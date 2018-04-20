Quantifying Debt Servicing Capability

What metrics to use (and not use).

By John Leonard, CFA

Almost by definition, all companies in financial distress or bankruptcy are unable to pay their debts. To state the obvious, if a company has trouble paying its debts, the upside for equity holders is at best limited and at worst the stock certificate turns to wallpaper as the creditors take everything.

In an update article on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP), Seeking Alpha contributor J Mintzmyer makes an excellent point that "many 'traffic accidents' (especially those due to drunk driving and distracted driving) aren't really "accidents." They are quite often predictable and preventable".

Similarly, what are the warning signs a company may be unable to pay its debts? To be clear, just because one (or more) of the below factors applies to a company does not automatically mean there is a problem - it is just something to look out for.

Leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA or net debt/EBITDA) and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest) - For the former lower is better and the latter higher is better but these metrics are less meaningful in isolation. For example, is the trend up or down? Assuming EBITDA is constant, a high but declining leverage ratio can be a significant positive catalyst as in this case value is being transferred from debt to equity holders. Also, certain industries with relatively stable cash flows (such as telecom) are able to support higher leverage ratios compared to say cyclicals.

Ability to refinance - Obviously a "softer" metric. Has the company been able to refinance in the past? How favorable are financing conditions overall and for the company specifically? Are covenants becoming more stringent?

Less useful metrics

Net income/interest - Net income includes non-cash charges (which understates debt servicing capability) and is already after paying interest, so it is essentially double counting.

OCF/Interest - While this solves the first issue, it is still "double counting" as operating cash flow is after interest expense.

A real-world example

The below screen grabs are from the 10-K for Best Buy (BBY). No conclusions about BBY as an investment should be drawn from this - it is simply shown as an example.

As shown below, BBY is in a net cash position (including short-term investments):

The below screen grabs from the income and cash flow statements show EBIT, interest expense, and depreciation.

So, BBY has a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) of 0.54x and interest coverage ratio of 34x.

Conclusion

By analyzing common financial metrics, investors can avoid (or take advantage of) financial difficulties facing a company before it is too late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.