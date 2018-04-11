Facebook's Problems Will Be Expensive To Fix

Regulation of Internet data is coming, it's just a matter of how strict it is.

In this article I'm going to be critical of Facebook (FB) on multiple levels. But do not let my analysis of the company make you think I'm a hater. It is a waste of energy and time to have hate for all but a select few people - like Vlad Putin and the Ayatollah.

In fact, about six years ago, in 2012, I wrote this practically gushy article for MarketWatch: Unique opportunity to buy Facebook cheap.

In that article, I tell people to buy Facebook shares during its post-IPO crash and suggested many of the things that Facebook could become. I said: "Don't be surprised to see Facebook jump-start key initiatives with takeovers..." which they have famously done.

I also said that: "Next up for Facebook is the advertising opportunity, which is huge... If Facebook begins to offer better search, consider how disruptive that could be. Facebook's search and ad placement could be so precisely adapted to the user, that revenues will skyrocket. " That's exactly what happened.

I rather admire Facebook for giving so many people a way to stay connected in a more personal way. So many people drift away in our lives that Facebook does give us a chance to at least keep some tertiary connection.

The company today is facing major problems though. The monetization of the platform is running its course and is likely to show slower growth regardless of new negative issues. There is of course a major negative issue.

In the linked article, I also said this: "As anybody who uses Facebook must know by now, Facebook collects a lot of information about its user's habits." That fact, as Mark Zuckerberg is finding out the hard way, is at the heart of Facebook's major challenge now - how to protect that information.

To Regulate or Be Regulated

In Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress, he was grilled by several senators. In fact, I thought he got more jabbing than the Banksters who crashed the world economy did.

It's amazing what a politician sees as an opportunity to grandstand. Take part in ruining the global economy and hey, you're in a group of buttoned-up, well-heeled east coasters, so it must not really be your fault. But if you're dealing with an emerging technology that has some exploits you didn't quite see coming, you're a big jerk and need to be regulated more.

Regardless of the inconsistencies of Congress, the threat of overbearing regulation is very real for companies that collect mountains of data on people, such as, Facebook, Alphabet (GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

In likely a preemptive move to avoid more onerous regulation, Zuckerberg, like Twitter (TWTR) the day before, said he supported the "Honest Ads Act." Senators Mark Warner, John McCain, Amy Klobuchar and others are pushing that bill to regulate online campaign advertisements.

At one point Zuckerberg agreed to help with the "Honest Ads" legislation, which is interesting to me in the same way that asking a fox to guard the hen house is. Let us not forget that Zuckerberg essentially stole the idea for Facebook and then at least a little bit, looked the other way, as huge amounts of money poured into Facebook during the presidential campaign for advertising.

The topics came fast in the questioning of the Facebook CEO. Are Facebook users the customer or the product? What is hate speech? Will Facebook cooperate with immigration enforcement agents? Why are there fake accounts? Who placed the ads? Does Cambridge Analytica still have data? Where did they send it? Is Facebook a monopoly?

Senator Ed Markey pressured Zuckerberg on whether a law was needed to protect children's privacy. "I'm not sure we need a law," said Zuckerberg. "I couldn't disagree with you more," the senator shot back. "We are leaving these children to the most rapacious commercial predators in the country who will exploit these children unless we absolutely have a law on the books."

Protecting children's privacy could end up being the most sticky issue for securing internet data. Children aren't legally allowed to be party to a contract, therefore, how do the terms and conditions of Facebook, or other sites, apply to them? It is almost a certainty, in order to be consistent with other legal standards, that there will need to be a law about how child accounts are handled in social media and online in general. Complying won't be cheap.

Senator Ed Markey might have summed things up the best: "We now are at this moment of reckoning... Not just with Facebook - but with the entire online industry in terms of what are the protections which every American should have in terms of these companies trying to monetize, reuse your private information for purposes other than that which that consumer, that American, had originally intended... "The ordinary American thinks of themselves as a customer when in the business model of many of the companies they're just a product.. They're just trying to gather information about you in order to re-sell it to yet another third party who you don't know at all and had never had any intention of doing any business with."

That reckoning, whether self-regulated or imposed, will not be cheap.

Valuing Facebook Today

Six years ago, I thought it was an easy analysis to see that Facebook was undervalued at the time. Today, the analysis is not so clear. The company trades a slightly elevated 30 price to earnings ratio, but has an EPS growth rate of 19%. The PE is reasonable if earnings continue to grow, especially at that pace.

Facebook's price to book ratio of about 6 is high in general, but not so much for a tech company. The company is debt free and throws off over $5 billion per quarter. So, dealing with privacy and ad issues will be affordable, however, as Zuckerberg put it, will "significantly impact profits."

Facebook's revenues have surged in recent years.

If there's a significant dent to ad revenue, which is over 90% of Facebook revenue, then what Zuckerberg is saying about profits becomes very easy to see.

2018 already is a year that GDPR - General Data Protection Regulation - goes into effect in Europe. Companies that don't comply could face massive fines. Compliance costs, like those in banking, will likely be high.

Second party data, where there's no "middleman" between the owner of the data and the purchaser, has been the key to growing revenues for companies like Facebook. However, what if the new law gives more ownership to the person who the data references and takes that data away from the technology platform, in part or in whole, or simply limits its distribution?

That idea came up in the hearings and was quickly followed with whether or not Facebook could remain free under certain regulatory frameworks.

I think there's very little reason to believe that the data driven ad revenue that Facebook has enjoyed the past few years will keep up. The impact of the hit is impossible to quantify just yet, however. It could be severe, or simply create a plateau. In either case, the lack of clarity and severe headwinds to new growth are a significant reduction in margin of safety for investors.

A forward looking analysis would think Facebook could be a on a growth and earnings plateau for a while. Maybe forever. If that's the case, then the company will get valued like a mature low-growth stock.

Owning Facebook Shares

As I said, I'm no hater, but I can find no reason to own Facebook shares at the current prices. As such, I'm removing Facebook from the "Very Short List" of companies that can lead in the next decade at Margin of Safety Investing.

In order to be on the Margin of Safety Investing "Very Short List" we must have a very high level of conviction that a stock can offer a total return of doubling in value within three to seven years, with a chance to triple or better. I don't see that with Facebook anymore.

Officially the stock is a hold, however, as we don't hold for the sake of holding at MoSI, it is no longer a recommended buy, even at lower support prices. At MoSI, we have quite a few other companies that are faster growing and/or offer dividends that I believe will be superior to Facebook for a number of years.

There are two things that could bring Facebook back to the VSL. First, the company will have to successfully navigate the newly emerging regulatory framework, which is fraught with uncertainties, and be appropriately valued for its future earnings and expected earnings growth. Second, as Facebook is a megacap with limited growth potential ever again it would seem, I would require a dividend from Facebook to own it.

