Recent Portfolio Sale: Washington Prime Group

Mall operators aren't slowly liquidating and paying out high dividends as some of us had hoped they would.

My investment in lower-end malls ended up being one of my worst ideas of 2017. By November, I had figured out how I went wrong and wrote a mea culpa: Mall REITs: How I Messed Up. I won't rehash the whole thought process here. At the time, I cut my personal exposure to the space - however, given a recent development, I'd decided to jettison even the tiny bit of exposure that I had left to Washington Prime Group (WPG) in my IMF portfolio.

I don't sell stocks in that portfolio lightly - annual turnover in my IMF portfolio is around 5%. I generally only sell when my thesis collapses, or valuation gets wildly out of line with forward prospects. Sadly, in the case of Washington Prime, my thesis has not played out, and it'd require some major rationalizing to justify staying in the stock.

Up until CBL & Associates (CBL) - the other low-end publicly-traded mall REIT - cut its dividend, CBL stock and WPG stock tended to trade within 50 cents or so of each other. Since CBL's dividend cut, however, that stock has collapsed, while WPG hasn't (yet?):

It should be clear as day from looking at that chart where CBL trimmed its dividend. WPG fell somewhat in sympathy, but the bottom never dropped out of its stock - and recently, it has actually recovered a bit. That leaves an opportunity to get out at a modest lost (my portfolio's cost basis was in the low 7s included dividends received).

Why the rush to sell now? We received what, in my opinion, is alarming news earlier this month. WPG is part of an investor consortium that intends to take over the bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores (BONT) department store chain. Reuters broke the story last week:

U.S. mall owners Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group Inc are in talks to acquire U.S. department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc out of bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Namdar’s and Washington Prime’s bid for Bon-Ton offers a path for the retailer to survive, three sources said. Firms specializing in liquidation plan to submit a $740 million offer for Bon-Ton in partnership with its bondholders. If that bid were to prevail, the company would be dismantled. Bon-Ton, which filed for bankruptcy in February with about 250 stores, is a significant tenant of both Namdar and Washington Prime malls. Its survival would help protect the value of these malls, the sources said. Namdar plans to work with its partner, Mason Asset Management, which jointly invests with Namdar and manages its properties, on the bid [...] Namdar and Washington Prime are still working on securing funding for the deal, and may use their properties to raise debt to finance the acquisition, the sources said.

So let's break this down. Bon-Ton, which still has around 250 stores, is on the verge of being liquidated. Its bankruptcy auction was only attracting bids that would "dismantle" the company. This would leave hundreds more empty anchor boxes at malls across the country. Bad news for the retail space.

Thus, enter Washington Prime and Namdar Realty to try to save Bon-Ton. By having the mall owners take over the operating stores that were set to shut down, they could, in theory, more smoothly manage the process of closing down these stores over time and repositioning them to something else.

Or perhaps even something more aggressive. Twitter retail watcher Donut Shorts noted Morgan Stanley's justification for the potential deal:

Here's where things get too clever by half. Washington Prime already has a less than rock solid balance sheet. My initial investment thesis anticipated them slowly trying to update and revitalize their more viable mall properties while paying shareholders large dividends. Instead, they seem intent on making much bigger moves.

Opening new Bon-Ton stores (or even keeping existing ones open at a loss just to have a "competitive advantage" against peers) is not the game plan I saw going into this investment. As the Reuters article indicated, WPG may have to raise more debt financing to make this deal happen - and taking on operating stores certainly requires keeping more capital on hand for managing inventory and other costs.

It's worth remembering that capital is very expensive for firms like Washington Prime. Just look at their insanely high dividend yield. On the opposite end, Amazon.com is showered with cheap capital from starstruck investors. It's hard to imagine how Washington Prime - a REIT, not a retailer - is going to make Bon-Ton even a break-even property let alone a profit center while competing against online retailers with much cheaper access to credit.

You can respect Washington Prime for making a bold move, if you wish. Keeping the Bon-Ton stores open will probably slow down the rate at which their malls deteriorate in terms of foot traffic. But at what cost? This seems like a desperate measure. In any case, if we were already thinking there was a dividend cut coming, the odds are certainly higher if this deal goes through. Why should Washington Prime maintain such a high dividend when its clearly not doing much for the stock price, and that cash flow will be sorely needed to keep the balance sheet in decent shape?

One final note on a slightly different matter. A recent compelling article by SA author Byron Clarke suggested that Washington Prime had 83% upside. As someone who still held WPG stock at the time, I wished I could fully agree with the analysis. However, Byron's assessment of WPG's Tier 1 malls being worth a 9% cap rate strikes me as optimistic. He wrote:

The next 60% of WPG’s NOI comes from Tier 1 enclosed properties (after upgrading Cottonwood and Mesa Mall to Tier 1 status). NOI at these properties shrunk at a 0.6% clip in 3Q 2017. Given this growth profile, we can conservatively value $335 million of NOI from Tier 1 Enclosed properties at a 9% cap rate, or $3.7 billion.

I'm skeptical that these Tier 1 properties are true higher-grade malls. There's a reason why Simon Property (SPG) spun them off, after all. Mesa Mall (which has a Bon-Ton owned department store), for example, serves a small Colorado city, and WPG purchased it out of receivership at a substantial loss to the bank. It may technically be a Tier 1 mall, but don't confuse it for an A-grade mall - where you normally think high-end retailing, Apple stores, and the like. WPG explained it as follows:

As previously stated, within our Tier 2 portfolio there are certain assets which, save for the fact that they are overleveraged, exhibit Tier 1 characteristics. As we recently illustrated with the discounted payoff of the mortgage loan secured by Mesa Mall, we are opportunistic in such situations, and Southern Hills Mall is yet another example. Assuming Cottonwood Mall, Mesa Mall and Southern Hills Mall are ultimately reclassified as Tier 1 assets, only 15% of the Company’s net operating income is represented by Tier 2 assets, of which about half are unencumbered.

These all seems too optimistic. Ultimately, sales per square foot is what matters for keeping a mall viable. Washington Prime's Tier 1 assets are already seeing NOI dip slightly during an economic growth period. What happens during the next recession? CBL's sales looked stable until suddenly they weren't and the bottom dropped out in 2017. There are very few transactions going off in the lower-end mall space. The few we do see are tending to go at cap rates closer to 16% - not 9%, as Julian Lin recently noted.

With more big box anchors surely disappearing, and Washington Prime making a gusty move to try to save Bon-Ton, the signs here point to more struggles ahead, and a real chance of a dividend cut. Even if you like the story, you'll probably have an opportunity to buy back in cheaper. I liquidated my IMF holding in WPG stock at $6.91, taking a modest loss from a $7.76 cost basis (not including dividends).

