Put $100K In Today's Stock Market? A Former Private Banker's Perspective

What? You retired at 35? You must be one of those hot shots from Wall Street that saved 70% of its salary, right? Let me put everything into perspective as I want you to get the full scope of this article and not stop at the first lines. I started working in the financial industry as a credit analyst at the age of 23. I rapidly become a financial planner and then worked with millionaires as their private banker for five years. I got tired of wearing a monkey suit and took a year-long vacation to drive my RV across Central America (you know, when you get bored and you look for crazy adventures?).

In the meantime, I built my online business and upon my return in 2017, I officially quit my job and decided to live on my own terms. I'm retired from the corporate world, but I'm not filthy rich. I'm not even financially independent. However, I can now afford to travel two to three months a year and still keep my mortgage and spend plenty of time with my three children.

When I quit my job, I received the amount of $108,760 as the result of the commuted value of my pension plan. The full story can be read here. I quickly decided to invest the full amount while the market was at its peek back in September. At mid-October, I had invested the sum of $76K and, by January of this year, my portfolio was fully invested in equities. Today, I'm looking back on the reason why I invested all my money in equities and why you probably should too if you are still sitting on the sidelines.

That's me in Guatemala two weeks ago, I just had to go back!

But first, the results

I can't write anything else and not show you results in the first place, right? I'm not posting my returns to brag, I'm sure that some of you have even better results than I do. My point here is to show you that even after a few hiccups in 2018, my portfolio is quite healthy. I've split my portfolio half in the Canadian market (on the right) and the other half in U.S. stocks (returns on the left). Results are as of Friday, April 6, right after a good market plunge:

In less than six months of having a full-speed portfolio, I already cashed over $1,000 in dividends. My portfolio value is up by more than 10%, now showing total $120K+. This is the first reason I decided to invest -- because you never know.

Invest now because you never know

Lots of investors fear a market crash, I get that. The problem is that we never know when it will happen. When waiting, investors rarely look at the money left on the table. They focus on that final moment where the market drops enough to start investing. First question: when enough is enough?

Is it 10%? No, the market is too high we need to wait for a better entry point.

Is it 30%? Yeah, this could be it, but this would only bring us back to 2014 levels. The market was already overvalued back then.

Is it 50%? Hmm, that would be it! Please keep in mind that a 50% market drop happened in 2008, but it's not that frequent. In fact, this is probably the only drop of 50% in modern history investing (e.g., the past 50 years).

Therefore, waiting for a 50% crash is like looking for unicorns, we talk a lot about it, but it never happens. As it is, my portfolio is already "protected" from the next 9% market drop. If my $120K portfolio loses 9% ($10.8K), I'd be back to square one. This "protection" will increase month after month as the bulk of my holdings pay dividend. If I'm somewhat lucky, my portfolio could become fully protected from a 20% market drop in 12 to 18 months from now. At this point, my only regret was to receive my money in September instead of January 2017.

Invest now because your retirement plan cannot wait

When we run retirement plan calculations, the most important metrics isn't how much you invest, but rather how many years you are invested. The power of compounding interest is simply magical.

Because I have already about $200K saved for retirement (this pension account along with other savings), I only need a monthly investment of $500 to reach $1M by the age of 59:

Source:Calculator.net

Even better, I don't even have to invest an additional penny and I will reach the million-dollar mark by the age of 65. The calculations assume a 6% investing return. The key here is obvious, but so many waiters seem to forget: You need to be invested all the time to reach a 6% annualized return over 30 years.

You will hit bad years and good years. The sum of all of it should bring you to a good 6% annualized return if you are fully invested in equities (probably more if you make good moves). But the sum of all of it won't equal much if you keep sitting on the side lines. Your whole retirement plan is based on how many years you are invested in the market. The more you wait, the more your retirement plan fades away.

Dividend growth stocks won't let you down

How can you achieve a 6% annualized return without sweating? Just pick dividend growth stocks. First, use some basic common sense. Which kind of company raises their dividend year after year? The good kind. Note that I've used the word "raises" and not "pays." Companies that can afford to raise their payouts systematically each year are companies with a solid business model because solid business models lead to revenues growth and earnings growth.

Then if you are not the common-sense type of investor, go back and do some academic studies on dividend growth stocks. They all pretty much show the same result; roughly 50% of the S&P 500 returns come from dividend payment. Look at this chart:

The more you stay in the market, the more important the dividend payment is in your return. For that reason, I found it was crucial to build my portfolio the minute I receive the money. There wasn't a single day to lose dividend money.

The stock market may very well end up 2018 with a big crash. And then, you will have every right to tell me I was wrong about investing all my money in an all-time high market. But in 10-20 years from now, we will all agree that the market will be higher than today. I also know that my dividend growth stocks will keep increasing their payouts during the next crash. This will allow me more money to invest in the downturn while the rest of my portfolio is built on solid ground.

Many investors tend to forget how fast strong companies bounced back after the 2008 crisis. The market as a whole took forever to get back (roughly 2012, right?). I've taken my 10 current holdings and put them back on Jan. 1, 2008. Only two years later (Jan. 1, 2010), my portfolio would have shown a total return of +10% with six stocks out of 10 out of negative territory.

Source: Ycharts

A year later (Jan. 1, 2011), this portfolio was up by a total return of 40%. Therefore, I'm not afraid to invest today. Solid companies don't take forever to comeback.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it's because you liked what you read. Don't be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I'm asking you one more thing; click on "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one. Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they're making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it's because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn't this the fundamental of investing - finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, DIS, V, TXN, MSFT, SBUX, GNTX, HAS, HON, UPS, LAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.