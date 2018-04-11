Retirement Funding: It Comes In Stages

There's nothing like real life to give you a taste of "reality". Well, go figure. Like many boomers, I am about to enter a new life/work stage, some might call it semi-retirement. I know and feel that the new stage will look more like fun at work compared to anything resembling retirement. But I do hope that my new life stage has a nice blend of work and relaxation and fulfillment. I hope to do good and meaningful work as a blogger and influencer in the sensible low fee investing space. Canadians need some help. Any life stage that offers the opportunity to spend more time with family is certainly moving towards that feeling of fulfillment.

This will not be my first experience with part time writing and freelance work and putting family and health before money. I had a few periods within my real 'working years' when I was a freelance advertising writer and consultant. I would sprinkle in some teaching at private and public colleges as well. A typical day would be a few hours of writing and then organizing a road hockey game with my kids and their friends. Yup, work was rounding up some 8 year-olds to have a game on the low traffic cul-du-sac on Bowes Gardens, or putting together a baseball game at the nearby park. In winters, it was off to the local pond for a little shiny, or off to the toboggan hills.

I gave up a lot money over the decades, but I have no regrets. As the saying goes, I will likely not look back and say "I wish I had worked more and spent less time with my family". My wife and I have still built up a very decent net worth (financial security) by paying off debts and investing on a regular schedule. We paid off the house (our accidental investment) and drive older cars that are paid in full. Fortunately my wife nor I are big spenders.

Entering this new stage I will likely need my retirement portfolio to provide funds to bridge the employment income gap, or to perhaps subsidize spending needs on an ongoing basis. I do not know what will be my personal work income for the rest of 2018, 2019, 2020 or beyond. I have to take the mindset that the work income will be quite modest and that the retirement portfolio will have to do some heavy lifting. I cannot count on business success. It soon became obvious that I had some short term goals or finish lines. This year I turn 56. I have no issues with 2018 funding as I will work until May or June and then savings and retirement funds can comfortably carry the rest of the year. From there, the income situation might have a short term goal of 3 years. In 2021 when I would be eligible for early Canada Pension at age 60. Yes I cannot believe that the words "I" and "Pension" can work in the same sentence; I thought pensions were for old folks.

The amount I might need from my retirement portfolio will be greater in the next 3 plus years compared to what I might need in 2021 and beyond. The Canada pension if taken early at age 60 would be modest. But for argument sake if it provides $500 per month that is obviously $500 per month that I would no longer need to remove from my retirement portfolio. The short term goal is 'how do I make it to 2021?' I may have the 'luxury' of using a higher portfolio spending rate in the next 3.5 years? Of course many retirees and financial planners use the 4% rule - that one can only withdraw about 4-4.5% of portfolio assets with a higher probability of long term success. The estimates usually include an inflation adjustment of 2-3%. It's possible that I could use a 5% plus spending rate for the short term retirement funding and then drop down to the recommended 4-4.5% rule in 2021.

For example, let's start with a portfolio of $500,000. The early retiree wants $25,000 per year, before taxes. A more aggressive 5% spend rate will get you that $25,000 annual. If that retiree is then coming into that small $500 monthly pension after 3 years, the portfolio funding needs then drops to $20,000 and the spend rate then drops down 4%. This is within the scenario that the markets have continued to do well and the growth in the portfolio has also been in the 5% area, and the portfolio value has remained in the $500,000 area.

The next goal stage would then be a 5-year period as Old Age Security kicks in at age 65. That OAS might then deliver another $700 monthly. The retiree now has $1,200 per month (plus some additional amount if the pension received an inflation adjustment). With total spending needs increased due to inflation to $29,000 annual, that retiree now needs just $17,000 from the portfolio. A $400,000 portfolio will deliver that $17,000 at a 4.25% spending rate. That retiree might have been able to withstand a 20% portfolio decline and still move forward from age 65-90 plus with 'enough' to meet the goals.

But of course one does have to be prepared for market volatility and major corrections. That first year 3 year stage is typically too short a period to count on the long term success rate of a stock and bond portfolio, even with a portfolio that might be in the Low to Medium to Medium risk area with a 35-50% bond and cash allocation. I ran a simple Balanced Growth model from a mildly unfortunate start date of January of 2015 through to end of 2017. From portfoliovisualizer.com the portfolio has a 5% spend rate. Of course past performance does not guarantee future returns. For the purposes of the demonstration the portfolio has a 65% allocation to Canadian and US dividend payers, and a 35% bond allocation to a broad based bond fund.

That portfolio experienced a 15.92% decline due to the aggressive spend rate and the Canadian and US market declines in 2015. If we run a January of 2008 start date to end of December 2010, it gets ugly.

Even though a small $6000 pension amount is on the way, the portfolio income at a now 4% spend rate is severely impaired and the retiree is taking a massive income cut. What about using cash to get one through the 3 year period? That might be a more sensible consideration. That retiree could put the $425,000 in a 3 year CD (a GIC or Guaranteed Income Certificate in Canada), and with interest income bring that amount up to up to $450,000 area at the end of 3 years. Of course there would be some small income created from the $75,000 spending pot as well as one could hold the amount in savings and also create a 1 and 2 year CD. After 3 years that retiree might now look at the next stage, the 5 year period when the Old Age Security (perhaps Social Security for American retirees) might kick in. At that time a low to medium or medium risk stock and bond portfolio could come into play.

I'll be back with another short term option where the retiree can de-risk to a large degree and then dollar cost average back into the equity markets over time. That of course is called an Equity Glide path. I explored that option in this article What If A Retiree Went All to Cash and Bonds?

I then followed up with this article that demonstrate the sweet spot for asset allocation start and ending points - More on Retirees Going All To Cash and Bonds. That article outlines the retirement research on the Equity Glide path from Wade Pfau and Michael E. Kitces. It's an idea that appears to work for my 3 year funding conundrum.

For our personal retirement planning we have two other major events that create retirement funding stages. Our Toronto home has become our 'accidental investment'. It's likely that we will sell our home soon after our kids finish university in about 5-6 years; graduate school for our second brainiac could lengthen that time horizon. That home sale removes some of that short term risk in the near 3 year stage. And then there is inheritances to consider. Our parents want their properties to be passed along to the next generation. That could provide considerable sums, rental income, or a place to live. There are vacation properties in the mix and the plan among our siblings is to attempt to keep the properties in the family from generation to generation. Of course as many retirees and near retirees learn, inheritances should not be taken for granted. Healthcare costs and senior care housing can extinguish monies and inheritances in a hurry.

The main learning or takeaway from this exercise for me is that the golden rule holds true that if your time horizon is short, in that 1-3 year time horizon it is very risky to use a stock and bond portfolio, we might revert to guaranteed investments. We should be careful when we plan for any stages that are shorter term. We might want to build in a wide margin of error, we do not want to make a mistake along the retirement funds stages. When we're retired, portfolio mistakes are permanent.

Now I know some income investors will come along and say, "I don't need to worry, I will just cover myself with a stream of generous and growing income". On that, I'll leave you with a 3 year chart from 2008-2010 with a portfolio construction of 50% allocation to US high yield dividends50% to US REITs.

Income investors might say they have no problem watching their portfolio (OK life savings) value drop from $500,000 to less than $200,000, but count me as a skeptic on that front. And all said, the above mix provided an initial yield of near 4%, but the income distributions were cut along with the falling prices. The dividends were reduced on the high yield dividends and the REIT indices. I know, I know, a self-directed investor would be able to boost the yield beyond 4% and avoid most of the dividend cuts, ha. Just kidding of course. Even if you move to a 4% spending rate, it's still a nightmare. Sorry to end on such a sour note for income investors.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

I will certainly be back with more on the retiree spending stages.

Happy Investing. Happy Retiring.

Dale

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.