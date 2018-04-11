Maybe Bonds Don't Make Much Sense These Days? Here's What I Did With My Stinky Bonds

My bond fund was not doing what it 'used to do', it was time to make some slight adjustments.

In February I penned this article "What's that smell? My bonds. To cut to the chase, or to the source of that stench, my bond fund was delivering the delightful combination of lower income and lower prices. Yes I am being more than sarcastic. Buy hey, no hard feelings, the bond fund did what it was supposed to do for much of the period that I held that fund. The fund used to pay a yield above 4.5%, that's decent enough. I also like the stability of the short term, 1-5 year corporate bond ladder structure. But these days the yield offered is down to 2.5%.

Overall stability and portfolio income was the objective for holding that ladder as I was executing an equity glide path. I had greatly de-risked about 5 years ago, moving to a very defensive and bond-heavy portfolio. From there, I only added to the equity dividend growth holdings of the portfolio, meaning all new monies and all bond income and dividend income was reinvested into the dividend payers. I did not sell any bond fund units until the recent bond reorganization. The bond income was feeding the stocks. From 2013 my Canadian and US equity holdings have delivered a CAGR of an estimated 13%. So that bond income went to good use.

But the bond income continued and continues to fall, something had to give. After some research and discussions with a few CFAs and others to have too many letters after their names, I landed on a couple of simple tweaks. I often write that there's two sides to the bond coin. There's the income and then there's the potential for bonds working as portfolio shock absorbers. Bonds can deliver much lesser volatility by nature and they also have the potential to deliver on that inverse relationship to stocks when stocks are well, 'stinking the joint out'.

These days the income side of the coin for investment grade corporate bonds is not so shiny. Maybe it's an environment where an investor mostly looks to the portfolio stability side of the bond coin? I have offered up that consideration with my series on The Perfect Portfolio. It uses a lesser bond component, but a bond component that has the potential to punch above its weight when it comes to working as a portfolio shock absorber - longer term Treasuries.

For my personal registered retirement portfolio I decided to split the difference and have boosted the income and added some potential for inverse relationship to stocks. More income, more shock absorbers. I sold more than half of my bond ladder fund and moved monies to a broad based bond fund and a high yield bond fund. I have increased the yield and duration, and I have increased the price risk and bond quality risks.

The high yield bond fund offers a current yield of 4% compared to the 2.5% of the corporate ladder fund. Even the broad based bond fund offers greater income than that 1-5 year corporate ladder.

There were many suggestions and considerations, including floating rate funds and TIPS. Given that I look at the overall portfolio construction and the relationship between my dividend growth stocks and bonds, I was comfortable limiting the approach to greater income and traditional bond 'shock absorbers'. I will soon move to a new work life stage, saying goodbye to a regular pay check. The added portfolio bond income may come in hand. The bond income will no longer feed equities, but feed my chequing account. At this moment, given that I do not know how much employment income I will be able to create as a writer/influencer, I do not know how much I will need from my investment accounts. It will be time to the portfolio to step up.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing. What are you doing with your bonds?

Dale

