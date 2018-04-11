A Real Winner - XPO Logistics

The stock price has massively outperformed its peers but is not close to being finished.

The company is massively expanding in both the US and Europe.

XPO is becoming one of the biggest players in the transportation industry.

XPO Logistics (XPO) is one of the hottest transportation stocks right now. The company has a rock solid business model to benefit from the latest trends within the consumer and transportation business and is poised to extend its massive growth streak.

Source: TruckingInfo

What's XPO

XPO Logistics is a stock listed transportation company worth over $12 billion. The company uses a highly integrated network of both technology and physical assets to help customers manage their goods more efficiently.

63% of the company's revenue comes from transportation while the other 37% are from supply chain services and contract logistics.

The company operates in 32 countries while employing 95,000 employees. Moreover, the company is mainly depending on the US economy where it generates 60% of its sales. France and the United Kingdom contribute 13% and 12% while Spain is responsible for 4% of the company's sales.

XPO is currently serving more than 50,000 customers while mainly focusing on retail and e-commerce.

Source: XPO Investor Presentation February 2018

Technological Spending To Stay Ahead

XPO Logistics is very proud of its technological framework - as they should. The company has built a very impressive supply chain service with $450 million annual investments in technology. The company is also incorporating machine learning to forecast demand of inventory, capacity and labor. Moreover, all goods are digitally tracked during every stage of the shipping process while the industry-first ecosystem that is currently under development will give customers visibility across all XPO models and support internal collaboration.

The most important reason to spend almost half a billion dollars on technology is to gain market share. As obvious as that sounds, the company has a clear vision which should lead to a bigger share of the $120 billion contract logistics market or $455 billion European transport segment.

Source: XPO Investor Presentation February 2018

Regardless whether they achieve that or not, it is a good sign that most customers are using multiple services offered by XPO. This increases dependency on the company which is everything except a bad sign in a highly competitive market. Other than that, one should be very skeptical when companies tell you the size of a market they want to capture. Normally it does not mean anything and is often just a good sounding line in a sales pitch.

However, XPO Logistics is a different story. The company is already the market leader in many sub-segments as you can see below.

Source: XPO Investor Presentation February 2018

In Europe for example, the company is the largest provider of truck brokerage while XPO is the second largest freight brokerage firm globally.

Revenue and Earnings Are Through The Roof

Sales and EBITDA are reflecting the company's growth story very well. Revenue is growing at a CAGR of 87% since 2014 while EBITA is growing at 157%. However, even though these growth rates were possible thanks to the major expansion between 2014 and 2016 we see that 2017 saw another 8.4% revenue increase while EBITDA soared almost 20%.

Source: XPO Investor Presentation February 2018

The company's long term revenue trend shows a massive explosion after 2015. This is thanks to a massive take-over streak that had its biggest acquisitions in 2015 when XPO bought Con-Way and Norbert Dentressangle for a total of $7.5 billion.

XPO data by YCharts

Even though the graph below is a bit volatile, we see that both operating margins and free cash flow have gone positive in 2016. Free cash flow is currently at $294 million on a TTM basis but could double in 2018 according to XPO logistics own expectations. This is the result when a company like XPO enters a mature stage where earnings exceed costs.

Moreover, XPO spends 2.8% of its revenue on capital expenditures. Only brokers have lower spending at 1.0% while rail (19.4%) and parcel (8.0%) are much higher.

XPO data by YCharts

Well-Deserved Outperformance

XPO Logistics is up roughly 8% on a YTD basis. The 1 year performance is a stunning 109% whereas the iShares transportation ETF (IYT) is down 4.8% YTD and only up 3.4% compared to one year ago.

The graph below shows this even better.

Source: TradingView

The only post-recession period that showed underperformance was the manufacturing growth slowing period between 2014 and the first quarter of 2016. This slowing trend caused some trouble which pushed the stock down almost 60% to $20 in the last week of 2015.

Everything changed after the first quarter of 2016. The company became one of the biggest players in the industry with a massive tailwind from economic growth acceleration. Note that the economy is still going strong even though we might have peaked at a 14-year high as I discussed in this article.

This also means that the company is still in a very strong environment where the stock is likely to keep outperforming.

At this point, the stock is at a price where I am thinking about acquiring a few shares. Even though some might say that the stock is quite richly valued.

The stock is currently trading at 90 times earnings and 23 times next year's earnings. This (valuation) difference explains why it does not matter that the valuation is not 'cheap'. You are betting on a success story that is not even close to being finished. The company is massively expanding and the earnings rally will not end soon. In this case, we are taking about premium earnings and investors are willing to pay for them.

Takeaway

If you want to buy transportation, buy XPO Logistics. The company is massively expanding in both the US and Europe and already a market leader in some sub-segments. Not only is the company expanding, both margins and free cash flow are already positive while next earnings are expected to more than double next year.

Moreover, the company is able to grow while committing only a small part of its earnings to capital expenditures which will benefit margins once the company starts to mature even more.

The stock price and ratio compared to the iShares transportation ETF confirm the fundamentals: XPO is the place to be.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XPO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.