This High-Yield Blue Chip Has Market Crushing Return Potential But Don't Buy It Just Yet

That being said, due to its poor long-term dividend growth/safety record, high execution risk, and uncertain dividend growth potential, I can't recommend buying at current valuations.

Currently, the dividend is safe, and analysts expect it to start growing strongly by 2022, enough to potentially generate market-smashing total returns.

Management's recent moves focusing on becoming a dominant player in LNG exports means that Shell is poised to benefit from a megatrend that could provide decades of stronger dividend growth.

But thanks to a strong recovery in crude oil, giants like Royal Dutch Shell have had a banner year.

It's been a rough few years for oil companies, thanks to the worst oil crash in over 50 years decimating earnings and cash flow.

The core of my dividend growth retirement portfolio is buying great companies at good to great prices. That means being willing to look at blue chips in highly cyclical industries when they are most beaten down, and Wall Street is mispricing their future cash flow and dividend growth prospects.

Well, it's certainly been a rough few years for integrated oil giants such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Shell, like most energy stocks, has badly underperformed the S&P 500 due to the worst oil crash in over 50 years. One that saw the price of crude plunge 76% from mid-2014 to early 2016.

However, oil prices have been recovering nicely since they bottomed in January of 2016 and, in fact, are now up about 150%. However, despite a nice recovery in crude prices and industry fundamentals, many integrated oil majors are still trading at their best valuations in years. In fact, Exxon Mobil's (XOM) yield is at the highest level in over two decades despite management's bold plan to more than double free cash flow by 2025.

Royal Dutch Shell is still sporting one of the industry's highest yields, which has attracted a lot of income investor attention. So, let's take a look at Royal Dutch Shell to see how this legendary oil giant plans to take advantage of a key global energy megatrend.

More importantly, find out why, despite excellent long-term growth prospects, I still can't recommend Shell over Exxon at this time. Or to put another way, I currently consider Shell a "Hold" but potentially worth a place on your watch list.

Royal Dutch Shell: Blue Chip Oil Giant Has Turned Things Around

First, I need to point out that the only difference between class A and B shares is that class A shares are domiciled in the Netherlands for tax purposes while B shares are domiciled in the UK. That means that US investors in class A shares face a 15% foreign dividend tax withholding while class B shares do not, due to the UK not withholding taxes on corporate dividends.

However in 2019 the Dutch are eliminating dividend withholding taxes which means that starting in 2019 there will be no effective difference between the two share classes. But until then investors looking to buy Shell should still with the Class B shares to avoid any withholding taxes.

Royal Dutch Shell traces its roots back to 1833 but was officially incorporated in its current form in 1907. Today the company is one of the world's largest integrated oil companies with:

12.2 billion in proven reserves (oil barrel equivalent)

3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent production (1.35 billion barrels per year)

2.6 million barrels per day of refining capacity

18.2 million tons per year of petrochemical manufacturing capacity

33.2 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas or LNG capacity

66.0 million tons per year of LNG sales

In the face of the oil crash Shell embarked on a three part turnaround plan. The first step was to drastically cut costs, which Shell has succeeded in. In fact between 2014 and 2017 the company reduced its production costs by 35% saving $6 billion a year. Meanwhile capex spending was slashed 40% from its highs of $50 billion in 2014, (including BG Group), to about $25 billion which management plans to maintain for 2018.

The second step was to sell off lots of non-core assets, $40 billion in total between 2016 and 2020. So far the company has completed $23 billion with plans to achieve $7 billion more in 2018 and then an average of $5 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Finally the company plans to double down on wiser capital allocation in terms of growing its production. Specifically management believes it can increase its production by 1 million barrels (between 2014 and 2018) per day to 4 million bpd by the end of 2018.

Royal Dutch Shell Results

Metric 2016 2017 Production (barrels of oil equivalent) 3.668 million bpd 3.664 million bpd Average global oil price/barrel $38.64 $49.00 Average global gas price/thousand cubic feet $3.65 $4.27 Revenue $233.6 billion $305.2 billion Net Income $4.6 billion $13.0 billion Free Cash Flow -$1.1 billion $14.8 billion Dividend FCF Payout Ratio -921% 74%

The company managed to report fantastic 2017 results, thanks to both its cost cutting as well as a strong recovery in global oil and gas prices. Most importantly the company was able to boost its free cash flow, which is what ultimately funds the dividend, by nearly $16 billion in one year. That allowed Shell's FCF payout ratio to drop from a frighteningly unsustainable -921% in 2016 to a far safer 74% last year.

Going forward management is trying to be conservative, and plans for average Brent oil prices, (the global standard) remaining at $60 per barrel over the long-term. Brent is currently trading at $71, thanks to three factors:

strong international demand growth, mostly from Asia

OPEC and Russia partnering on a 10% supply cut which has been extended to the end of 2018 and might be extended for an additional 10 to 20 years

US shale producers increasing production slowly, due to a focus on maximizing cash flow and not production growth for its own sake

Management believes that its increased production, combined with ongoing cost savings, should allow it to achieve substantial increases in both operational cash flow and free cash flow.

Shell Guidance

Metric 2018 2020 Operational Cash Flow $55 billion $60 billion Capex $25 billion to $30 billion $25 billion to $30 billion Free Cash Flow $25 billion to $30 billion $30 billion to $35 billion Excess FCF (FCF minus dividend) $14 billion to $19 billion $19 billion to $24 billion

Keep in mind that Shell estimates that for each $1 per barrel that Brent is above $60 it annual operating cash flow will increase by $600 million. That means that if Brent remains at $70 per barrel over the long-term, which is what both the Saudis and Russians have indicated they want, then the above figures might be higher by $6 billion per year (up to $30 billion in excess FCF).

Shell Is A Great Play On The LNG Megatrend

Shell has a large backlog of growth projects that it's counting on to hit and maintain its 4 million bpd production target by the end of the year.

In addition it has a shadow backlog of projects that are mostly focused on increasing oil and LNG production. These are projects that have yet to receive final approval but might potentially end up boosting the company's LNG production capacity by 50% from 2017 levels. Meanwhile oil production might end up rising an addition 25% to around 5 million barrels per day.

While Shell has growth plans all over the world including in deep water projects in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, and Malaysia, what really drives this company's growth thesis is LNG.

The World Bank expects that the world's population will grow from 7.6 billion today to about 9.6 billion by 2050. Almost all of this growth will be in emerging markets, such as Africa and India. Meanwhile 66% of people will be living in cities by 2050 resulting in much stronger economic output and huge increases in energy demand, especially for electricity.

(Source: Shell Investor Presentation)

The problem is that countries like China and India have the worst quality air on earth, and currently derive about 75% of their power from coal. In the future this is expected to shift to cleaner sources including gas fired power plants.

In fact according to Shell's interpretation of Woods Mackenzie research gas is expected to be the biggest source of energy supply growth through 2035. Asian and fast growing Latin American countries making up the bulk of this demand growth.

Liquefied natural gas is gas that's chilled to -260 degrees Fahrenheit which reduces its volume by 600 fold. That allows cheap gas produced in from prolific US and Australian gas formations to become low cost sources for much cleaner, (50% less CO2 emissions than coal), energy the world is demanding.

LNG is expected to be one of the fastest growing energy sources, with supply rising at 4% annually through 2035. This will fuel the world's growing shift towards cleaner gas fired power plants as the primary source of stable, base load power generation. In addition in coming decades LNG demand growth is set to vastly outpace supply creating a potentially strong profit growth driver for Shell.

In 2017 the world's LNG imports rose 11% to 293 million tons per annum or MTA. That's enough to power 575 million homes and up nearly 200% since 2000. Fully 59% of that growth was from Asia. China in particular has been importing massively more LNG in recent years, with imports quadrupling since 2010. And note that China's demand growth has yet to see strong growth in gas fired power plants.

(Source: Shell Investor Presentation)

Shell's big push into LNG began in 2012 when it began construction on the Prelude, a 1601 foot long floating LNG facility it owns a 68% stake in. The Prelude is the largest floating energy facility every built, (it displaces the equivalent of 6 aircraft carriers), and cost about $12 billion to construct. It will spend 20 to 25 years parked 300 miles off the coast of North Western Australia, where it will be perfectly positioned to export cheap LNG to China.

Prelude FLNG

There it will produce 5.25 MTA of LNG, gas condensates, and liquefied petroleum gas. 3.6 MTA will be in the form of LNG, enough to supply Hong Kong with 117% of its 2017 gas demand. This one ship will increase Shell's annual LNG capacity about 10% once it's fully operational by the mid 2018.

But the Prelude was just the start of Shell's LNG growth plans. The company has also been investing heavily into LNG production projects around the globe including:

four in Nigeria

one in Qatar with a capacity of 7.8 MTA

three in Australia

one in Russia with a capacity of 10.9 MTA

The company also has LNG production and import/export terminal projects in Egypt, Peru, the UK, Trinidad & Tobago, Brunei, Oman, and Malaysia.

Shell upped its LNG game yet again in 2015 when it bought BG Group in a $70 billion deal, (including debt assumption). This made Shell the world's largest producer and shipper of LNG in the world. In fact Shell now owns 90 LNG tankers, representing 20% of the global fleet.

The bottom line is that, assuming current global economic growth trends persist, and energy prices remain stable at current levels, Shell is poised for potentially massive cash flow growth in the coming years. That in turns means the possibility of eventually returning to strong dividend growth that could make it a market crushing high-yield stock.

Dividend Profile: Great Potential But I'm Skeptical About The Actual Dividend Growth

Company Yield 2017 FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return Royal Dutch Shell 5.50% 74% 3% 8.5% S&P 500 1.90% 32% 6.20% 8.10%

(Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Multpl, CSImarketing)

As a dividend investor ultimately the thing I care most about is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Shell's current yield is certainly generous, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. It's also about 1.5% higher than American rivals like Exxon and Chevron (CVX).

More importantly the payout is covered by fast growing cash flow. In fact Chevron's future payout ratio might end up falling to around 30% to 35%. That's barring another oil crash of course.

However there is more to dividend safety than just a low payout ratio. Too much debt can force a company to cut a dividend even if free cash flow is covering it.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Cost Royal Dutch Shell 1.9 12.0 A+ 4.4% Industry Average 1.8 11.5 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, FastGraphs, GuruFocus)

Shell's total debt is about $93 billion, mainly due to having to borrow heavily during the oil crash as well as buying BG Group. Management has indicated that its top priority is reducing the debt and lowering its debt to equity ratio from 25% to 20% in the coming years.

Fortunately the current debt levels are not dangerous, as the company's Debt/EBITDA ratio is basically on par with the industry average. And thanks to a strong investment grade credit rating Shell still has low borrowing costs and the interest coverage ratio is solid.

So with its excess free cash flow set to rise as high as $30 billion in the coming years, Shell should have little trouble hitting its deleveraging targets.

But here's my main issue with Shell. Once the debt is paid down and its generating large amounts of excess FCF, what does it plan to do with that?

The company expects to continue to grow organic free cash flow throughout the 2020s at a more moderate rate. Increased distributions to shareholders in the form of share buybacks in line with the plans confirmed below is expected to support a stronger growth in its metrics per share." -Shell management update

Management's current plan is to repurchase $25 billion in stock between 2017 and 2020, or about $6.25 billion per year. That's to counter the dilution that resulted from the BG deal, as well as having to pay some of the dividend in shares instead of cash over the last two years.

However beyond 2020 management seems to be predicting slower cash flow growth and indicating that it plans to continue focusing on buybacks as the main source of returning cash to shareholders.

That doesn't mean that Shell won't eventually grow its dividend, but does raise the question of when and by how much. Currently analysts expect no dividend increases until 2022, at which they forecast a 22% growth rate for the next six years, (according to Fast Graphs).

I think that this is an absurdly optimist projection that has virtually no chance of coming true. Even in a best case scenario where oil prices gradually rose over the next decade that level of fast dividend growth would be irresponsible. The next oil downturn would almost certainly force the company to massively cut or even suspend the payout as it has done in the past, (see risk section).

Rather I think that a realistic long-term expectation for Shell is 4% to 8% dividend growth, but keeping in mind that this may not begin for several more years. This ultimately means that, while Shell may have market beating total return potential one day, for now investors need to be happy with the current dividend remaining in force for several more years.

Which means that Shell is only a buy if the valuation is currently low enough to compensate you for the high amount of execution and commodity risk investors take on by owning it. Unfortunately I don't believe that is the case.

Valuation: My Biggest Problem With Shell

RDS.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

While most energy stocks have vastly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months Shell has had a great year. However for value focused income investors like me that isn't necessarily a great thing since it means the current valuation might not offer enough of a margin of safety to buy it.

Price/Operating Cash Flow Historical P/OCF Yield 13 Year Median Yield 7.3 6.6 5.50% 5.40%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs)

Indeed when we look at Shell's multiples, including its price to operating cash flow and yield, it doesn't appear to be undervalued historically speaking. Now it is true that on a forward basis, Shell's P/OCF would be 5.0, which would indicate that it might be worth buying.

However as a dividend investor ultimately I like to use a combination of historical yield comparisons and total return potential to determine whether or not I buy a stock for my own portfolio.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

A simple rule of thumb to avoid overpaying is to never buy any dividend stock unless the yield is equal to or greater than the 5 year average yield. I consider this a good approximation of fair value and no matter how good a company's potential growth story I never want to overpay.

From that perspective Shell appears to be about 10% overvalued, meaning that I can't personally recommend it or add it to my own portfolio. However I am adding it to my watch list in the hopes that I can maybe one day buy it at a price that I feel compensates me for the high risks that come from owning any oil stock.

In the case of Shell there are many such risks, including several that are relatively company specific. This is why I'm setting my target yield for buying Shell for my own portfolio at 7.0%, which combined with its realistic dividend growth prospects should make 10% total returns likely.

Risks To Consider

While Shell may be the second largest integrated oil major in the world, (by market cap), it still faces the problem of operating in a no moat commodity industry. That means its margins are highly volatile, resulting in a rather disturbing dividend growth history.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Not only did Shell suspend the dividend in 2004, (and cut it in both 1999 and 2000), but for the last two years its dividend was partially paid in stock. Only in November of 2017 was the full cash dividend reinstated.

In fact I believe that lackluster dividend track records are a primary reason that both it, and British Petroleum (BP), have been unable to achieve market outperformance over the last few decades.

RDS.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

In contrast dividend aristocrats like Exxon and Chevron has been able to beat the market over the long-term. That's largely due to their superior capital allocation records that is what has allowed them to continue growing their dividends for decades through all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

And while true that Shell is forecasting impressive cash flow growth in the coming years hitting those targets ultimately depends on strong execution. That's not always easy to accomplish especially when you are dealing with sometimes unstable emerging market economies and corrupt local officials.

Then there's the fact that major oil projects can often face large overruns, which can make them a financial disaster. For example according to one study between 1993 and 2003 one in eight major oil projects ended up 40% over budget. And as recently as 2015 Ernst & Young estimated that 64% of major oil projects worldwide were over cost. This is due to a number of factors including: regulatory challenges, inadequate infrastructure, and poor management.

One famous example is Shell's Russian Sakhalin LNG project which was originally supposed to cost $10 billion but that estimate later doubled to $20 billion. Engineers had failed to take into account the effects of the extreme climate and ice on the necessary infrastructure.

And while cost overruns can end up pushing up capex costs, production declines can cause operating cash flow to miss its targets. Shell has historically struggled with reserve recovery, meaning it's able to replace the oil & gas it produces.

In fact while rivals such as Exxon and Chevron are generally good at maintaining reserve replacement rates, (new reserves found/production), of over 100%, Shell has seen its reserves dwindle to less than nine years of production at current rates. And keep in mind that the 78% 3 year average RRR is purely due to the company's acquisition of BG Group.

Without major acquisitions Shell's RRR is usually very small or sometimes even negative as it was in 2015. Negative reserve replacements occur when failed projects are abandoned, such as Shell did with its Arctic drilling project in 2015. The company had spent $7 billion on that, $4.1 billion of which it said would have to be written off as a total loss.

In fact under Peter Voser, who was CEO before Ben van Beurden took over the top job in 2014, Shell had the second higher impairment charges of any of the oil majors. That has caused its returns on invested capital to languish far below those of superior capital allocators, (and dividend aristocrats), Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Now in fairness to Beurden, he has been far more focused on LNG, and was the one responsible for the BG acquisition which has gone relatively smoothly so far. However keep in mind that even if Shell can avoid repeating its disastrous capital allocation mistakes there are two threats to the company's LNG led growth thesis.

First LNG contracts have been getting both shorter, and smaller in recent years, because customers want to maintain greater financial flexibility. This caused 2017 LNG cargoes sold on the spot market to jump 17% last year. Here's why that matters.

LNG projects are monstrously expensive, sometimes costing over $20 billion and taking years to complete. Producers like Shell want long-term, large contracts in place ensuring 20 to 25 years of guaranteed cash flows to recoup this expense and make it safer to borrow the vast sums it needs to finance these projects. In addition when the LNG trade is dominated by long-term contracts it's easier for the entire industry to maintain a good supply/demand balance.

However thanks to customers demanding shorter and smaller contracts, and increasingly buying LNG on the spot market, new LNG capacity is set to fall off a cliff. In fact between 2019 and 2020 new LNG capacity is expected to fall 95%. Now in the short-term this won't hurt Shell and in fact it will help it. After all it has the majority of its existing LNG supply under long-term contract and in the meantime a big supply shortage is likely to drive up LNG spot prices.

But if customers don't end up agreeing to the longer-term contracts of the past? Then those spot rates will turn LNG into just another boom and bust commodity like oil. That means that in the future Shell's tens of billions in investment that were supposed to ensure very long-term contracted and stable cash flows might end being far more volatile than expected.

Finally we need to address the risks to a major growth driver for the overall LNG growth thesis, China. China's insatiable demand for gas and fast LNG import growth is one of the biggest reasons to be bullish on the stock. In fact China underpins a large amount of the industry's forward growth projections.

China's growth has been impressive for decades, but especially so since The Financial crisis. Its economic growth has outpaced that of most developed countries by two to three times. But most of that has been due to China's massive stimulus efforts.

Between 2008 and 2015 China had its stated owned banks make low cost loans to local governments and large industrial companies to increase capacity. That created a capacity glut that caused commodity prices like steel, and cement to collapse meaning those same companies were facing a mountain of debt that they couldn't repay. So the state ordered the banks to keep making loans to refinance the debts and even sometimes pay the interest companies couldn't afford.

China then switched to construction and infrastructure focused stimulus to keep its growth streak going and to help find a use for that massive industrial overcapacity. By 2016 fixed-asset investment into things like construction and real estate, (those two sectors now accounts for 35% of China's economy), hit 45%, compared to 22% in the US.

Most troubling of all? Most of this investment has been fueled by continued low cost borrowing from China's state sponsored banks, who have been keeping numerous zombie companies afloat for years. The end result is that China's total debt/GDP ratio went from 141% in 2008 to 304% by May 2017. An IMF study looked at 43 times that a nation's debt/GDP rose by at least 30% in a five year period, (China's rose over 54% in the last five). It found that 88% of the time a strong decrease in economic growth or an outright financial crisis occurred.

By 2022, despite calls by President Xi to deleverage, Bloomberg anticipates that China's debt to GDP will reach 327%. That would make it the world's second most indebted country, second only to Japan.

Now it is true that other developed countries, including the US, also have high total debt/GDP ratios. However keep in mind that they also have GDP per capitas that are far higher and thus make servicing that debt far easier. For example in 2016 China's total debt/GDP surpassed that of the US, a nation whose average citizen was earning 7.1 times as much.

That's not so say that sky-high debt levels in the developed world are ok or good. They are very likely to result in much slower growth rates in the future. However the point is that China's continued economic boom, including the 6.5% GDP growth that its leadership believes to be essential to maintaining political stability, is potentially a house of cards constructed out of mountains of politically dictated debt.

That means there is a growing risk that China may not be able to achieve its ambitious growth targets, or may even experience a recession in the future. That in turn might invalidate many of the rosy assumptions about future Chinese LNG import demand and could vastly hurt Shell's future cash flows.

Because remember that China, as the world's largest or second largest economy, (depending on whether you use nominal GDP or purchasing power GDP), is a key engine of total global economic growth. Should China's economy stumble then commodity prices, including oil, are likely to fall. That would badly hurt Shell's cash flow and might potentially put the dividend at risk.

Bottom Line: Shell's Growth Plans Are Top Notch But I'm Waiting For A Better Price

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Royal Dutch Shell's dividend is unsafe. In fact I think that, assuming current energy prices persist, it's likely to become one of the safest in its industry. However my concern is with whether or not Shell can achieve the kind of consistent and modest long-term dividend growth that would make it into a likely market beater.

While rivals like Chevron and Exxon have shown themselves capable of strong capital allocation, consistent dividend growth, and market beating total returns over time, Shell has not. That means that I would need to see a very attractive valuation to ensure a high enough margin of safety to recommend it over its superior American peers.

At this time Shell does not offer that, which is why I'm calling it a "hold" and recommending investors wait for a better price.

