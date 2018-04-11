Sprint: Another Merger Head Fake

T-Mobile is unlikely to offer any better deal than last time when Sprint was trading around $6 before the merger talks ended.

The domestic wireless providers are in no better position to complete a merger this time around.

My previous investment thesis was that Sprint (S) was probably more a buy at $5 in part due to the possible merger rumors with T-Mobile (TMUS) and spectrum value. The rally over $6 on Tuesday based on the reported resumed deal talks is another head fake that should quickly be sold.

Another Head Fake

Sprint and T-Mobile have been in on and off merger talks for four years now. The secondary domestic wireless providers would love to merge in order to compete more effectively against the giants in the industry. A merger would make AT&T (T), Verizon Communications (VZ) and the combined Sprint/T-Mobile as equal competitors with roughly 100 million subscribers each.

The Wall Street Journal provided this handy chart of the domestic wireless customers prior to the Q1 updates out soon. The financial news leader as well broke the report that the companies were again in talks for a merger. The journal provides detailed information on the history of the merger talks for those wanting an update on the past details.

The most important detail as highlighted in my previous articles is that history has shown that the wireless sector becomes non-competitive when the national carriers drop to three. On top of that likely regulator issue, the companies had a difficult time agreeing to a price last time as neither controlling shareholder wanted to give up control. Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) owns 63% of T-Mobile and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) owns about 85% of Sprint.

Sprint recently dropping to $5 might make the company more willing to agree to a lower price this time around, but it doesn't help shareholders. The wireless stock traded as high as $9 in early 2017 based on hopes for the last deal. The key catch though is that Deutsche Telecom and the owners of T-Mobile weren't so keen on paying a premium for Sprint when the last merger talks were ended back in November.

Guess where Sprint traded as the talks ended and T-Mobile wasn't willing to pay more? The stock went into that November weekend at $6.67.

What Has Sprint Done Lately

Sprint hasn't done much lately to support the case for T-Mobile upping the bid five months later. The company reported a quarter where revenues declined 3.6% over last year and revenue trends far trailed the sector. Even more importantly, wireless service revenues declined by 5.5%.

T-Mobile provides this handy graph on a quarterly basis on service revenues that highly questions why the company would want to merge with industry lagging Sprint.

The graph supports the theory that Sprint needs T-Mobile more than T-Mobile needs Sprint.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sprint and T-Mobile are highly unlikely to come to a merger agreement this time. In the unlikely scenario that the controlling shareholders come an agreement, Sprint shareholders are unlikely to see much upside from the current stock price around $6. Not to mention, any deal would take potentially years for regulatory approval further limiting any benefits to shareholders.

