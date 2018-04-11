First Trust Water ETF - Water For Traditional Indexers - Update

A look at the fund's performance since our initial article and fund's inception.

A look at the changes in the portfolio since our initial article.

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

Over the previous few articles we have been discussing socially responsible and faith based investing. As a subset of socially responsible investing we have water and water infrastructure.

Last year, I did a nine part series on this space and in my last article, completed an update on one of those funds, the Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) which we discussed in the article "Tortoise Water Fund: The 'Purest' Water ETF - Update."

In that same spirit let's look at the first ETF which we looked at in the series, the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) in the article "FIW: The Water Infrastructure Fund For Traditionalists."

Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article on 2/10/2017 (NYSEARCA:FIW) had just $244 million in net assets and distributed a .49% dividend. Today the ETF manages $297 million and distributes 0.55%.

The portfolio is now comprised of 37 securities and is fairly concentrated as the top 10 holdings make up just under 40% of the fund. This makes it less concentrated than the fundamentally focused (TBLU) where the top 10 securities made up 62% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

The big changes in the makeup are that now both (SBS) and Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) are no longer in the top 10.

Since our initial article on February 10th, 2017, the underlying index did make a number of changes at its semi-annual adjustments.

Over the previous 3 index updates the fund has added: Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC); Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA); Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII); Forterra Inc (FRTA); A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS); Aqua Venture Holdings Limited (WAAS); Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS); Middlesex Water Company (MSEX); and York Water Company (YOWR).

The index also removed: AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS); Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH); Cadiz Inc. (CDZI); Crane Company (CR); Layne Christensen Company (LAYN); and PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO).

Interesting, at the time of our initial article, the fund had a position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII). In September 2017 the company was removed from the index however it was just added back at the March 2018 update.

Looking at the portfolio breakdown we can see that the fund is predominantly focused on industrials and utilities. Because the utilities exposure is only 20%, the distribution yield is going to be lower than it would be in other funds with higher utilities exposure.



Interestingly, the portfolio has about 20% allocated to health care, materials and IT companies.

Source: FIW Website

The fund, while it does have a fairly good mix between mid and small cap stocks, does also have about 20% allocated to large caps.

Source: YCharts

This fund, based on the index it follows is predominantly a domestic fund. It does have a 1.74% allocation to global companies. Once again, Cia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) which we found in (TBLU) with a 6.52% allocation. With FIW however the company makes up a mere 1.74%. Once again, the difference is the methodology.

Source: YCharts

One thing we did not look at last year but have started doing over the previous few months is looking at the risk data.

Source: YCharts

Over the previous 5 years the fund has managed to establish a 1.015 beta to the S&P 500, this makes it essentially as volatile as the broader market.

Over its lifetime, the maximum draw-down for the fund was 52.69%, experienced shortly after launch during the financial crisis.

We do have some risk adjusted data as well. The fund's strategy has managed a .5448 Sharpe ratio and a .6013 Sortino ratio. This does show the fund's strategy did generate extra return however neither of those numbers are too significant.

Performance Update

Year to date, the fund is down 2.86% on a total return basis, including the paid out dividends. The price per share is down 2.98%.

FIW data by YCharts

Over the previous year, the fund is up 13.68% on a price per share basis and up 14.48% on a total return basis.

FIW data by YCharts

Since our last article 14 months ago, the fund achieved a 15.75% total return and a 14.13% increase in the price per share. Surely solid numbers.

FIW data by YCharts

The fund is also now up a phenomenal 51.89% on a total return basis over the previous 3 years.

FIW data by YCharts

So how did the fund's fundamental indexing strategy perform against its peers?

We can take a look at how the fund performed against its global and domestic, ETF and mutual fund competition, the very same funds we looked at in the series and in our previous article. They are the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO), PowerShares Water Resources ETF (PHO), Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU), Guggenheim Global Water ETF (CGW) and 2 mutual funds, the AllianzGI Global Water (AWTAX) (AWTIX) (AWTCX) and Calvert Global Water Index Fund. (CFWAX) (CFWIX).

As noted in yesterday's article, the Summit Water Infrastructure Multifactor ETF (WTRX) closed down and liquidated as of April 2nd, 2018.

Year to date, the majority of the funds were down, with the exception of the liquidated fund.

FIW did okay losing 2.86% however that was more than the two other domestic focused water funds, the PowerShares Water Resources ETF (PHO) and the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU).

Over the previous year, once again FIW lagged its two domestic peers. It did however outperform the PowerShares Global Water ETF and the two open end mutual funds, the Allianz and Calvert Global Water funds. The fundamentals focused ETF (TBLU) achieved the best results.

It is a similar story since our previous update.

Bottom Line

In my summary article of the water series I stated the following:

Source: "Investing In Water: Putting It All Together"

Today the fund still uses an ISE Index, the ISE Clean Edge Water Index. ISE is now part of NASDAQ and as we know, NASDAQ also has the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index used by the PowerShares Water Resources ETF (PHO).

The two indexes are quite different with the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index having a "green" requirement and is weighted differently. The index is designed to increase liquidity for the top holdings, not to create a better or a purer water investment index.

Ultimately the key question and concern will be whether or not NASDAQ intends to hold both indexes or will remove overlapping indexes.

For now however, the fund has been doing what it was designed to do, merely to follow water related companies with a modified market capitalization strategy which will prevent over-concentration in a few key names. From that perspective, the fund is attractive for investors who want a pure index solution to water related investments. As such, while this is an attractive fund for getting exposure, I do not see much success in generating alpha over the long term.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous articles on this space.

Investing in Water Series

Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Qualityand Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14 Day Trial!



If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.