details. Roughly 3.5 years after treatment, Ampio conducted a telephone survey of 45 of the 47 patients who participated in a 2014 Phase 2 trial. Thirty-nine patients responded to the questionnaire and sixteen of these patients had severe OAK (graded Kellgren-Lawrence IV or KL-4). Of these 16 patients, 4/10 treated with Ampio underwent TKR compared with 5/6 patients on saline.

These results leave open numerous key questions. What happened to the missing patients? What were the patients' baseline characteristics (age, weight, length of OAK)? How many patients were eligible for TKR and of those how long had they been waiting? Were there other factors in the years since treatment that may have contributed to a difference in patient outcomes? Note: We asked Ampio management for answers to these questions, but have yet to receive a response.

Ampio then highlights a group of responders (n=10) of which 1 of 7 Ampion patients underwent TKR compared to all 3 saline patients. Ampio noted this result achieved statistical significance. However, the term "statistical significance" in such a tiny sample size in an extremely heterogeneous population is nearly meaningless. For example, the study was open to patients between the ages of 40 and 85. Additionally, many OAK patients are ineligible for TKR for a variety of reasons such as concurrent disease and expense (Bhatia, Bejarano & Novo, 2013).

The results are also of questionable clinical significance. KL-3 or 4 patients that do opt for the procedure may wait on average over 13 years before having TKR (Losina et al., 2014). Also, factors other than radiographic severity (as classified by the Kellgren-Lawrence scale) may be better predictors of TKR. Such factors include pain severity, persistence and consistency (Wise et al., 2011). In that light these follow-up results look even more insignificant.

That Ampio would tout such results and statistical significance is very troubling, especially since its supposedly deep in negotiations with the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Does it make sense that Ampio would issue such an amateurish press release and hype such questionable science if it was nearing a deal?

Valuation Unsustainable

Despite what we view as immaterial or negative developments and further delays in partnership or buyout news, Ampio stock is near YTD highs. Its current market capitalization of approximately $330m is especially striking given Ampio's critically low level of cash. At end 2017, the company reported $8.2m in cash and $3.8m in cash liabilities equating to $4.4m in net cash. After accounting for $2.8m collected from the conversion of options and warrants in January/February, minus $2.5m for three months of cash burn leaves a net cash balance of $4.7m at the end of Q1. That's less than 6 months of net cash (Figure 2).

There were 7.8m warrants with an average exercise price of $0.73 outstanding at the end of February. If converted these would provide an additional $5.7m. However, we believe it's unlikely a majority of these will convert if they haven't already despite shares trading above $2.50 for most of this year. Those that do convert will add supply and pressure shares, especially if it becomes clear that Ampio will not be partnered or acquired. Given our high conviction in a no-deal scenario, in our view these warrants at best allow Ampio management to further bluff investors while tapping the dilutive $25m ATM at the same time.

We were curious to see how the disparity between Ampio's balance sheet and valuation compared with the rest of the biotechnology sector. Using FINVIZ we screened for the biotechs trading at the highest multiples of cash. After cleaning up the data (approximating for recent financings, splits, burn, removing a profitable company and one valued over $15bn) we found that Ampio's cash multiple is among the highest in the sector (Figure 3). While acknowledging that this screen was done on cash and that net cash would be a more inclusive benchmark, and that biotechs are valued on expectations of future cash flows, this quick analysis at least highlights how elevated expectations are for Ampio and how large the downside is.

Its strains credibility that a company like Ampio, with a long history of failed drug development, questionable management and poor financial health, is a sought after buyout target with valuations several multiples above its current market cap. Macaluso has been hinting that a deal over $1 billion is near and perhaps that's what has lifted the stock to such dangerous levels. We've heard rumors of a potential Merck KGaA acquisition and it seems some traders on Twitter are speculating on an eventual buyout.

The downside from here is obvious as Ampio may have NO net cash in less than six months. We believe the company will be forced to tap its $25m ATM in the very near term, leading to a sharp decline in its share price as longs begin to realize that a deal isn't happening. As shares move lower, the dilutive effect of an ATM increases and its utility as a large source of capital declines. This will likely force Ampio to conduct follow-on offerings for its larger capital needs.

We continue to expect Ampio shares to trade below $1 this year once a no-deal scenario becomes more clear. However, with only $0.05 in net cash per share, the ultimate downside for Ampio is much lower.

