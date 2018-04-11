Why Honda Is On A Roll

Overview

Thanks to the double-digit growth of Honda's (HMC) Odyssey, Pilot, TLX, and RDX, the carmaker set a record March. As impressive as that was, the Daily Selling Rate was up by just 0.1%, and many are concerned that the newly redesigned Accord and CR-V were down significantly from last year; in fact, Toyota's (NYSE:TM) Rav4 is now outselling the CR-V. In spite of winning the North American Car of the year award, Accord inventory was at a staggering 104-day supply. Is Honda dropping the ball?

Not necessarily. Most of it has to do with a lack of sales incentives for Accord and CR-V. While you may argue that a new model may not need rebates or low interest rates, it kind of does for sales volume in these highly competitive, strongly incentivized segments. In fact, it's impressive that the Accord and CR-V are selling as well as they are when you compare how much more expensive they are than their Toyota counterparts, as I demonstrate later.

On the obvious side, the exciting return of the Acura brand is something to look forward to in the long run. The simple mid-cycle refreshes of the Acura TLX and RDX have helped the brand tremendously. Models like the TLX A Spec have excited motoring enthusiasts and are just a preview of what's to come. Jon Ikeda's work as Acura's new General Manager is starting to bear fruit, and investors should be excited about what Acura will make with Honda's completely redesigned lineup.

March Sales

Honda's Odyssey, Pilot, TLX and RDX saved the month with impressive double-digit growth, handing the carmaker a record March. Accord and CR-V, which made up over 43% of Honda's March, were down 13.1% and 6.5%, respectively. This is a concern for many, as the Accord is a completely redesigned product, and the CR-V is a redesign that's also in a growing segment. Its closest rivals, the Toyota Camry, fell just 4.5%, and the Rav4 overtook the CR-V in volume, growing 5.2% even when a redesign is just around the corner. Does this spell trouble for Honda's Auto segment? Not necessarily as manufacturer incentives had a lot to do with it.

Source: Honda

Incentive Spending

Honda isn't aggressively pushing for volume with its Accord or CR-V quite yet. Instead, Honda is using the strong demand for its new lineup to improve margins, especially with higher APRs and money factors. A simple comparison of lease advertisements (Southern California) between the two and their Toyota rivals will clarify this:

Accord vs. Camry

Accord: $3,199 due at signing, $249 per month Camry: $1,999 due at signing, $219 per month

CR-V vs. Rav4

CR-V: $1,999 due at signing, $289 per month* Rav4: $1,999 due at signing, $199 per month

*Not advertised by Honda, estimate based on multiple dealer ads

Last month, the Accord and CR-V continued to have no special financing APRs and were noticeably more expensive to lease than their Toyota counterpart. What's surprising is by how much; the CR-V was a staggering 36% more expensive than the Rav4, and the Accord was 23% more than the Camry. Yes, these are models with comparable MSRPs. On the contrary, Pilot, TLX, and RDX had very aggressive deals with low money factors, APRs, and exceptional dealer cash, which was a strong driver behind their sales growth.

Acura Brand Comeback

Investors should be excited for Acura's comeback. After taking the Acura helm, Jon Ikeda has swiftly brought beautifully refreshed cars to market such as the TLX, RDX, and MDX. Until recently, the Acura brand has been a big slump; Acura models that are built on Honda's platforms were in many cases less enticing than their Honda counterpart. Unless customers demanded more power or prestige, they could just settle for a higher-trim Honda that were in many cases better than Acura. Below is a throwback of an older Honda Civic Si and its luxury brother, the Acura Integra Type R.

Source: Lukasz P

Today, the Honda Civic's luxury brother is, quite sadly, the ILX. Other than having 27 more horsepower (at the expense of consuming 25% more fuel), the Acura ILX offers very little when compared to a Civic Touring. The Acura brand is supposed to be significantly better, not worse. A good example would be noting that the Lexus IS lineup is based on the Toyota Corolla. There's a big difference as Lexus has done an excellent job in distinguishing itself from Toyota. While Acura failed to do this over the last few years, the newly refreshed TLX and RDX are a preview of what's to come and demonstrate that Jon Ikeda is determined to return the brand to its former glory.

Conclusion

While Honda's record March appeared to reveal some hiccups, such as disappointing sales from the newly redesigned Accord and CR-V, investors should not be worried. This was simply due to a lack of incentive spending, which is contrary to what competitors like Mazda, Toyota (TM), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM) have been doing regardless of redesigns. As Honda eases in incentives such as the recently announced 2.9% APR for Accord (wasn't available when I started writing), we will see a reversal in sales. Accord should dominate the sedan market, and CR-V will return to the top.

Investors should be very excited about the return of Acura. While small today, there's plenty of room for growth, and the bottom is likely behind us. It takes time to design cars, and Jon Ikeda has given us a good preview of what's to come with products like the TLX A Spec. In the coming years, we should expect to see stunning products come from Acura as the brand new Civic, Accord, CR-V, Pilot and Odyssey foundations have been set.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMC, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.