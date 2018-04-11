Insights From Our March 2018 Visits To IT Hardware Makers In China/Taiwan/Japan

Silicon wafers to remain in short supply; Chinese chipmakers unfit to build mass-production lines in 2018

We visited major IT H/W companies in China, Taiwan, and Japan from March 12 to 16 to examine major issues of the IT H/W industry. After the visit, we now believe: 1) silicon wafers will remain in short supply until 1H19, and silicon wafer capacity will increase by only about 7% to 5.9mn wafers per month by 3Q19 vs. end-2017; 2) Chinese memory chipmakers will unable to build mass-production lines until end-2018; 3) some models of the new iPhone slated to come out in 2H18 will not support touch IC and mobile charger; and 4) the MLCC supply shortage will deepen further because of soaring demand for cryptocurrency mining.

Chinese chipmakers have state-run companies' backing; patent evasion is not the top priority

While YMTC has the backing of Tsinghua Unigroup, we found that Innotron also has the indirect support of a state-run semiconductor fund. We believe these firms will make product development their top priority and then try to avoid patent claims. Given the expected completion of R&D in 2018, sample production and mass production in 2019, and patent negotiations and capacity expansion in 2020, the actual threat of Chinese companies is unlikely to materialize until 2021.

In order of preference, we like LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF), Innotek, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SEMCO, and Hynix (OTC:HXSCL)

In 2018, IT H/W shares suffered massive corrections until February due to concerns that memory semiconductors might have peaked and the display sector's earnings could deteriorate further because of falling iPhone X shipments. Entering March though, the shares, after pricing in earnings concerns, have rebounded on brighter earnings prospects for 2Q18 and attractive valuations. In the order of preference, we like LG Electronics, LG Innotek, Samsung Electronics, SEMCO, and SK Hynix.

Key takeaways from visits to Asian IT H/W cos

Silicon wafers to remain in short supply; Chinese chipmakers still in R&D

We visited major IT H/W companies in China, Taiwan and Japan (SMIC (NYSE:SMI), Nanya Tech, AUO (NYSE:AUO), Winbond (OTC:WBEMF), SUMCO (OTCPK:SUMCF), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), Sharp (SHARPUS), Japan Display (OTCPK:JPDYY), Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF), and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)) from March 12 to 16. We also visited big research firms like Trend Force, Stone Partners, Cinno Research, and Gartner China to examine industry key issues such as: 1) silicon wafer supply; 2) R&D and capex update of Chinese chipmakers; 3) major chipmakers' capacity expansion plans; 4) the new iPhone's estimated launch time in 2H18 and likely specs; and 5) MLCC supply conditions.

To summarize, we believe that: 1) silicon wafers will remain in short supply until 1H19, and silicon wafer capacity should increase only about 7% to 5.9mn wafers per month (wpm) by 3Q19 vs. end-2017 as they are reluctant to increase investments too drastically, having suffered from oversupply; also, the supply of wafers to Chinese chipmakers should be fairly limited given their uncertainties in demand; 2) as previously seen in Nov 2017, YMTC is developing 3D NAND flash based on 32-layer MLC but its R&D capability and the ability to defend IP is still questionable; at Innotron, as the 500-plus engineers are mostly former employees of Japan's Elpida (now a part of Micron), Taiwan's Inotera, and Korean semiconductor names. Innotron is currently developing 19nm mobile DRAM and if successful, it plans to develop PC DRAM as well; 3) Toshiba is expected to pull out of the capital impairment status as its shareholders' equity is likely to hit JPY460bn by end-Mar 2018, even if the delay of Chinese antitrust reviews stops the TMC deal from coming through until March; Toshiba also plans to invest in Fab 7 following the

Fab 6 investment; meanwhile, Micron plans to expand only the capacity of its Japanese plant; 4) the new iPhone slated to come out in 2H18 will likely have Face ID and notch design, and only the 6.5-inch model should be equipped with 4GB mobile DRAM; some versions would not support touch IC and mobile charger; 5) three MLCC markers are scaling up their capex vs. 2017 but the supply shortage should still deepen, as the demand for cryptocurrency miners escalate, from 6mn units in 2017 to 30mn units in 2018, which means higher MLCC demand.

In 2018, IT H/W shares have suffered massive corrections until February due to concerns that memory semiconductors might have peaked and the display sector's earnings could deteriorate further because of the falling iPhone X shipments. Entering March, however, the shares, after pricing in earnings concerns, have rebounded on brighter earnings prospects for 2Q18 and attractive valuations. We believe it is premature to suddenly reduce positions in the memory semiconductor sector because we still see long-term momentum stemming from soaring semiconductor demand for AI with the arrival of 5G services. On the other hand, we also note that the continuous rise of DRAM prices is a burden to maintain a buy-and-hold strategy as we did in 2017. In this regard, we prefer a trading-buy to a buy-and-hold strategy.

In order of preference, we like LG Electronics, LG Innotek, Samsung Electronics, SEMCO, and SK Hynix. As for the stocks of interest overseas, we present SUMCO, which we believe will benefit from silicon wafer price hikes until end-2019, and Renesas as the sales of MCU and SoC, for automotive electronics and industrials, look set to grow.

Silicon wafer capacity to gradually increase from 3Q19

We visited SUMCO, the world's number two silicon wafer producer, to find out that wafer makers are bulking up capacity and additional wafer capacity may come online from 3Q19. Since the global financial crisis of 2018, the global silicon wafer industry has suffered margin squeezes amid oversupply, and late entrants to the market were subject to losses. Helped by soaring demand for memory semiconductors and 10nm foundry, wafer prices have rebounded sharply since 2017 and the silicon wafer industry's overall margin is widening. Nevertheless, wafer makers are still reluctant to raise capacity at full throttle, which means a sustained wafer supply shortage until 2021. Although most wafer manufacturers are now upping their capacity, their capacity in 3Q19 should still be about 5.9mn wpm, just a 7% increase from the capacity at end-2017. It takes about 18 months to fill wafer fab plants with necessary equipment and to normalize production. The problem is that major wafer producers have been using their own designs for their production equipment and their partners (e.g., equipment suppliers) now need a long time to build capacity after several years of capex drought. Besides, they are also very cautious to raise capex, with the difficulties of the oversupply situation still vivid in their collective memory. Wafer inspection equipment, which typically wafer companies and chipmakers purchase together, is in short supply too. Indeed, SUMCO's plans to build a 110K-wpm fab, announced in Aug 2017 with a target to come fully on stream in Jun 2019 (after coming into operation in Jan 2019), will have to be adjusted due to difficulties in filling its plant with the necessary equipment. Siltronic, which announced a plan to add 130K-wpm capacity, faces the same problem.

With the acquisition of US-based Sun Edison by Taiwan's Globalwafers, the silicon wafer industry is now an oligopolistic market dominated by five big players. These top five companies' capex focus is on 300mm wafers, which means deepening supply shortage of 200mm wafers. Currently, the only companies investing in 200mm wafers are Japan's Ferrotec (OTC:FRRZF) and China's RS Technology. Although system semiconductor demand in the automotive and home electronics sectors is growing amid the rise of IoT and the fourth industrial revolution, the supply shortage of 200mm wafers is intensifying, and this might hurt the related foundry companies' profitability. Meanwhile, the supply shortage of advanced foundries (10nm or lower) and the wafers used in the 1X/1Y memory processes is deepening due to wafer losses during migration. In the case of 3D NAND flash, higher layers typically mean lower yield; thus, improving yields are expected to help ease the tight supply situation. Of note, we expect the biggest demand for 300mm wafer to come from 3D NAND. Meanwhile, SUMCO is assuming that Chinese chipmakers' 300mm wafer consumption will be about 370K in 2020, representing some 25% of newly built wafer capacity. However, the top five wafer companies have solid long-term contracts with big memory names such as Samsung, TSMC, and Intel, meaning they lack the incentives to actively seek to work with untested Chinese chipmakers. Long-term deals represent about 70-80% of total contracts at the top two (Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECF) and SUMCO). This leads us to believe that Chinese memory companies, because of a possible shortage of wafers, will be unable to quickly raise capex on a massive scale.

Chinese threat unlikely to materialize until 2021

With no way to examine unlisted Chinese chipmakers, we instead resorted to our visits to UMC, which had close ties with Chinese chipmakers, and Nanya Tech, since many of its employees moved to Chinese companies. This time, however, we were able to assess the current status of Chinese chipmakers by directly visiting Chinese semiconductor companies as well as semiconductor research firms. Our visit to SUMCO confirmed that Chinese chipmakers are in shortage of even test wafers because leading wafer makers do not supply test wafers when they do not supply prime wafers.

Tsinghua Unigroup's Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (YMTC) is currently developing 3D NAND flash based on 32-layer MLC, as confirmed in Nov 2017. If successful, the company plans to develop a 32-layer TLC. However, we do not believe YMTC is free from IP issues even if it succeeds in developing 3D NAND. Spansion also has the history of developing NAND products but its main product is still NOR Flash, which suggests that it is also not free from IP issues. Currently, it appears that the key engineers at YMTC formerly worked for international memory semiconductor companies' Chinese units. YMTC is going through many trials and errors and we do not believe the expectation that it will be able to add 30K wpm capacity by end-2018 is feasible. Above all else, we think the company will invest in mass-production lines only if its products, notably 32-layer 3D NAND flash, are approved by clients. While it is true that YMTC, under the umbrella of Tsinghua Unigroup, has more potential compared with other Chinese peers, its R&D capabilities and the ability to tackle IP issues are still questionable in many aspects.

On the other hand, Innotron appears to have made much progress since the last time we checked in Nov 2017. The number of engineers at the company is over 500 and most of them were formerly employed by Japan's Elpida (now a part of Micron (NASDAQ:MU)), Taiwan's Inotera, and Korean semiconductor names. Innotron is currently developing 19nm mobile DRAM and if successful, the company plans to develop PC DRAM as well. However, both Elpida and Taiwanese companies are not free from Micron's patents, and even if Korean engineers manage to dodge Micron's patents, Korean companies' patents will still be a problem. Some believe that one of Innotron's major shareholders is Gigadevice, which has a strong presence in the NOR flash market, and that Innotron can simply switch to developing NAND flash if it fails to develop DRAM products. Gigadevice is partly owned by the China IC Industry Investment Fund (CIIIF), like SMIC; thus, Innotron is also considered to be a national project backed by state-run companies, not just a local government. As for JHICC, we believe the company is the least competitive of Chinese chipmakers. UMC, which provides technology to JHICC, has a history of developing DRAM 20 years ago and its 2Xnm consumer DRAM is bound by patent restrictions. In fact, Micron has reportedly filed a lawsuit against JHICC over patent infringement.

However, we became certain of one thing after our company visits: YMTC and Innotron, supported by state-owned companies and funds, clearly differ from companies like BOE and JHICC that are backed by local governments. YMTC and Innotron are taking a long-term approach to complete the goal of making China a semiconductor powerhouse, and they have not formed any specific technological alliances. In other words, as long as product development is successful, they consider patent issues as less important, and they will likely find a patent provider to which they are willing to pay hefty royalties. If they do not find a patent provider at the right time, they may choose to unleash the products in the Chinese local market or even the black market. The Chinese black market is itself a very big market but what is more alarming is that if the products flow into Southeast Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, or Africa, it could have negative impacts on overall supply-demand balance. Having said that, we believe it will take a very long time for this uncertainty to take any form. In the short term we agree with the opinion that Chinese chipmakers are not a real threat considering their massive losses caused by their technological gap. However, the uncertainties they might cause in the long term is a variable that needs to be monitored continuously.

Given the expected completion of R&D in 2018, sample production and mass-production in 2019, and patent negotiations and capacity expansion in 2020, the actual threat of Chinese companies is unlikely to materialize until 2021. Meanwhile, there is news that YMTC and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have recently discussed a potential supply contract in the future. Since Apple typically begins assessing new suppliers three years prior to an actual deal, we do not believe this is a near-term issue.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) unlikely to officially provide IP to YMTC

Intel and Micron announced on Jan 8 that their technological partnership would end after the development of 96-layer 3D NAND flash. Currently, the two companies are jointly developing 64-layer 3D NAND and plan to complete the development of 96-layer 3D NAND flash by the end of this year. Intel is currently expanding 3D NAND capacity, approximately to 100K wpm, in Dalian, China. 3D Xpoint, which Intel previously promoted as a solution for server, has much room for improvement for it has slower speed than DRAM and lower capacity than NAND. The plant that Intel is building in Dalian is for 3D NAND, not for Xpoint. Meanwhile, there is a rumor that Intel's decision to break up with Micron after 96 NAND flash is to form a partnership with YMTC. At present, Intel has a 20% stake in Tsinghua Unigroup and Intel's NAND products are sent to UNIC, a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, for testing, packaging, and sales. In the future, UNIC may package next-generation 3D NAND products developed by Intel into eMMC and UFS for sales. There are concerns that the tie between Intel and Tsinghua Unigroup may eventually result in Intel providing technology and IP to YMTC.

However, the US government recently stopped Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from buying Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and in the past, it also blocked Tsinghua Unigroup's acquisition of WD (NYSE:WDC). Considering the intensifying protectionist mood in the US, we believe it would be difficult for Intel to overtly provide technology to YMTC.

Toshiba considers building Fab 7 in Kitakami; Toshiba to remain listed even if TMC deal is delayed

The acquisition of TMC by Bain Capital Consortium, which Hynix participated in, is unlikely to finalize until end-March as the Chinese court's antitrust review is being delayed. Currently, antitrust reviews have been cleared in seven countries, but the Chinese court appears to be stricter because of Hynix's participation. However, even if the TMC deal does not come through until March, Toshiba will likely be able to come out of the capital impairment status (its shareholders' equity is to recover to over JPY460bn by end-March) through: 1) a rights offering; 2) tax reduction and reversal of deferred corporate tax due to the sale of Westinghouse; and 3) sale of the TV division to China's Hisense (OTC:HISEF). As such, Toshiba will remain a listed company regardless of the TMC sale. That said, Toshiba stressed that it still plans to complete the antitrust review of the Chinese court and conclude the sale of TMC by end-March. Meanwhile, Toshiba's FY2017 NAND bit growth and ASP are expected to be 25% and 10%, respectively, and the FY2018 bit growth target is set at 40%, the same as the market bit growth forecast. Toshiba has now fully converted its new Fab 2 and Fab 3 into 3D NAND lines, and 3D NAND flash makes up 50% of its total capacity, based on output. Toshiba plans to expand the proportion of 64-layer 3D NAND TLC, and is preparing to mass-produce 96-layer QLC products. At present, smartphone storage represents the biggest percentage of Toshiba NAND's applications at 50%, followed by SSD at 40% and other applications 10%. As for SSD, client PC and enterprises have the same share of 50%.

Meanwhile, TMC recently announced a plan to invest JPY27bn in the Fab 6 Phase 2 Clean Room at Yokkaichi, with a target to complete construction by end-2018 and start mass-production in 2019. The negotiations with Western Digital ended well despite previous disagreements and the two companies' capex is being executed as planned. Meanwhile, since it is difficult to build a new fab in the Yokkaichi venue, the company is considering moving the location of Fab 7 to Kitakami prefecture in north-central Japan. Toshiba is expected to execute capex in Japan only, unlike peers which build their memory semiconductor fabs overseas.

Despite DRAM capacity increases, Micron to remain less profitable

In the oligopolistic DRAM market dominated by three big companies, Samsung and Hynix are expanding their DRAM capacity through the Pyeongtaek plant and M14, respectively. Capacity expansion is inevitable to meet demand and to make up for wafer losses during the migrations into 1Ynm and 1Xnm. It is even more essential considering Samsung's conversion of M11 from a DRAM to image sensor line. Additionally, net die increase from the 1Ynm migration is lower than the past average, and as a result, the pace of ROE decline from process migration is sharper than before. In all, considering the increase in overall demand and memory content growth, wafer capacity expansion is a necessity, not an option. It is believed that Hynix's DRAM capacity of M14 has already surpassed 100K wpm. By visiting Taiwanese companies, we were able to get an update on Micron and Co.'s DRAM capacity status. First, we believe Micron Taiwan with a capacity of 130K wpm will see its capacity falling to some 110K wpm due to wafer losses caused by the 17nm process migration. Whether it will move to boost capacity further is not decided. As for Rexchip, current capacity is about 90K wpm, and the A1 Fab (60K wpm capacity) is operating at 100% while the second plant A2's input capacity is only about 30K wpm. Adding 30K-wpm more capacity is possible but decision has not been made yet. Meanwhile, the current capacity of Micron Japan (Elpida) is about 100K wpm, and an additional 20K-wpm capacity is being built. With this, its total capacity should expand to 120K wpm by 3Q18. As of end-1Q18, the wafer input capacity of these three DRAM makers totaled at about 1.06mn wpm. It is estimated to rise 7.5% to 1.14mn wpm by end-2018 but a failure to migrate to the 1Y/1Xnn process means limited supply growth. Nanya Tech expects the 20nm migration to help boost 2018 DRAM bit growth to 45% vs. flat growth seen in 2017.

Meanwhile, NAND wafer input capacity is projected to grow by 4.3%, from 1.51mn wpm at end-1Q18 to 1.58mn at end-4Q18. Wafer losses during the 2D-to-3D transition and low yields of next-generation 64/96-layer 3D NAND flash are likely to hamper meaningful wafer input growth. Intel is expanding its 3D NAND capacity of its Dalian plant in China, to achieve around 80K-wpm capacity by end-2018. In DRAM, the reason that Micron's margin is lower than those of Samsung or Hynix is that the firm is having difficulties integrating fabs after the acquisitions of the Japanese and Taiwanese firms.

TLC wafer price fall positive; NDRC expresses concerns over mobile DRAM price increases

DRAM prices have been moving up recently, but the prices of NAND TLC wafer fell sharply in January and February, which triggered concerns about a possible NAND ASP decline in 1Q18. However, there will be a wide gap between TLC wafer prices and the actual blended ASP. First, only TLC wafer prices have fallen while MLC wafer prices remain flat; as for data center SSC, product mix improvements (e.g., higher share of expensive PCIe) can help offset price weakness. Additionally, there is a widespread movement in the industry to raise mobile DRAM prices to help ease the decline of eMMC price falls by selling both eMMC and mobile DRAM together. Compared with the past, a decoupling of NAND wafer prices and blended ASP is becoming more pronounced. Also, falling TLC NAND wafer prices are helping to ease smartphone makers' price resistance toward increasing smartphone production costs.

We expect the price of PC DRAM to rise 6.9% QoQ, mobile DRAM price 2.9%, and server DRAM price 3% in 1Q18. Despite weak seasonality in 1Q, supply remains tight on growing demand for 32GB/64GB server DRAM modules used in high-performance computing (HPC) servers. At present, nearly 50% of all server DRAM is made by Samsung in the 18nm process. Hynix and Micron are still producing server DRAM in the 21nm/20nm processes and are expected to increase the portion of server DRAM in their total capacity to better capitalize on growing server DRAM demand. As of now, Micron Taiwan (Inotera) has fully migrated to the 20nm process with an estimated yield of 90%. We expect demand for HPC server DRAM to grow further as Intel and AMD have, or are scheduled to roll out their new products in Dec 2017 and 2Q18, respectively. We especially expect 64GB module's share of sales to rise sharply from the 5% seen in 2017.

While smartphone BOM cost rises amid an increase in memory chip prices and a wider adoption of POLED and dual cameras, smartphone demand has been sliding since 4Q17, which has resulted in consolidations of smartphone manufacturers, especially Chinese companies. Coolpad, which sold over 4.8mn phones in 2014, almost defaulted in 2017 and LeTV went bankrupt; another smartphone maker Gionee is unlikely to survive this year. Bigger names such as Oppo and Vivo are also expected to suffer negative growth in 2018. Faltering demand and hefty raw material costs have made mobile DRAM and eMMC prices more burdensome for smartphone makers. Accordingly, the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC) of China reportedly proposed to discuss mobile DRAM price increases with companies like Samsung. For now, Korean firms have various options to solve this problem but since it became apparent that the Chinese government intends to intervene, additional price hikes may be difficult for Korean companies.

Meanwhile, the main cause of LeTV's default turns out to be the mismatching of accounts receivables after settling raw material costs and smartphone sales. As a result, the Chinese government has allegedly given permission to Xiaomi, which is preparing for an IPO, to use accounts receivables as collaterals for financing. As such, the chances of an additional default by Chinese smartphone makers are very low, at least in the short term.

New iPhone price unlikely to slide even in 2H18

We also visited key Japanese/Taiwanese companies in the Apple supply chain. As is widely known, the new iPhone is expected to come in 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED, and 6.1-inch LCD. All three models will offer Face ID and notch design. Many attribute the failure of the iPhone X to product defects and a high price, but at least the new iPhone is believed to be free from defects vs. its predecessor. In terms of price, we do not believe Apple will lower the price because it was able to offset a shipment decrease with a price hike. Rather, Apple is expected to raise the price of the 6.5-inch model even higher; and the LCD model with Face ID is likely to come with a higher price tag in line with rising costs. However, except for the 6.5-inch model, the price hike will probably be moderate, because Apple has also experienced strong price resistance above the USD1,000 mark. The cost of a notch type LCD module is expected to surge to USD55, up by over 70% from the previous LCD module. To make notch type LCD, notch-cutting of glass is required, and this means low yield and efficiency. Japan Display and LG Display are expected to supply 6.1-inch LCD, and Samsung Display is likely to mass-produce most OLED panels. Of note, Japan Display supplies various types of notch products based on its "Full Active" technology.

Through this visit, we found that Apple is also trying to cut costs. First, it is likely to get rid of Touch IC for Force Touch and realize the same function through software. The collection of vast amounts of data about finger pressure has enabled the company to realize Force Touch with only finger pressure information. Apple may also remove the wireless charging function from LCD models. Actually, the currently available wireless charger does not provide a satisfying UX. The wireless charger is effective only when charging pads are established as part of social infrastructure. A wireless charger in a smartphone alone is not very efficient.

The new iPhone's NAND specifications will probably be similar to those of the previous models. We expect to see 64GB and 256GB versions, and 512GB should be introduced when the smartphone begins to support AR in 2019. In the case of mobile DRAM, only the 6.5-inch model is expected to be equipped with 4GB, and the rest will probably come with 3GB. The production of the new iPhone should begin earlier than before: Samsung Display is expected to produce samples in May, and Japan Display is also likely to begin sample production in May. Both companies are expected to start mass-production in July. Camera module makers should begin sample production in June and mass-production in July. In contrast to the iPhone X which was released in November 2017, the new OLED model is likely to come out in September.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to ship 11mn units of the iPhone X in 1Q18 and about 7-8mn units in 2Q18. Apple's 2018 total shipments are estimated to be about 220mn units, comprised of 90mn OLED units (old models 20mn units and new models 70mn units) and 130mn LCD units (old models 50mn units and new models 80mn units). Meanwhile, at Sharp, margins deteriorated due to the poor yield of 3D sensing modules, but the yield now appears to have normalized for the most part. Of note, Sharp manufactures 100% of its 3D sensing modules in Japan and only its camera modules are produced in Vietnam.

Samsung smartphone shipments lower than expected; Huawei's struggle in the US continues

As the initial pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 turn out to be weaker than expected, the shipment outlook for the S9, which was expected to sell more than 40mn units a year, is turning grim. The major cause seems to be the fact that the new device is not much different from its predecessors S8 and S8+ except for camera functions. A more fundamental problem, however, is that the smartphone replacement cycle is getting longer as the smartphone market enters the maturity phase. Indeed, the smartphone replacement cycle in China has increased from 16-18 months to 19-22 months. Decreasing telco subsidies across the world, as competition to gain LTE subscribers is losing steam, is another reason. In addition, the overall rise in smartphone prices cause by cost increases has fueled price resistance. Contraction of demand is now leading to consolidations of the market's late entrants. Micromax and Karbonn Mobile, which once dominated the Indian market, are experiencing difficulties in the country and Chinese companies such as Lenovo, ZTE, and TCL are suffering from losses and continuous shipment declines. The problem is that even Samsung's smartphone shipments have not recovered since 3Q17 when it shipped 80mn smartphones. A review of orders from Samsung to its suppliers leads us to believe that the company will see negative YoY growth in 2018. Chinese players' still weak position in the US market, especially after Huawei's failure to enter the US telco market offers consolation. Considering that Samsung smartphones are more than 20% cheaper than iPhones and have a competitive edge over Chinese smartphones, we believe it will still be able to ship more than 30mn units a year. Having said that, a failure to achieve fundamental hardware innovations such as a foldable display would hamper Samsung from making any meaningful progress in the smartphone space; and shrinking top-line growth may drive the company to add more downside pressure on component prices for suppliers. In fact, we believe there is growing demand for integrations of key components and modules.

The market for 3D sensing for biometric and augmented reality to grow rapidly

Our visits also gave us the chance to witness the rapid advancement of 3D sensing technology for biometrics and augmented reality. Truly Opto, O-Film, and Sunny Optical are developing 3D sensing modules for biometric recognition for leading Chinese smartphone names like Huawei (HUAWEI), Oppo and Xiaomi. Huawei, in joint efforts with Leica, plans to equip the P20 Pro with three rear camera lenses. Apple may also introduce an AR-enabled rear 3D-sensing module in some of its models in 2019, which will make 3D sensing module the fastest-growing segment in the smartphone parts market. Indeed, interest in the 3D sensing market is already growing, as expressed by sensor companies such as ST Micro (NYSE:STM) and AMS as well as optical module makers like Himax and Lumentum.

Meanwhile, China's Face++ is a company that is contributing to the rapid growth of the biometric ecosystem. The biometric ecosystem is especially expanding from a simple smartphone security to identity verification for car sharing and unmanned shops. We expect to see mid/long-term growth of companies specializing in 3D sensing technology for biometric recognition and AR.

MLCC price to go up until end-2019; MLCC demand for cryptocurrency miners soaring

Through our visits, we found that MLCC supply is still tightening, and that Murata, SEMCO, and Taiyo Yuden are all working to increase capacity by 10% YoY. Murata is especially focusing on winning orders for automotive MLCCs as it stopped receiving orders for low-capacitance MLCCs for PCs and home appliances. For this reason, demand for MLCCs used in some ESS is growing despite the price tag that is six times higher than the past. For automobiles, the demand for MLCC for ADAS is also growing, along with the demand for EV powertrains. According to Renesas, demand for ECU for ADAS is expected to increase more than six times from level 3 autonomous driving vs. level 2 autonomy; and level 4 and 5 will have twice the demand vs. level 3 autonomy. One unit of ECU typically has one or two MCUs; since it takes more than 150 MCUs to make an ICEV, the number of MLCCs required is over 450, assuming each MCU has over 30 MLCCs. More recently, the demand for MLCCs used in cryptocurrency mining rig has surged. There are two ways of mining cryptocurrency: GPU mining and ASIC mining. Because of its price competitiveness, ASIC mining has become a common method. Increasing demand for ASIC mining has become an important revenue source for foundry companies such as TSMC. Some analysts believe that the demand for ASIC mining will account for about 7% of TSMC's sales this year. China-based Bitmain accounts for 70% of the cryptocurrency miner market. Cryptocurrency miner is typically equipped with various semiconductors such as ASIC and consumer DRAM, and the size of the market is estimated to grow to 30mn units in 2018 from 6mn units in 2017. Normally, each miner requires more than 2,000 MLCCs, meaning that the cryptocurrency miner market will create fresh demand for 62bn MLCCs annually, to represent 1.7% of global MLCC demand. Therefore, the supply shortage of MLCCs is expected to deepen further.





Korean IT H/W sector investment strategy

We like LGE best, followed by Innotek, Samsung, SEMCO, and Hynix

IT H/W shares have suffered massive corrections until February due to concerns that memory semiconductors might have peaked and the display sector's earnings could deteriorate further because of the falling iPhone X shipments. Entering March though, after pricing in earnings concerns, the shares have rebounded on brighter earnings prospects for 2Q18 and attractive valuations. We especially note that Samsung and Hynix shares have a firm downside support at the KRW2,200,000 and KRW70,000 level, respectively, which translate to 2018F P/E of 6x and 3.3x. Meanwhile, LGE shares have been steadily outperforming the broader market since the beginning of the year thanks to the company's limited exposure to: 1) the possibility of memory semiconductors having peaked out; 2) iPhone X shipment decline, and 3) a stronger KRW. On the other hand, SEMCO shares have underperformed the benchmark index due to weaker-than-expected momentum from the Galaxy S9 and concerns about a decline in iPhone shipments.

In 2Q18, chipmakers' bit growth is expected to increase as finished product makers would want to build up their memory chip inventories heading into the high-demand season of 2H18. In 3Q18, Apple, the major drag factor in 1Q18, is likely to drive earnings momentum with its launch of the new iPhone. In 4Q18, however, we do not expect to see huge QoQ earnings growth because, given the lessons of 2017, companies may choose to recognize one-off expenses if 4Q18 earnings turn out to be better than expected.

We believe it is premature to suddenly reduce positions on the memory semiconductor sector because we still see long-term momentum stemming from soaring semiconductor demand for AI with the arrival of 5G services. On the other hand, we also note that the continuous climb of DRAM prices is a burden to maintain a buy-and-hold strategy as we did in 2017. We would rather advise investors to employ a trading-buy strategy in 2018, for them to skillfully buy low and sell high, than a buy-and-hold strategy. It should be also taken into consideration that government support in China and Japan, as seen by state-run companies and state-owned funds' backing of the Chinese memory semiconductor industry and INCJ's support for major semiconductors and display companies in Japan, may become a burden in the long term.

Against this backdrop, we present LGE as our top pick in the Korean IT H/W sector, since it has the least exposure vs. peers to the various uncertainties of the sector. Our second favorite is Innotek for its stellar earnings visibility in 2H18 from the launch of the new iPhone. In order of preference, we like LGE, Innotek, Samsung, SEMCO, and Hynix.

As for the stocks of interest overseas, we present SUMCO, which we believe will benefit from silicon wafer price hikes until end-2019, and Renesas as sales of MCU and SoC for automotive electronics and industrials look set for growth.

Samsung Electronics

1Q18 earnings to be the bottom

1) Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW3,300,000 (the average of 10x 2018F EPS and 1.7x 2018F BPS) on Samsung Electronics. We now estimate the tech giant's 1Q18 revenue at KRW62.9tn and operating profit at KRW14.6tn, in line with our previous forecasts. With DRAM and NAND bit growth to be in line with expectations, we believe a stronger KRW has partly offset sharper-than-expected DRAM price increases. Since sales of the Galaxy S9 began in earnest in March, the sell-in volume of the newest model is likely to hit 10mn units. Effective cost controls should help steer IM operating profit up to KRW3.1tn. In contrast, Samsung Display is expected to report lower-than-expected numbers for 1Q18 due to sluggish demand for the iPhone X and ongoing consolidations among Chinese clients. From 2Q18, however, operating profit should pick up further on increased DRAM and NAND shipments amid the strategic client's move to build up inventory. In 3Q18, we expect Samsung Display's earnings to spring upward, buoyed by the demand created by the OLED iPhone and Chinese players' new smartphones. In all, we expect Samsung to report record-high operating profit in both 2Q and 3Q, at KRW15.5tn and KRW17.8tn, respectively.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

Given the correcting NAND prices, the recent power outage at Samsung Pyeongtaek fab is expected to slow down the pace of NAND price declines from 2Q18. However, for client PC SSDs and embedded products for smartphones, lower prices could contribute to boosting demand. Declining smartphone shipments vs. 2017 are burdensome and we believe the company needs to differentiate itself from others through further H/W innovations.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and hold strategy in light of the company's attractive valuation and increasingly investor-friendly policy. The scheduled stock split will not alter the company's value but we advise investors to add to positions prior to the stock split as earnings remain on an upward trajectory.





LG Electronics

Healthcare solutions growing stronger by the day

1) Investment highlights

We revise up our six-month-forward target price from KRW133,000 to KRW143,000 (1.7x 2018F BPS) and keep our rating at BUY. We expect consolidated sales (including Innotek's) in 1Q18 to be in line with our previous estimate at KRW15.5tn while operating profit should beat our forecast by 6% to come in at KRW940.2bn on faster-than-expected improvements of HE and H&A margins. The TV division's cost base has been lowered thanks to robust sales of OLED/UHD TVs as well as a stronger KRW and LCD panel price declines. The H&A margin is widening, helped by growing sales of healthcare solutions, not to mention steady sales of washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Demand for LG's healthcare products has been soaring in the domestic market, with many consumers seeking to remove fine dust and find environment-friendly solutions. LG will begin exporting healthcare products this year. Its driers and Styler (clothing care system) in particular have received positive media reviews in overseas markets. Additionally, water purifiers that provide free yearly replacements of water pipes as well as air purifiers are becoming mainstay healthcare products. The popularity of LG's healthcare solutions is the result of its creative R&D capability and superiority of key components. Healthcare products' share of H&A sales is expected to grow further to 5.2% (or KRW1tn) in 2018, from 3.8% (KRW720bn) in 2017. Unlike VC, healthcare solutions have fat margins even at an early stage of development.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

LG's cash cows are home appliances and TV sets. Going forward, VC will likely emerge as a major growth catalyst. The additions of healthcare solutions and AI-enabled home robots mean sustained growth for the H&A division. Considering that the strength of both VC and H&A comes from the ability to internalize key components like motors, compressors, and inverters, the outlook of the two businesses is very bright.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

We continue to recommend a buy-and-hold strategy in light of the ongoing growth of healthcare solutions and EV parts.

Stock to hit bottom when 1Q18 results come out

1) Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW180,000 (2.0x 2018F BPS) on LG Innotek. We now believe Innotek's 1Q18 sales and operating profit will be 12.5% and 18.9% lower than our previous forecasts to come in at KRW1.94tn and KRW59.3bn, respectively, due mainly to slower-than-expected smartphone shipments by its US strategic client. The result would also miss the consensus by 15%. In 2Q18, operating profit should slide further, by 36.8% QoQ, to KRW37.5bn as the client's sluggish performance continues. However, Innotek is set to benefit from the US strategic client's launch of a new OLED model in September (earlier than the predecessor's launch in Nov 2017), and the likely introduction of 3D sensing in both LCD and OLED models. To keep up with the likely surge of demand, Innotek announced a KRW873.7bn capex plan on Jan 8 this year, which will boost its camera module and 3D sensing module capacity by some 50% and 100%, respectively. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to equip its new iPhone and iPad with biometric modules; the company is also rumored to bring augmented reality (NYSE:AR) to its 2019 new models with rear-facing 3D sensing technology and a motion tracking camera. Accordingly, we believe demand for related components will continue to grow until 2020.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

The growth of the biometric market has been mostly driven by smartphones but now, with an increase in car-sharing services and unmanned stores, the biometric module market is expected to expand to the non-IT space as well. In China, facial recognition is used to unlock shared cars or open doors of unmanned stores. Meanwhile, we expect AR to become smartphone's killer application and by 2020 when the 5G service becomes the norm, the UX of AR will have improved considerably, which should be accompanied by a sharp rise in demand for sensing modules.

3) Share price outlook and valuation

Given the greater earnings visibility in 2H18, we believe the 1Q18 earnings announcement to be the stock's bottom.

