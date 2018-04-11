Go For Goldman Among Banks

The 5 big Wall Street banks have stalled remarkably over 2018 even though the fundamentals are better than ever.

The 5 big Wall Street banks [Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Citigroup Inc. (C)] are looking like nice potential bets heading into earnings season, especially means they have spent 2018 pretty muted as the market has been more concerned with political volatility than fundamentals like earnings.

I think political volatility is here to stay, but banks especially have plenty of upside as volatility in the equity markets is back and an inverted yield curve might give banks some additional upside potential in coming quarters with its implications as well. My favorite play heading into earnings is Goldman Sachs for its value and upside.

Here is how the top 5 Wall Street banks have fared over 2018 as their performance has been muted this year by political turmoil even though earnings are anticipated to be especially lucrative by most analysts.

GS data by YCharts

However, the benefits of tax reform should continue to greatly benefit banks moving forward, along with current upcoming potential deregulation as the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act bill by Sen. Mike Crapo has passed the U.S. Senate and is now in the House of Representatives. This potential deregulation will help all banks as it will help lending and the movement of money especially for smaller banks and credit unions especially.

Along with tax reform and deregulation, banks also have the recent volatility in equity markets as a very nice tailwind for the biggest trading institutions like Goldman Sachs. After a very low volatility index (VIX) throughout almost all of 2017, volatility has entered the market in a big way now with tons of activity, especially around the crash that traders who were shorting market volatility using trading instruments linked to the VIX experienced around the beginning of 2018.

VIX data by YCharts

This increased volume of trading means big bucks for some of the bigger banks as investors and traders get excited by big moves up and down in the stock market as we are seeing far more days with triple-digit ups and downs in the market than we did in all of 2017.

SPY data by YCharts

In the beginning of 2018, everyone had to get into the market because they felt they were missing out. This got the market overheated over earnings and tax reform until the traders around short VIX instruments helped take a lot of steam out of the market as many of these traders lost 90%+ of their bets and a lot of overzealous investors suddenly pulled out of the market. Since then, the market has had a recovery from the bottoms and then a return to the bottom with earnings right around the corner for another potential upswing if political tensions can keep the market from derailing what should be a tremendous earnings season.

Besides the equity market, the bond market has also become more interesting lately with the recent inversion of the yield curve, which JPMorgan made a nice chart of.

This graph shows that the market might believe the Fed is making a potential mistake signaling continued aggressive rate hikes over the end of 2018 and into 2019. This potential "mistake" could lead to a pullback in markets and rates in 2020 for a few years, although the Fed is continually monitoring market data and changing its tone in its meetings, and is always ready to change its projected rate hikes when it reports its latest dot plots.

I believe this also is good for banks especially for areas like risk management where investors and institutions try to prepare for the future especially if it concerns a potential drop in rates or an upcoming recession. This potentially means more consulting, more rebalancing, and more hedging potentially as managers move to stay ahead of what the market is signaling. All of this should help banks as they know the most about swap rates and are at the center of money movement.

I believe that tax reform, potential deregulation, the return of volatility to equity markets, and the recent inversion in the yield curve are all potential great catalysts for banks throughout 2018. What separates a lot of the bigger banks for me is the trading catalyst, which should be better for banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Goldman Sachs' fixed income trading revenues fell nearly 30% in 2017 vs. 2016 while JPMorgan's fixed income trading revenues fell 16%, making them some of the better bets if you want to bet on a trading rebound in my mind.

Finally, here are some of the more basic stats for the key banks to look at as well using Charles Schwab as my reference for the numbers.

Banks Earnings Date Forward P/E Market Cap Price/ Tangible Book Value Goldman Sachs 4/17 11.77 $97.2B 1.24 Morgan Stanley 4/18 11.98 $96B 1.41 Bank of America 4/16 12.08 $312.2B 1.61 JPMorgan 4/13 12.63 $383.7B 1.91 Citigroup 4/13 10.98 $180.5B 1.04

Table by Trent Welsh

From the preceding chart based on valuations, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs came out with the lowest Forward P/E values and the lowest Price/Tangible Book Value. These make these the best values amongst the big banks and the trading volatility catalyst, which should favor Goldman Sachs over Citigroup I believe, is why I ultimately choose to buy into Goldman Sachs before earnings.

Banks have many great things going for them and earnings season should help showcase just how well they potentially are doing. My bet is Goldman Sachs with a regular-sized position in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.