PayPal - The Recent Weakness Looks Like A Good 'Buy On The Dip' Opportunity

EBay Partnership and Macroeconomic Headwinds

PayPal (PYPL) shares are still trading 10%-11% below the top reached in January due to a combination of rising macroeconomic risks and the recent announcement that PayPal will not be eBay's primary payments provider starting from 2020.

I don't think a 10%-11% correction can be justified by the eBay (EBAY) news. First of all, let's consider that eBay currently accounted for just 13% of PayPal's total payment volume. Moreover, the non-eBay business has been growing revenue at 23% on average each quarter since the separation from eBay, while the business related to the eBay platform has grown at just 4%, less than one-fifth of the growth rate in the non-eBay business. It's clear that neither the core of PayPal's business nor its main sources of growth are affected by the recent changes. Besides a purely mathematical perspective, let's remember that many customers will still continue to use PayPal on eBay, and that the current agreement will remain effective until July 2020.

In this context, it's reasonable to assume that the market's reaction has been exaggerated if the eBay factor was the only factor driving the decline. Anyway, a look at the macroeconomic environment and the recent tensions between the United States and China suggest there is probably something else affecting PYPL's price. I think the underlying macroeconomic conditions (which also include interest rates on the rise) have played the major role in the recent correction. The risks on that side would be more difficult to quantify and mainly depend on whether the current trade war between the United States and China escalates beyond the measures recently implemented by both parties.

This can impact PayPal's business because the payment industry is obviously dependent on the overall state of the economy and commerce, which can be negatively impacted by a trade war, but the specific decline in total trade between the United States and China can impact PayPal's growth prospects per se. The management has always been pretty positive about the PayPal's potential growth in China, mentioning estimates that suggest that in the next 3 to 4 years, China alone will account for 40% of all the cross-border trade with the United States. This trend, which was considered as a great opportunity to gain exposure through partnerships with local players, may not be as favorable as expected if the current tensions escalate. Let's not forget that PayPal entered a strategic partnership with Baidu (BIDU) almost one year ago, in order to tap cross-border Chinese merchants, and was looking for additional partnerships to increase its exposure to China and cross-border trade even further. It's clear that the recent developments on the geopolitical and macroeconomic side make investors less positive about PayPal's potential in China.

While these developments (eBay partnership and trade war with China) shouldn't be completely ignored, their impact on PayPal's business is still very modest. On one side, we have seen that eBay has not been a growth driver for PayPal since the spin-off. On the other side, the Chinese growth option is not a necessary ingredient of the bullish thesis on PayPal. While we don't know how much the cross-border trade between China and the United States accounts for PayPal's revenue, I don't see a reduction in trade necessarily as a negative factor for PayPal. If import tariffs don't lead to a complete loss of cross-border transactions but rather to a shift to cross-border trade with other areas (such as Europe, Japan and Brazil) where PayPal's growth may be easier (since it's rarely used by Chinese companies), we could even foresee a positive scenario for PayPal.

Based on these assumptions, I think the effect of the factors mentioned above on PayPal's business will be moderate at worst and marginal at best, unless a trade war escalates and generates strong macroeconomic headwinds.

Fundamentals Remain Strong

Analyzing the underlying trends in the business suggests PayPal has bright growth prospects, with or without the impact of lower transactions on eBay or lower cross-border trade.

PayPal's core business is in a very solid uptrend confirmed once again last quarter, when the company reported the highest QoQ growth rate in active customers (+4.1% over Q3) since the separation from eBay, even surpassing the previous record of a 3.8% QoQ growth reported in the previous quarter.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings and sentieo.com

The strong increase in active customers drove a 25.8% increase in revenue and the fourth consecutive EPS and revenue beat. The engagement continued to increase as well, with transactions per active account rising to 33.6 against 32.8 in Q3. I think the outstanding growth rate in active accounts despite the larger scale and the solid increase in engagement shows the strength of PayPal's network effect quite clearly.

And the positive trend in the top line is not the only positive trend worth mentioning. EBIT margin is near the all-time highs, the quality of earnings is good and outstanding shares have been in a moderate decline in the past three years. PayPal's core business continues its solid uptrend driven by the strong network effect of its differentiated payment system and the secular growth of eCommerce. Besides that, there are some important sources of growth optionality for PayPal's business, such as Venmo, a P2P payment platform controlled by PayPal that includes social media features. The division is not profitable yet despite the huge growth in quarterly payment volume from just $143 million to over $10 billion in a little more than four years.

The chart below shows how Venmo is growing in terms of payment volume:

Source: Author's Elaboration based on data from filings and sentieo.com

Venmo is expected to turn profitable soon but we usually don't get many details about the timing and pace of Venmo's profit growth. A few quarters ago, the management gave us some lukewarm indications, mentioning a moderate monetization of Venmo going into next year and the expectations of a further expansion in the following years:

Source: Q3 earnings call

More recently, the management has stated that monetizing Venmo is not a priority if it comes at the expense of engagement, and that customers' growth is the key goal now:

Source: KBW Cards, Payments and Financial Technology Symposium

I would have liked more clarity from the management but the main message seems to be that we can expect Venmo to turn profitable in 2018 but we shouldn't see bottom-line growth in the division as the key priority at the moment. In any case, the fast growth and increasing popularity of Venmo surely offer further growth optionality to the bottom-line beyond the core PayPal and Braintree businesses.

Guidance and Valuation

The management expects the positive trend in customers growth to continue at a similar pace in absolute term, with roughly 30 million customers expected to be added in 2018.

For the full-year 2018, revenue is expected to be $15 billion and $15.25 billion, which translates into a currency-neutral growth of 14% to 16%, which becomes 17% to 19.5% once we take into account the 3.5% impact of the sale of the credit portfolio. The management also expects a moderate margin expansion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.24 to $2.30. Based on these numbers, the stock would be currently trading at 33.8x 2018 EPS and at a PEG of 1.74. I consider these multiples totally reasonable in this market and for a company with PayPal's growth prospects and durable moat. They may look a bit pricey in comparison to a stock like Visa (V), which is trading at 27.5x 2018 EPS and at a PEG a bit above 1, but we have to take into account Visa's slower top-line growth and PayPal's prospects of margin expansion and bottom-line growth optionality offered by Venmo.

Once we take into account the company's strong free-cash-flow generation, the rock-solid balance sheet, the potential to monetize Venmo, and the secular tailwinds such as e-commerce growth, I think we can easily justify PayPal's current valuation and build a bullish case on the stock. Unless the recent geopolitical tensions escalate further and trigger some global economic weakness, I think the recent decline in the stock will end up being a good buy-on-the-dip opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

